Kering : Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (march 2021)

Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 500,071,664
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres - 75007 PARIS 552 075 020 RCS PARIS
March 17, 2021
Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets
Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total Number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
theoretical1
|
Exercisable2
|
March 17, 2021
|
125,017,916
|
177,790,927
|
177,665,927
1Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
