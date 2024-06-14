Europorte and Kerlink revolutionize freight by launching Track Value,
the first logistics application using Kinéis IoT space connectivity
PRESS RELEASE
Thorigné-Fouillard,France - June 13, 2024, 6:00 p.m. CEST
As part of a strategic partnership, the industrial consortium between Europorte, France's leading private rail freight operator and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Getlink group, and Kerlink(AKLK FR0013156007), a global provider of solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced the development of Track Value, a revolutionary traceability and monitoring solution for all freight activities (road, rail, air and sea). This is the first industrial application dedicated to the freight and logistics sector to incorporate data transmission via Kinéisspace connectivity. Track Value is scheduled to go on sale in the third quarter of 2024.
Raphaël Doutrebente, Chairman of Europorte, a subsidiary of the Getlink Group, comments: "We are
delighted with this innovative partnership, which will enable us to provide a precise response to the need to secure goods being transported. With Track Value, Europorte, a subsidiary of the Getlink group and the leading private rail freight operator, is providing a solution for all customers in the transport logistics sector (road, rail, air and sea)."
A response to the needs of the international freight market
Today's road, rail, air and sea transport operators are faced with an increase in trade and must guarantee the safety of their goods and reduce the impact of their transport on the environment.
This strategic partnership brings together a wide range of expertise and has led to the creation of Track Value.
This innovative solution, developed by Europorte and Kerlink, improves the management of these flows by digitising multimodal transport activities. This digitisation improves the quality and reliability of services, thanks to data feedback and processing in near-real time and from anywhere in the world.
Yannick Delibie, Kerlink's Technical Director: "Kerlink's teams have contributed their expertise in tailor-made IoT connectivity solutions to develop the Track Value solution and offer a genuine innovation to meet the challenge of more sustainable freight."
The data collected by the Track Value solution guarantees:
- Goods security in near real time (traceability, optimisation, etc.),
- Detecting and sending alerts (flow disruptions, equipment and infrastructure failures, etc.),
- Anticipation of maintenance operations.
Benefits for the customer:
- High performance, for equipment life and safety, and connectivity,
- A low environmental footprint for data transmission (low energy consumption),
- A future-proof, scalable solution tailored to needs,
- A sovereign solution (100% French).
Alexandre Tisserant, Chairman of Kinéis: "Kinéis' space connectivity is now an established and essential
offering in the IoT market. This partnership with Europorte and Kerlink for the Track Value solution illustrates
the close links we are developing with industrial players in all sectors. "
DISCOVER THE TRACK VALUE SOLUTION
AT INNOTRANS BERLIN
SEPTEMBER 24-27, 2024
About Kerlink
Kerlink is a global provider of connectivity solutions for the design, deployment and operation of public and private Internet of Things (IoT) networks. Its broad portfolio of solutions is based on industrial-grade network equipment and management software, all supported by value-added services and backed by strong R&D capabilities. The Group's commitment to customer success includes a Plug and Play solution that guarantees the association of gateways with third-party LoRa Network Servers (LNS). Kerlink specialises in the deployment of scalable IoT connectivity in three major areas: Smart City & Quality of Life, Smart Building & Industry and Smart Agriculture & Environment.
Over 250,000 installations have been deployed at more than 550 customers in 75 countries. Headquartered in France, with subsidiaries in the United States, Singapore, India and Japan, Kerlink Group is a co-founder and board member of the LoRa Alliance® and the uCIFI Alliance™.
https://www.kerlink.fr/
About Europorte
Europorte, a subsidiary of Getlink, is the first 100% private rail freight operator. Europorte operates across the entire rail freight logistics chain in Europe and offers its customers a 24/7 rail traction service for mainline goods trains via Europorte France, as well as infrastructure management via Europorte Services. The men and women of Europorte are committed to their customers on a daily basis to provide a service based on four fundamental values: safety, quality, punctuality and innovation.
www.europorte.com
About Kinéis
Founded in 2018, Kinéis is a new French space player, satellite operator and global connectivity provider for the Internet of Things (IoT). Its mission is to help its customers keep in touch with what is dear to them, by guaranteeing the transmission of data from their connected objects in near-real time, to any point on the globe, thanks to its constellation of 25 nanosatellites. Kinéis operates for an international market in fields that present major challenges for mankind, its activities and its environment. The Toulouse-based company uses reliable technology based on the heritage of forty years' expertise in collecting data from space, adapted for the IoT. In addition to its main shareholders (CLS and CNES), Kinéis raised €100 million in 2020 and has been awarded the French Tech Next40 label, classes 2021, 2022, and French Tech 120, class 2023, focusing on environmental and societal issues.
https///www.kineis.com
