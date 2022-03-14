Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kering
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   FR0000121485

KERING

(KER)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 04:31:05 am
547.7 EUR   -1.69%
04:09aKering buys U.S. high-end eyewar brand Maui Jim
RE
03:55aKering Unit to Buy Hawaiin Sunglasses Brand Maui Jim
MT
03:31aKering Eyewear Acquires the Iconic U.s. Eyewear Brand Maui Jim
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kering buys U.S. high-end eyewar brand Maui Jim

03/14/2022 | 04:09am EDT
The logo of Kering is seen during the company's 2015 annual results presentation in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering said on Monday its Kering Eyewear division had signed an agreement to acquire U.S. high-end sunglass maker Maui Jim, Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1987 in Hawaii, Maui Jim is the world's largest independently owned high-end eyewear brand with a leading position in North America, the statement said.

This acquisition, which follows that of Danish luxury eyewar maker Lindberg, is "a major step for Kering Eyewear, which has now become unparalleled in its market segment, further validating the strategy that laid behind its creation by Kering in 2014," Roberto Vedovotto, President and CEO of Kering Eyewear, was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon ; editing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 668 M 21 532 M 21 532 M
Net income 2022 3 811 M 4 173 M 4 173 M
Net Debt 2022 3 500 M 3 832 M 3 832 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 69 119 M 75 672 M 75 672 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
EV / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 42 811
Free-Float -
Chart KERING
Duration : Period :
Kering Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 557,10 €
Average target price 807,72 €
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
François Jean Henri Pinault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Marc Duplaix Chief Financial Officer
Yseulys Costes Independent Director
Daniela Riccardi Independent Director
Sophie L'Hélias Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERING-21.19%75 672
INDITEX-23.73%74 207
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-10.03%51 256
ROSS STORES, INC.-23.21%31 008
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-18.58%24 708
ZALANDO SE-33.43%13 301