    ALKLK   FR0013156007

KERLINK

(ALKLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kerlink : announces a record order book for 2022.

01/19/2022 | 01:42am EST
Kerlink announces a record order book for 2022.
Subscribe

19 Jan 2022 07:32 CET

Company Name

KERLINK

ISN

FR0013156007

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALKLK

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1040647_Kerlink_PR_2022_Order_Book_January_19__VDEF_7.30_am.pdf

Source

KERLINK

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Kerlink SA published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 19,0 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2021 -1,70 M -1,93 M -1,93 M
Net cash 2021 3,20 M 3,62 M 3,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,7 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart KERLINK
Duration : Period :
Kerlink Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERLINK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,84 €
Average target price 8,00 €
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Gouesbet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Queffélec Independent Director
Yannick Delibie Director & Deputy General Manager
Robert Alfred Frati Director
Catherine Failliet Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERLINK10.13%40
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-7.77%2 328 976
SEA LIMITED-21.76%98 356
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-22.00%75 166
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-11.92%69 154
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.49%50 045