Kerlink : 2021 Full Year Results Slideshow

2021 Full-Year Results

31st March 2022

SPEAKERS

A SUCCESSFUL 2021 FISCAL YEAR

78% SALES GROWTH DESPITE PRICE PRESSURES AND SUPPLIES OF ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS

BUSINESS ABOVE PRE-CRISIS LEVELS

EBITDA CLOSE TO BREAKEVEN

OPERATING LOSS DIVIDED BY MORE THAN 3.5

NET CASH OF €14.5M STRENGTHENED BY A SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE

A RECORD ORDER BOOK FOR 2022

