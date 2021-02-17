MORNING BID-Watch those yields

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni.
The economic recovery narrative is gaining steam and with it,
global bond yields.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have topped 1.3% for the first
time in nearly a year, as vaccination shots and the prospect of
more stimulus push up inflation expectations.
It's starting to make equity investors anxious -- stock
markets which prospered in a world of near-zero interest rates
may fare less well if the rise in bond yields erodes the risk
premium stocks have been offering.
What's the bite point though? Views differ: some such as
Bernstein strategist Inigo Fraser-Jenkins notes a "palpable
fear" that a move of U.S. 10-year yields towards 2% could
destabilise the market. Others such as Amundi put it as low as
1.3%, exactly where we are now.
So unsurprising perhaps that global equities have pulled
back from scaling new record highs, having posted an 11-day
winning streak. Futures point to a muted start for Europe and
Wall Street. Tonight's Fed meeting minutes might provide some
reassurance but markets will be watching for any hints of a
debate about tapering stimulus.
Highlighting the post-pandemic economic recovery, especially
in China, miner Rio Tinto just beat profit estimates for 2020,
joining peers BHP and Glencore.
Finally, Bitcoin which some perceive to be a hedge against
inflation, is back above $50,000 after crossing that historic
milestone on Tuesday. But risks of tighter regulation could
render the crypto market even more volatile than it has been
Key developments that should provide more direction to markets
on Wednesday:
- British inflation rose a little more than expected in January
as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown
- Rio Tinto reported its best annual earnings since 2011 and
declared a record final dividend, sending Australia-listed
shares to an all-time high
- Sales at Kering's Gucci fashion brand fell 10% in Q4; Kering
shares seen falling 5%
- Nestle shares marked 1% higher on plans to sell some North
American water brands for $4.3 billion
-Dallas Fed's Robert Kaplan speaks
-Fed releases meeting minutes
-NATO defence ministers start two-day meeting
-US retail sales/industrial production Jan
-U.S. 20-yr bond auction
-U.S. results: Baidu, Marathon Oil, Sunco, Sunpower, Herbalife,
Hilton, Hyatt
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)