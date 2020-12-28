Log in
Kering: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

12/28/2020 | 06:06am EST
Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER):

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting
on June 16, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,
Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 22 to 24, 2020 (French only):

Issuer’s
name

Issuer’s identifying code

Date of
transaction

Identifying code
of financial
instrument

Aggregated
daily volume
(in number of
shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
the purchased
shares

Market
(MIC code)

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

22/12/2020

FR0000121485

15,000

€ 555.37

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

23/12/2020

FR0000121485

8,000

€ 555.81

XPAR

KERING

549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78

24/12/2020

FR0000121485

5,000

€ 556.50

XPAR

Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a
full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:
https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/498f643ac79bfd10/original/Disclosure-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-22-to-24-2020.pdf

Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS


© Business Wire 2020
