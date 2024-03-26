Kerlink specializes in the provision of network infrastructure solutions for Internet of Things (IoT). The offering consists of solutions (software, hardware and services) for public operators, enterprises and communities. Kerlink products are known for their robustness, ease of integration into all types of networks and fleets, their compatibility with most world standards and their low operating costs and deployments. Services offered by Kerlink cover customer needs including: network planning, network performance optimization, remote network management and positioning without GPS. Over 200,000 products have been sold in France and internationally for over 350 clients including GrDF, Saur, Suez, Orange, Médiamétrie, Tata Communications and Boston Networks. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (75.4%) and services (24.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (76.7%), Asia/Pacific (15.3%) and Americas (8%).

Sector Software