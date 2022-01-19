|
Kerlink : announces a record order book for 2022.
Kerlink announces a record order book for 2022.
Subscribe
Company Name
KERLINK
ISN
FR0013156007
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALKLK
Source
KERLINK
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Kerlink SA published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:41:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|01:42a
|KERLINK : announces a record order book for 2022.
|
PU
|01/07
|KERLINK : 06.01.2022 | Kerlink & Senzary Announce Complete LoRaWAN IoT Solution For Indust..
|
PU
|01/06
|KERLINK : & Senzary Announce Complete LoRaWAN® IoT Solution For Industrial Analytics & Mai..
|
PU
|2021
|KERLINK : Robust WirnetTM Station Powering Smart Solutions at Popular French Ski Resort, L..
|
PU
|2021
|KERLINK : 09.12.2021 | Kerlink's Robust Wirnet Station Powering Smart Solutions at Popular..
|
PU
|2021
|GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Volkswagen, Uber, Rolls-Royce, Gamestop...
|
|2021
|KERLINK : 2021 Revenue expected to be around 19m (+70%)
|
PU
|2021
|GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Merck, Volkswagen, Salesforce, Roche, Mondelez...
|
|2021
|KERLINK : Partners with Vision Valley, a Leading IoT Network Provider in the Middle East a..
|
PU
|2021
|KERLINK : 30.11.2021 | Kerlink Partners with Vision Valley, a Leading IoT Network Provider..
|
PU
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
19,0 M
21,5 M
21,5 M
|Net income 2021
|
-1,70 M
-1,93 M
-1,93 M
|Net cash 2021
|
3,20 M
3,62 M
3,62 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-21,0x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
35,7 M
40,4 M
40,4 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,71x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,29x
|Nbr of Employees
|84
|Free-Float
|89,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KERLINK
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|
4,84 €
|Average target price
|
8,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
65,3%