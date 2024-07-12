Kerkink's share price fell sharply on the Paris Bourse on Friday, following a profit warning issued in conjunction with the publication of its sales figures for the first half of 2024.
At around 11:15 am, shares in the Internet of Things (IoT) specialist fell by almost 18%, among the steepest declines on the Paris market.
The group announced last night that sales had fallen by 6% to 6.2 million euros in the first six months of the year, due to the termination of two network services contracts with players experiencing economic difficulties.
Citing a "wait-and-see" attitude on the part of the market and "reduced" visibility on the evolution of its business, Kerlink says it is no longer in a position to confirm the targets it unveiled last March.
As a result, the company has adjusted its annual targets downwards, forecasting only single-digit growth in sales, which will not enable it to achieve operating profit (Ebitda) in excess of breakeven.
Kerlink specializes in the provision of network infrastructure solutions for Internet of Things (IoT). The offering consists of solutions (software, hardware and services) for public operators, enterprises and communities. Kerlink products are known for their robustness, ease of integration into all types of networks and fleets, their compatibility with most world standards and their low operating costs and deployments.
Services offered by Kerlink cover customer needs including: network planning, network performance optimization, remote network management and positioning without GPS.
Over 250,000 products have been sold in France and internationally for over 550 clients in 75 countries, including GrDF, Saur, Suez, Orange, Médiamétrie, Tata Communications and Boston Networks.
Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (71%) and services (29%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (90.6%), Americas (6.7%) and Asia/Pacific (2.7%).