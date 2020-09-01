Kering: Statement in Compliance With Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
|
Date
|
Total Number of
shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
theoretical 1
|
Exercisable 2
|
August 15, 2020
|
126,279,322
|
179,043,522
|
177,779,166
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
