Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 11 to 16, 2020 (French only):
|
Issuer’s name
|
Issuer’s identifying code
|
Date of transaction
|
Identifying code of financial instrument
|
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|
Market
(MIC code)
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
11/12/2020
|
FR0000121485
|
15 000
|
573.94 €
|
XPAR
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
14/12/2020
|
FR0000121485
|
15 000
|
567.55 €
|
XPAR
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
15/12/2020
|
FR0000121485
|
15 000
|
570.32 €
|
XPAR
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
16/12/2020
|
FR0000121485
|
5 000
|
562.21 €
|
XPAR
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website: https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/759b81a7e75c50ba/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-11-to-16-2020.pdf
