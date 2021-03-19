Log in
KERING SA

(KER)
Kering : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (march 2021)

03/19/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 500,071,664

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres - 75007 PARIS 552 075 020 RCS PARIS

March 17, 2021

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets

Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total Number of shares

Total number of voting rights

theoretical1

Exercisable2

March 17, 2021

125,017,916

177,790,927

177,665,927

1Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Disclaimer

Kering SA published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 18:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
