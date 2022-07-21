Log in
    ALKLK   FR0013156007

KERLINK

(ALKLK)
  Report
2022-07-21
3.985 EUR   +0.63%
H1 2022 revenue: 10m

07/21/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Subscribe

21 Jul 2022 18:00 CEST

Company Name

KERLINK

ISN

FR0013156007

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALKLK

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1091563_Kerlink_CP_CA_S1_2022_21_July_2022_EN_Vdef.pdf

Source

KERLINK

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Kerlink SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25,2 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net income 2022 0,60 M 0,61 M 0,61 M
Net cash 2022 3,90 M 3,98 M 3,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,2 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart KERLINK
Duration : Period :
Kerlink Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,96 €
Average target price 8,00 €
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Gouesbet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Queffélec Independent Director
Robert Alfred Frati Independent Director
Catherine Failliet Independent Director
Yannick Delibie Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERLINK-10.81%30
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.83%1 961 526
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.75%54 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.12%52 396
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.76%50 587
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-16.79%45 230