Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 11 to 16, 2020 (French only):

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 11/12/2020 FR0000121485 15 000 573.94 € XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 14/12/2020 FR0000121485 15 000 567.55 € XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 15/12/2020 FR0000121485 15 000 570.32 € XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 16/12/2020 FR0000121485 5 000 562.21 € XPAR

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website: https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/759b81a7e75c50ba/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-11-to-16-2020.pdf

