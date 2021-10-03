Log in
    KER   LU0327357388

KERNEL HOLDING S.A.

(KER)
Kernel S A : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021

10/03/2021
Kernel Holding S.A.

ANNUAL REPORT

For the year ended 30 June 2021

Strategic

Corporate

Financial

Report

Sustainability

Governance

Statements

Kernel is a diversified agricultural business in Ukraine, the largest exporter of agricultural products from the Black Sea region.

We are the world's largest exporter of sunflower oil, the largest grain exporter from Ukraine and the Black Sea region, operator of an extensive agricultural logistics network and the largest producer of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine. In FY2021, we supplied 11 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine across the world.

01-40

Strategic Report

  1. Key Highlights
  2. Operating Highlights
  3. Chairman's Statement
  1. Our Business Model
  2. Kernel at a Glance
  3. Our Strategy 2026
  4. Financial Performance in FY2021
  1. Segment Performance
  1. Oilseed Processing
  1. Infrastructure and Trading

25

Farming

31

Risk Management

37

Alternative Performance Measures

41-87

Sustainability

88-96

Corporate Governance

97-155

Financial Statements

97 Independent Auditor's Report

  1. Statement of Management Responsibilities
  2. Selected Financial Data
  3. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  4. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
  5. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
  6. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  7. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  8. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Corporate Information

www.kernel.ua

Kernel Holding S.A. Annual Report and Accounts 30 June 2021

1

Strategic

Corporate

Financial

Report

Sustainability

Governance

Statements

Key Highlights

US$ million except ratios and EPS

FY2020

FY2021

y-o-y

Income statement highlights

Revenue

4,107

5,647

38%

EBITDA 1

443

929

+2.1x

Net profit attributable to equity holders of Kernel Holding S.A.

118

513

+4.3x

EBITDA margin

10.8%

16.4%

5.7pp

Net margin

2.9%

9.1%

6.2pp

Earnings per share, US$

1.42

6.10

+4.3x

Cash flow highlights

Operating profit before working capital changes

422

792

88%

Change in working capital

(10)

(186)

+17.9x

Finance costs paid, net

(135)

(127)

(5%)

Income tax paid

(8)

(18)

2.2x

Net cash generated by operating activities

269

461

71%

Net cash used in investing activities

(203)

(206)

2%

Liquidity and credit metrics

Net debt

980

836

(15%)

Readily marketable inventories 2

252

285

13%

Adjusted net debt 3

729

551

(24%)

Shareholders' equity

1,493

1,946

30%

Net debt / EBITDA

2.2x

0.9x

(1.3x)

Adjusted net debt / EBITDA

1.6x

0.6x

(1.1x)

EBITDA / Interest

3.0x

6.6x

3.5x

Non-financial highlights

Number of employees (full-time equivalent) at 30 June

11,928

11,256

(6%)

Rate of recordable work-related injuries, accidents per million worked hours

0.68

0.46

(32%)

Social spending, US$ million

7.7

3.9

(49%)

Greenhouse gas emissions, thousand tons of CO2 equivalent

1,679

1,462

(13%)

Total energy consumption, terajoules

6,998

7,391

6%

Note: Financial year ends 30 June.

  1. Hereinafter, EBITDA is calculated as the sum of the profit from operating activities plus amortization and depreciation.
  2. Readily marketable inventories are inventories such as corn, wheat, sunflower oil, and other products that could easily be converted into cash due to their commodity characteristics, widely available markets and the international pricing mechanism.
  3. Adjusted debt is the sum of short-terminterest-bearing debt, current maturities of long-terminterest-bearing debt, long-terminterest-bearing debt and lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and readily marketable inventories at cost.

Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding.

Hereinafter "Kernel", "Group" or "Company" refers to the Kernel Holding S.A. group of companies.

……………………………………………………………………

EBITDA

US$ million

929

443

319

346

223

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

……………………………………………………………………

……………………………………………………………………

Net cash generated by operating activities

Net debt / EBITDA

US$ million

2.8x

461

2.0x

2.2x

1.6x

269

199

0.9x

77

82

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

www.kernel.ua

Kernel Holding S.A. Annual Report and Accounts 30 June 2021

2

Strategic

Corporate

Financial

Report

Sustainability

Governance

Statements

Operating Highlights

Oilseed Processing

Infrastructure and Trading

……………………………………………………………………………………….

……………………………………………………………………………………

Segment volumes

Segment volumes

million tons

million tons

7.9

8.0

3.1

3.2

3.4

3.2

8.2

3.0

6.1

5.1

6.7

4.6

1.6

1.5

4.0

1.2

1.4

1.4

4.5

4.1

4.3

4.2

3.3

3.3

3.8

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Oilseeds processed

Sunflower oil sales

Grain export from Ukraine

Export terminal throughput

Inland silos in-take volumes

………………………………………………………………………………………

……………………………………………………………………………………

EBITDA margin

EBITDA margin

US$ / ton of sunflower oil sold

US$ / ton of grain exported

100

total

62

83

67

excl. Avere

54

41

26

27

22

21

14

21

17

23

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

………………………………………………………………………………………..

………………………………………………………………………………………...

EBITDA1

EBITDA1

US$ millions

US$ millions

496

152

100

109

216

77

56

110

101

106

Farming

……………………………………………………………………………………

Kernel's production of key crops

3.3

3.1

2.9

2.5

2.1

596

529

513

501

385

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Acreage harvested, thousand hectares

Crop production, million tons

……………………………………………………………………………………….

EBITDA margin

US$ / ha

incl. IFRS16 effect

920

excl. IFRS16 effect

793

378

344

262

149

163

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

………………………………………………………………………………………

EBITDA1

US$ millions

IFRS16 effect

461

63

146

182

134

397

89

51

83

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021

We processed 3.2 million tons of sunflower seeds in FY2021, down 7% y-o-ydue to low harvest of sunflower seeds in Ukraine, implying 87% crushing capacity utilization (including tolling on third-party-ownedcrushing plant). Sunflower oil sales volumes reduced to 1.4 million tons, in line with production volume de- crease.

EBITDA margin per ton of oil sold plummeted by 59% y-o-y,to US$ 41, due to:

  • intense competition for sunflower seeds given the poor harvest in FY2021;
  • one-offtrading loss on position recog- nized in the Q4 FY2021; and
  • one-offloss due to several farmers' de- faults under forward agreements to supply sunflower seeds to Kernel at pre-determined fixed price.

As a result, segment generated EBITDA of US$ 56 million in FY2021, down 62% y-o-y.

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021

Astounding segment performance in FY2021 driven by trading profits:

  • Avere delivered outstanding US$ 385 mil- lion EBITDA, skillfully exploiting the volatility prevailing on the soft commodity markets.
  • Grain export value chain in Ukraine reached stronger y-o-ygrain export and terminal transshipment volumes, including first full- year contribution from recently constructed grain handling facility in Chornomorsk port…
  • …but suffered from lower trading and infra- structure margins, given that weak grain harvest in Ukraine stipulated 19% y-o-y de- cline in the volume grain export from Ukraine.

Total segment EBITDA amounted to US$ 496 million in FY2021, a 2.3x growth y-o-y.

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021

Similar to Ukraine's trends, crop yields in our Farming segment declined y-o-y to below-normal level, resulting in lower crop harvest size.

On the contrary, grain and oilseeds price surge pushed farming profits to all-time highs, resulting in US$ 461 million segment EBITDA in FY2021, or US$ 920 EBITDA generated per hectare cultivated. This result also includes US$ 133 million net gain from revaluation of biological assets, mostly attributable to the next season crop, as accounted under IAS 41 standard.

1 Here and further segment EBITDA is provided before unallocated corporate expenses.

www.kernel.ua

Kernel Holding S.A. Annual Report and Accounts 30 June 2021

3

Strategic

Corporate

Financial

Report

Sustainability

Governance

Statements

Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kernel Holding S.A., it is my pleasure to present the Group performance for the year ended 30 June 2021, summarize the execution of our Strategy 2021, announce a new Strategy 2026, and present our approach to the capital allocation going forward.

FY2021 highlights

The reported year EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year, reaching US$ 929 million. Net profit attributable to shareholders exceeded half a billion US$, equaling to the combined profits of four previous years. And the financial leverage reduced to 0.9x net-debt-to-EBITDA as of 30 June 2021, the lowest level for the past five years.

Strong global pricing environment was the ma-

jor driver for the record financial performance

of Kernel. Farming segment was a direct ben-

efiter of surging soft commodity prices while

upward price volatility translated into forceful

Andrii Verevskyi

trading momentum for Avere. Consequently,

Avere team was instrumental to capture mar-

Chairman of the Board of Directors,

ket moves with perfect precision, delivering

Founder

very strong US$ 385 million trading EBITDA in

FY2021 while Kernel's management team in

Ukraine operated in a fundamentally challeng-

ing low-harvest environment, strengthening

Kernel's market position, and securing US$

544 million EBITDA, a large portion of which

was attributable to farming. No doubt, once soft

commodity price cycle normalizes, we shall

see the toll on our earnings especially in the

farming division.

Focusing on the segment performance, our

Oilseed Processing business fell a victim to

weak sunflower seed supply, which was down

17% year-on-year, generating only US$ 56 mil-

lion of EBITDA, down 63% year-on-year. Addi-

tionally, we faced losses on trading position

and farmers' default on pre-crop forward con-

tracts both stipulated by extraordinary price

volatility for vegetable oils and oilseeds. Fi-

nally, there was a limited contribution from the

renewable energy business owing to commis-

sioning delays. Accordingly, EBITDA margin

declined to US$ 41 per ton oil sold, a slump of

59% compared to the previous year.

Infrastructure and Trading segment EBITDA

reached US$ 496 million in FY2021, a 2.3x

growth year-on-year, driven by Avere perfor-

mance. Grain export value chain in Ukraine se-

cured US$ 111 million EBITDA, undermined by

low margins due to poor grain harvest in

Ukraine. Nevertheless, we strengthened our

positions as the largest grain exporter from

Ukraine, delivering 18% of total country's grain

to international marketplace compared to 14%

a year ago. The first full-year operation of our

brand-new grain transshipment terminal in

Chornomorsk port was instrumental to trans-

ship 8.2 million tons of soft commodities.

EBITDA of the Farming segment in FY2021 jumped 3.4x year-on-year, to US$ 461 million. The growth is concurrent with the global price rally outweighing the negative impact of lower crop yields.

It was a second year under COVID-19 re- strictions, and I am pleased to note that our flexible and resilient business model quickly adjusted to new challenges. Supply chains and business processes were not interrupted, and we successfully coped with the pandemic spread control.

At the same time some development-related risks materialized this year. We had to increase the CapEx budget for our new crushing plant in western Ukraine and delay the commissioning of our renewable energy projects.

In October-November2020, Kernel successfully completed public liabilities management , improving the Company's debt maturity profile. In the refinancing transaction, the Company tendered US$ 287 million out of US$ 500 million 8.75% 2022 notes outstanding and issued new US$ 300 million 6.75% 7-yearnotes. At the time of the new issue, Kernel was priced ca.115pbs inside of the sovereign curve setting a record in the CEEMEA region.

Farmland market in Ukraine finally opened in July 2021, and by September there were transactions for a total area of 24 thousand hectares, which is very low compared to the total farm land area in Ukraine. Clearly, without further liberalization of the legislative base, we should not expect any acceleration of transactions with freehold rights for the farm land in Ukraine.

Last but not least, in compliance with best corporate governance practices on regular rotation of auditors we selected and appointed PwC as a new auditor of Kernel succeeding Deloitte next year.

Sustainability progress

To strengthen our environmental practices, we initiated a project "Climate Corporate Governance and Low-Carbon Pathway" together with EBRD and EY. A case in point assumes identification of opportunities for us to reduce Ker- nel's carbon footprint, set science-based emissions reduction targets and define a corporate climate strategy. The results are to be presented in the next annual report.

Delivering on our social agenda, we gave US$ 4 million for charity in FY2021, supporting local communities in areas of our operations, and invested US$ 1.4 million to protect our employees from COVID-19 pandemic. Over the reporting year, we reached a record-low number of work-related injuries and launched a voluntary medical insurance program for our employees and their children.

www.kernel.ua

Kernel Holding S.A. Annual Report and Accounts 30 June 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kernel Holding SA published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 21:18:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 074 M - -
Net income 2021 343 M - -
Net Debt 2021 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,41x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 1 278 M 1 275 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 440
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart KERNEL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Kernel Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERNEL HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,21 $
Average target price 18,29 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yevgen Osypov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anastasia Usacheva Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrey Mikhaylovych Verevskiy Chairman
Andrei Peshyi Head-Information Technology Department
Yuriy Kovalchuk Director & Director-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERNEL HOLDING S.A.21.70%1 275
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD-27.05%6 015
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD-14.19%5 581
AAK AB (PUBL.)13.04%5 535
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD50.94%2 246
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED28.91%1 919