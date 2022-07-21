|
H1 2022 revenue: €10m
Company Name
KERLINK
ISN
FR0013156007
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALKLK
Source
KERLINK
Provider
Les Echos
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
25,2 M
25,7 M
25,7 M
|Net income 2022
|
0,60 M
0,61 M
0,61 M
|Net cash 2022
|
3,90 M
3,98 M
3,98 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|44,0x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
29,2 M
29,8 M
29,8 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,00x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,83x
|Nbr of Employees
|84
|Free-Float
|90,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KERLINK
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|3,96 €
|Average target price
|8,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|102%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|KERLINK
|-10.81%
|30