Kerlink: share price falls after profit warning

July 12, 2024 at 05:43 am EDT

Kerkink's share price fell sharply on the Paris Bourse on Friday, following a profit warning issued in conjunction with the publication of its sales figures for the first half of 2024.



At around 11:15 am, shares in the Internet of Things (IoT) specialist fell by almost 18%, among the steepest declines on the Paris market.



The group announced last night that sales had fallen by 6% to 6.2 million euros in the first six months of the year, due to the termination of two network services contracts with players experiencing economic difficulties.



Citing a "wait-and-see" attitude on the part of the market and "reduced" visibility on the evolution of its business, Kerlink says it is no longer in a position to confirm the targets it unveiled last March.



As a result, the company has adjusted its annual targets downwards, forecasting only single-digit growth in sales, which will not enable it to achieve operating profit (Ebitda) in excess of breakeven.



