Europorte and Kerlink revolutionize freight by launching Track Value,

the first logistics application using Kinéis IoT space connectivity

PRESS RELEASE

Thorigné-Fouillard,France - June 13, 2024, 6:00 p.m. CEST

As part of a strategic partnership, the industrial consortium between Europorte, France's leading private rail freight operator and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Getlink group, and Kerlink(AKLK FR0013156007), a global provider of solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced the development of Track Value, a revolutionary traceability and monitoring solution for all freight activities (road, rail, air and sea). This is the first industrial application dedicated to the freight and logistics sector to incorporate data transmission via Kinéisspace connectivity. Track Value is scheduled to go on sale in the third quarter of 2024.

Raphaël Doutrebente, Chairman of Europorte, a subsidiary of the Getlink Group, comments: "We are

delighted with this innovative partnership, which will enable us to provide a precise response to the need to secure goods being transported. With Track Value, Europorte, a subsidiary of the Getlink group and the leading private rail freight operator, is providing a solution for all customers in the transport logistics sector (road, rail, air and sea)."

A response to the needs of the international freight market

Today's road, rail, air and sea transport operators are faced with an increase in trade and must guarantee the safety of their goods and reduce the impact of their transport on the environment.

This strategic partnership brings together a wide range of expertise and has led to the creation of Track Value.

This innovative solution, developed by Europorte and Kerlink, improves the management of these flows by digitising multimodal transport activities. This digitisation improves the quality and reliability of services, thanks to data feedback and processing in near-real time and from anywhere in the world.

Yannick Delibie, Kerlink's Technical Director: "Kerlink's teams have contributed their expertise in tailor-made IoT connectivity solutions to develop the Track Value solution and offer a genuine innovation to meet the challenge of more sustainable freight."

The data collected by the Track Value solution guarantees:

Goods security in near real time (traceability, optimisation, etc.),

Detecting and sending alerts (flow disruptions, equipment and infrastructure failures, etc.),

Anticipation of maintenance operations.