Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Kerlink
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALKLK   FR0013156007

KERLINK

(ALKLK)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/04 10:49:22 am EDT
3.885 EUR   +0.91%
10:47aKERLINK : 2021 Full Year Results Slideshow
PU
03/31Kerlink SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/31KERLINK : Annual results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kerlink : 2021 Full Year Results Slideshow

04/04/2022 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021 Full-Year Results

31st March 2022

SPEAKERS

WILLIAM GOUESBET - CO-FONDATEUR (on the left)

EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

IT and Telecommunications Engineer(IFSIC - Rennes)

Mitsubishi Electric, Nortel Networks, Wavecom

YANNICK DELIBIE - CO-FONDATEUR (on the right)

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION OFFICER

Managing Director of Kerlink Inc.

Telecommunications and Industrial IT Engineer

(Polytech Paris Sud & Sherbrooke)

French MoD, Mitsubishi Electric, Wavecom

A SUCCESSFUL 2021 FISCAL YEAR

78% SALES GROWTH DESPITE PRICE PRESSURES AND SUPPLIES OF ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS

BUSINESS ABOVE PRE-CRISIS LEVELS

EBITDA CLOSE TO BREAKEVEN

OPERATING LOSS DIVIDED BY MORE THAN 3.5

NET CASH OF €14.5M STRENGTHENED BY A SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE

A RECORD ORDER BOOK FOR 2022

With our 100% IoT software solutions and gateways, we increase our customers operational performance, and we contribute to the optimization of their daily resources: water, energy, man or machine time

IOT NETWORKS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS & SERVICES

IoT network design, deployment & scaling

IoT device design & management

Network operations management

Create new services for new sources of income

Disclaimer

Kerlink SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KERLINK
10:47aKERLINK : 2021 Full Year Results Slideshow
PU
03/31Kerlink SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/31KERLINK : Annual results
CO
03/22KERLINK : 22.03.2022 | Digital Twin Services, Aqualabo and Kerlink Demonstrate LoRaWAN Sys..
PU
03/22KERLINK : Digital Twin Services, Aqualabo and Kerlink Demonstrate LoRaWAN® System to Monit..
PU
03/18FINANCIAL CALENDAR : Upcoming Events
PU
03/15KERLINK : & VIoT Group Deploying Vietnam's First Nationwide LoRaWAN Network & Helium Block..
PU
02/15KERLINK : and Clickie Deploy Smart-Store Systems For Latin America's Largest Convenience S..
PU
01/27KERLINK : 2021 Revenue
PU
01/272021 REVENUE OF 19.9M : +78%
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 19,9 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net income 2021 -1,90 M -2,10 M -2,10 M
Net cash 2021 4,40 M 4,86 M 4,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,4 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart KERLINK
Duration : Period :
Kerlink Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,85 €
Average target price 8,00 €
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Gouesbet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Queffélec Independent Director
Yannick Delibie Director & Deputy General Manager
Robert Alfred Frati Director
Catherine Failliet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERLINK-12.40%31
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-8.00%2 319 680
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-19.81%77 504
SEA LIMITED-45.87%68 051
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-15.24%64 618
SYNOPSYS INC.-9.10%51 285