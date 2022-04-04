Kerlink : 2021 Full Year Results Slideshow

2021 Full-Year Results
31st March 2022
SPEAKERS
WILLIAM GOUESBET - CO-FONDATEUR (on the left)
EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
IT and Telecommunications Engineer(IFSIC - Rennes)
Mitsubishi Electric, Nortel Networks, Wavecom
YANNICK DELIBIE - CO-FONDATEUR (on the right)
TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION OFFICER
Managing Director of Kerlink Inc.
Telecommunications and Industrial IT Engineer
(Polytech Paris Sud & Sherbrooke)
French MoD, Mitsubishi Electric, Wavecom
A SUCCESSFUL 2021 FISCAL YEAR
78% SALES GROWTH DESPITE PRICE PRESSURES AND SUPPLIES OF ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS
BUSINESS ABOVE PRE-CRISIS LEVELS
EBITDA CLOSE TO BREAKEVEN
OPERATING LOSS DIVIDED BY MORE THAN 3.5
NET CASH OF €14.5M STRENGTHENED BY A SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE
A RECORD ORDER BOOK FOR 2022
With our 100% IoT software solutions and gateways, we increase our customers operational performance, and we contribute to the optimization of their daily resources: water, energy, man or machine time
IOT NETWORKS GLOBAL SOLUTIONS & SERVICES
IoT network design, deployment & scaling
IoT device design & management
Network operations management
Create new services for new sources of income