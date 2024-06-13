Market Closed -
Kerlink : Europorte and Kerlink revolutionize freight by launching Track Value, the first logistics application using Kinéis IoT space connectivity
June 13, 2024 at 12:07 pm EDT
Europorte and Kerlink revolutionize freight by launching Track Value, the first logistics application using Kinéis IoT space connectivity
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1262517_Kerlink_PR_Track_Value__13_june_2024.pdf Disclaimer Kerlink SA published this content on
13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 June 2024 16:06:28 UTC.
Kerlink specializes in the provision of network infrastructure solutions for Internet of Things (IoT). The offering consists of solutions (software, hardware and services) for public operators, enterprises and communities. Kerlink products are known for their robustness, ease of integration into all types of networks and fleets, their compatibility with most world standards and their low operating costs and deployments.
Services offered by Kerlink cover customer needs including: network planning, network performance optimization, remote network management and positioning without GPS.
Over 250,000 products have been sold in France and internationally for over 550 clients in 75 countries, including GrDF, Saur, Suez, Orange, Médiamétrie, Tata Communications and Boston Networks.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (71%) and services (29%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (90.6%), Americas (6.7%) and Asia/Pacific (2.7%).
