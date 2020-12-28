Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 22 to 24, 2020 (French only):
|
Issuer’s
name
|
Issuer’s identifying code
|
Date of
transaction
|
Identifying code
of financial
instrument
|
Aggregated
daily volume
(in number of
shares)
|
Daily weighted
average price of
the purchased
shares
|
Market
(MIC code)
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
22/12/2020
|
FR0000121485
|
15,000
|
€ 555.37
|
XPAR
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
23/12/2020
|
FR0000121485
|
8,000
|
€ 555.81
|
XPAR
|
KERING
|
549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78
|
24/12/2020
|
FR0000121485
|
5,000
|
€ 556.50
|
XPAR
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/498f643ac79bfd10/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-22-to-24-2020.pdf
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
