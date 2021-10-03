Kernel S A : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021

see the toll on our earnings especially in the

The reported year EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year, reaching US$ 929 million. Net profit attributable to shareholders exceeded half a billion US$, equaling to the combined profits of four previous years. And the financial leverage reduced to 0.9x net-debt-to-EBITDA as of 30 June 2021, the lowest level for the past five years.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kernel Holding S.A., it is my pleasure to present the Group performance for the year ended 30 June 2021, summarize the execution of our Strategy 2021, announce a new Strategy 2026, and present our approach to the capital allocation going forward.

EBITDA of the Farming segment in FY2021 jumped 3.4x year-on-year, to US$ 461 million. The growth is concurrent with the global price rally outweighing the negative impact of lower crop yields.

It was a second year under COVID-19 re- strictions, and I am pleased to note that our flexible and resilient business model quickly adjusted to new challenges. Supply chains and business processes were not interrupted, and we successfully coped with the pandemic spread control.

At the same time some development-related risks materialized this year. We had to increase the CapEx budget for our new crushing plant in western Ukraine and delay the commissioning of our renewable energy projects.

In October-November2020, Kernel successfully completed public liabilities management , improving the Company's debt maturity profile. In the refinancing transaction, the Company tendered US$ 287 million out of US$ 500 million 8.75% 2022 notes outstanding and issued new US$ 300 million 6.75% 7-yearnotes. At the time of the new issue, Kernel was priced ca.115pbs inside of the sovereign curve setting a record in the CEEMEA region.

Farmland market in Ukraine finally opened in July 2021, and by September there were transactions for a total area of 24 thousand hectares, which is very low compared to the total farm land area in Ukraine. Clearly, without further liberalization of the legislative base, we should not expect any acceleration of transactions with freehold rights for the farm land in Ukraine.

Last but not least, in compliance with best corporate governance practices on regular rotation of auditors we selected and appointed PwC as a new auditor of Kernel succeeding Deloitte next year.

Sustainability progress

To strengthen our environmental practices, we initiated a project "Climate Corporate Governance and Low-Carbon Pathway" together with EBRD and EY. A case in point assumes identification of opportunities for us to reduce Ker- nel's carbon footprint, set science-based emissions reduction targets and define a corporate climate strategy. The results are to be presented in the next annual report.

Delivering on our social agenda, we gave US$ 4 million for charity in FY2021, supporting local communities in areas of our operations, and invested US$ 1.4 million to protect our employees from COVID-19 pandemic. Over the reporting year, we reached a record-low number of work-related injuries and launched a voluntary medical insurance program for our employees and their children.