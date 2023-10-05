Kerlink and Avnet Announce Distribution Agreement

Thorigné-Fouillard, France - Oct. 5, 2023, 8:00 a.m. CEST - Kerlink(AKLK - FR0013156007), an international specialist in solutions dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a Master Distributor agreement with Avnet, (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology distributor.

Avnet, a USA Phoenix-based, FORTUNE 500 company serving more than 1 million customers in 140 countries, will implement the agreement via its Avnet APAC unit. Headquartered in Singapore, Avnet APAC has 4,400 employees in 49 offices.

As a Master Distributor, Avnet will offer Kerlink's LoRaWAN® technologies to its large customer base of system integrators and OEMs in the region and integrate Kerlink's solutions portfolio into its enterprise-grade, IoT solution-accelerator software platform, IoTConnect. This will enable simple deployment of Kerlink indoorand outdoorgateways, LoRaWAN® sensors from various manufacturers and LNS from service providers. The enhanced platform also will be available globally for deployment in both public and private LoRaWAN® networks for enterprises and public agencies that seek to design and build their own networks.

"With Kerlink's LoRaWAN gateways and software services, our customers will have access to a reliable, secure and cost-effective way to connect far-flung IoT end points with extremely low power consumption," said Andy Wong, SVP, Avnet Design Services. "This efficiently brings key IoT benefits to customers in telecommunications, smart buildings, smart farming, smart cities and geolocation, among the many applications."

"Avnet's IoTConnect platform is unique in the market, providing a proven, reliable, secure and seamless interface between the IoT end points and preferred cloud-service providers like AWS and Azure," said Yann Bauduin, Kerlink sales director. "This partnership will support the work of Kerlink's subsidiaries in Singapore, India and Japan as they expand their deployment of LoRaWAN technology among Avnet's established APAC customer base."

Kerlink® Group is a leading global provider of end-to-end connectivity solutions for designing, deploying, and operating public & private low power/wide area (LPWA) Internet of Things (IoT) networks. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes industrial-grade network equipment, best-of-breed network core, operations and management software, value-added applications and expert professional services, backed by strong R&D capabilities. More than 200,000 Kerlink® installations have been rolled out with over 350 clients in 70 countries, in all the key verticals. Kerlink® is a co-founder and board member of the LoRa Alliance® and the uCIFI Alliance™. It is listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the symbol ALKLK.

