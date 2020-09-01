Log in
Kering: Statement in Compliance With Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

09/01/2020 | 10:54am EDT

Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER):

 

Date

 

 

Total Number of

shares

 

Total number of voting rights

 

theoretical 1

Exercisable 2

 August 15, 2020

126,279,322

179,043,522

177,779,166

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS


© Business Wire 2020
