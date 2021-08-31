Log in
    ALKLK   FR0013156007

KERLINK

(ALKLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kerlink : and NetOP Technology Partnering on World's-First, IoT-Based Wildfire Prevention System

08/31/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
Kerlink and NetOP Technology Partnering on World's-First, IoT-Based Wildfire Prevention System
31 Aug 2021 18:00 CEST

Company Name

KERLINK

ISN

FR0013156007

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALKLK

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1006257_Kerlink_NR_NetOPTechnology_EN_FINAL_31082021.pdf

Source

KERLINK

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Kerlink SA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 17:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11,2 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net income 2020 -5,50 M -6,49 M -6,49 M
Net Debt 2020 2,20 M 2,60 M 2,60 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,2 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,14x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 88
Free-Float 76,9%
Technical analysis trends KERLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,00 €
Average target price 10,00 €
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Gouesbet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Queffélec Independent Director
Yannick Delibie Director & Deputy General Manager
Robert Alfred Frati Director
Catherine Failliet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERLINK22.45%52
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.49%2 281 446
SEA LIMITED66.70%178 489
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.02%103 252
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC56.51%92 110
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE45.37%75 632