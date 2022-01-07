Log in
Kerlink : 06.01.2022 | Kerlink & Senzary Announce Complete LoRaWAN IoT Solution For Industrial Analytics & Maintenance

01/07/2022 | 04:08am EST
Kerlink & Senzary Announce Complete LoRaWAN® IoT Solution

For Industrial Analytics & Maintenance

Combined Technology Empowers Enterprise Managers and Site Operators

To Easily, Quickly, and Cost-Effectively Benefit from Industry 4.0

PRESS RELEASE

Thorigné-Fouillard, France and Dover, Del., USA - Jan. 6, 2022, 6:00 p.m. CET -- Kerlink(AKLK FR0013156007), a specialist in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), and Senzary, an industrial IoT service provider for end-to-endindustrial solutions, today announced Kerlink's hardware and software connectivity offers and Senzary's IoTLogIQ platform are available in a single solution.

Senzary's secure IoTLogIQ platform provides scalable, on-demand,real-time data processing, with advanced analytics, AI-enabled machine learning, and anomaly-detection solutions to help users plan and deploy their digital-transformation projects quickly and cost effectively. Kerlink provides end-to-end connectivity solutions for designing, deploying, and operating public & private low-power/wide-area (LPWA) IoT networks. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes industrial-grade network equipment, best-of-breed network core, operations & management software, value-added applications, and expert professional services.

The combination of Kerlink's Wanesy™ Management Centerand Wirnet™ indoor/outdoorLoRaWAN® gatewayswith Senzary's technology and IoTLogIQ's end-to-endservices provides the necessary elements for clients looking for a turnkey, professional solution, allowing them to focus on their business processes, and not on the technology.

"Our partnership provides integrators and enterprise customers with a complete solution, from sensors and gateways to an IoT platform, analytics, and machine learning, as a single, on-demand solution that can be deployed as cloud-based,edge-based, or a hybrid system," said Josic Thepaut, sales manager Americas at Kerlink. "Upon installation, site owners and enterprise managers can quickly achieve maximum visibility into their equipment or processes, along with receiving predictive failure alarms and utilization reports, by simply adding more sensors over time."

Senzary's IoTLogIQ platform thus enables plug-and-play solutions that solve every day industrial problems and tasks. These include predictive maintenance with RotaryIQ, energy management with PowerIQ, and water management with WaterIQ. Its end-to-end integration and pre-designed solutions allow for quick- to-market applications and pilots, enabling users to cost effectively embrace the full potential of industry 4.0 solutions.

"Industry 4.0 still has significant barriers, most of which are centered around sensors connecting to the network, secure communication, aggregated management, and then what to do with all this generated data," said Senzary CEO Eric Schummer. "Organizations realize that for them to stay competitive, their equipment must become more connected to their businesses. Senzary's IoTLogIQ and Kerlink's connectivity technology working together pave the way for enterprise managers and site operators to have easier, quicker, and more cost-effective access to the reality of industry 4.0."

Immediate benefits include aggregated information for operations, early warning of equipment failure, and timely reaction to critical events. These benefits increase companies' ability to plan for and reduce downtime more effectively and manage the supply chain intelligently based on anticipated preventive maintenance, to avoid costly repairs.

"The direct benefits are increased productivity, positive EBITDA contributions, and improved on-site safety, among many others," Schummer said.

LoRa Alliance® and LoRaWAN® are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance®.

www.kerlink.com

kerlink

@kerlink_news

Kerlink

About Kerlink

Kerlink Group is a leading global provider of end-to-end connectivity solutions for designing, deploying, and operating public & private low-power/wide-area (LPWA) Internet of Things IoT) networks. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes industrial-grade network equipment, best-of breed network core, operations and management software, value-added applications, and expert professional services, backed by strong R&D capabilities. Kerlink specializes in enabling future-proof intelligent IoT connectivity for three major domains: Smart City & Quality of Life - urban operations, utilities & metering, retail & public places, infrastructure & hubs, health; Smart Building & Industry - buildings

  • real estate, industry & manufacturing, asset monitoring & tracking, and Smart Agriculture & Environment - precision agriculture, cattle monitoring & farming, environment & climate, and wildlife protection. More than 140,000 Kerlink installations have been rolled out with over 350 clients in 70 countries. Based in France, with subsidiaries in the US,
    Singapore, India and Japan, Kerlink is a cofounder and board member of the LoRa Alliance® and the uCIFI Alliance™.
    It is listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the symbol ALKLK.

For more information, visit www.kerlink.comor follow us on our social media - Twitter @kerlink_news, LinkedIn #Kerlink, YouTube - Kerlink

About Senzary

Senzary is an enabler of Industrial IoT services focused on end-to-end,pre-integrated solutions for everyday problems in industrial environments. Our secure IoTLogIQ technology provides on-demand,real-time sensor and network integration, data processing, business & advanced analytics, including AI/Machine Learning and anomaly detection solutions, enabling our partners to address any digital transformation project cost-effectively.

For more information, visit https://www.senzary.com

Kerlink Financial Press Contact:

Kerlink Business Analysts & Press Contact:

Senzary Contact:

Actifin

Mahoney Lyle

Angelica Marquez

Isabelle Dray

Sarah-Lyle Dampoux

amarquez@senzary.com

+33 (0) 1 56 88 11 29

+33 (0) 6 74 93 23 47

Contact info@senzary.com

idray@actifin.fr

sldampoux@mahoneylyle.com

1-833-SENZARY

Kerlink Investors Contact:

Actifin

Benjamin Lehari

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 25

blehari@actifin.fr

Upcoming events

2021 Full Year Revenue: 27 January 2022, after market close

www.kerlink.com

www.kerlink.com

kerlink

@kerlink_news

Kerlink

Disclaimer

Kerlink SA published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 09:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
