Kernel S A : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021

Kernel Holding S.A.
ANNUAL REPORT
For the year ended 30 June 2021
Kernel is a diversified agricultural business in Ukraine, the largest exporter of agricultural products from the Black Sea region.
We are the world's largest exporter of sunflower oil, the largest grain exporter from Ukraine and the Black Sea region, operator of an extensive agricultural logistics network and the largest producer of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine. In FY2021, we supplied 11 million tons of agricultural products from Ukraine across the world.
01-40
Strategic Report
Key Highlights
Operating Highlights
Chairman's Statement
Our Business Model
Kernel at a Glance
Our Strategy 2026
Financial Performance in FY2021
Segment Performance
Oilseed Processing
Infrastructure and Trading
25
Farming
31
Risk Management
37
Alternative Performance Measures
41-87
Sustainability
88-96
Corporate Governance
97-155
Financial Statements
97 Independent Auditor's Report
Statement of Management Responsibilities
Selected Financial Data
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Key Highlights
US$ million except ratios and EPS
FY2020
FY2021
y-o-y
Income statement highlights
Revenue
4,107
5,647
38%
EBITDA 1
443
929
+2.1x
Net profit attributable to equity holders of Kernel Holding S.A.
118
513
+4.3x
EBITDA margin
10.8%
16.4%
5.7pp
Net margin
2.9%
9.1%
6.2pp
Earnings per share, US$
1.42
6.10
+4.3x
Cash flow highlights
Operating profit before working capital changes
422
792
88%
Change in working capital
(10)
(186)
+17.9x
Finance costs paid, net
(135)
(127)
(5%)
Income tax paid
(8)
(18)
2.2x
Net cash generated by operating activities
269
461
71%
Net cash used in investing activities
(203)
(206)
2%
Liquidity and credit metrics
Net debt
980
836
(15%)
Readily marketable inventories 2
252
285
13%
Adjusted net debt 3
729
551
(24%)
Shareholders' equity
1,493
1,946
30%
Net debt / EBITDA
2.2x
0.9x
(1.3x)
Adjusted net debt / EBITDA
1.6x
0.6x
(1.1x)
EBITDA / Interest
3.0x
6.6x
3.5x
Non-financial highlights
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) at 30 June
11,928
11,256
(6%)
Rate of recordable work-related injuries, accidents per million worked hours
0.68
0.46
(32%)
Social spending, US$ million
7.7
3.9
(49%)
Greenhouse gas emissions, thousand tons of CO2 equivalent
1,679
1,462
(13%)
Total energy consumption, terajoules
6,998
7,391
6%
Note: Financial year ends 30 June.
Hereinafter, EBITDA is calculated as the sum of the profit from operating activities plus amortization and depreciation.
Readily marketable inventories are inventories such as corn, wheat, sunflower oil, and other products that could easily be converted into cash due to their commodity characteristics, widely available markets and the international pricing mechanism.
Adjusted debt is the sum of short-terminterest-bearing debt, current maturities of long-terminterest-bearing debt, long-terminterest-bearing debt and lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and readily marketable inventories at cost.
Hereinafter differences between totals and sums of the parts are possible due to rounding.
Hereinafter "Kernel", "Group" or "Company" refers to the Kernel Holding S.A. group of companies.
Operating Highlights
Oilseed Processing
Infrastructure and Trading
……………………………………………………………………………………….
……………………………………………………………………………………
Segment volumes
Segment volumes
million tons
million tons
7.9
8.0
3.1
3.2
3.4
3.2
8.2
3.0
6.1
5.1
6.7
4.6
1.6
1.5
4.0
1.2
1.4
1.4
4.5
4.1
4.3
4.2
3.3
3.3
3.8
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Oilseeds processed
Sunflower oil sales
Grain export from Ukraine
Export terminal throughput
Inland silos in-take volumes
………………………………………………………………………………………
……………………………………………………………………………………
EBITDA margin
EBITDA margin
US$ / ton of sunflower oil sold
US$ / ton of grain exported
100
total
62
83
67
excl. Avere
54
41
26
27
22
21
14
21
17
23
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
………………………………………………………………………………………..
………………………………………………………………………………………...
EBITDA1
EBITDA1
US$ millions
US$ millions
496
152
100
109
216
77
56
110
101
106
Farming
……………………………………………………………………………………
Kernel's production of key crops
3.3
3.1
2.9
2.5
2.1
596
529
513
501
385
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
Acreage harvested, thousand hectares
Crop production, million tons
……………………………………………………………………………………….
EBITDA margin
US$ / ha
incl. IFRS16 effect
920
excl. IFRS16 effect
793
378
344
262
149
163
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
………………………………………………………………………………………
EBITDA1
US$ millions
IFRS16 effect
461
63
146
182
134
397
89
51
83
FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021
We processed 3.2 million tons of sunflower seeds in FY2021, down 7%y-o-ydue to low harvest of sunflower seeds in Ukraine, implying 87% crushing capacity utilization (including tolling onthird-party-ownedcrushing plant). Sunflower oil sales volumes reduced to 1.4 million tons, in line with production volume de- crease.
EBITDA margin per ton of oil sold plummeted by 59%y-o-y,to US$ 41, due to:
intense competition for sunflower seeds given the poor harvest in FY2021;
one-offtrading loss on position recog- nized in the Q4 FY2021; and
one-offloss due to several farmers' de- faults under forward agreements to supply sunflower seeds to Kernel at pre-determined fixed price.
As a result, segment generated EBITDA of US$ 56 million in FY2021, down 62% y-o-y.
FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021
Astounding segment performance in FY2021 driven by trading profits:
Avere delivered outstanding US$ 385 mil- lion EBITDA, skillfully exploiting the volatility prevailing on the soft commodity markets.
Grain export value chain in Ukraine reachedstrongery-o-ygrain export and terminal transshipment volumes, including first full- year contribution from recently constructed grain handling facility in Chornomorsk port…
…but suffered fromlower trading and infra- structure margins, given that weak grain harvest in Ukraine stipulated 19% y-o-y de- cline in the volume grain export from Ukraine.
Total segment EBITDA amounted to US$ 496 million in FY2021, a 2.3x growth y-o-y.
FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021
Similar to Ukraine's trends, crop yields in our Farming segment declined y-o-y to below-normal level, resulting in lower crop harvest size.
On the contrary, grain and oilseeds price surge pushed farming profits to all-time highs, resulting in US$ 461 million segment EBITDA in FY2021, or US$ 920 EBITDA generated per hectare cultivated. This result also includes US$ 133 million net gain from revaluation of biological assets, mostly attributable to the next season crop, as accounted under IAS 41 standard.
1 Here and further segment EBITDA is provided before unallocated corporate expenses.
Strategic
Corporate
Financial
Report
Sustainability
Governance
Statements
Chairman's Statement
Dear Shareholders,
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kernel Holding S.A., it is my pleasure to present the Group performance for the year ended 30 June 2021, summarize the execution of our Strategy 2021, announce a new Strategy 2026, and present our approach to the capital allocation going forward.
FY2021 highlights
The reported year EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year, reaching US$ 929 million. Net profit attributable to shareholders exceeded half a billion US$, equaling to the combined profits of four previous years. And the financial leverage reduced to 0.9x net-debt-to-EBITDA as of 30 June 2021, the lowest level for the past five years.
Strong global pricing environment was the ma-
jor driver for the record financial performance
of Kernel. Farming segment was a direct ben-
efiter of surging soft commodity prices while
upward price volatility translated into forceful
Andrii Verevskyi
trading momentum for Avere. Consequently,
Avere team was instrumental to capture mar-
Chairman of the Board of Directors,
ket moves with perfect precision, delivering
Founder
very strong US$ 385 million trading EBITDA in
FY2021 while Kernel's management team in
Ukraine operated in a fundamentally challeng-
ing low-harvest environment, strengthening
Kernel's market position, and securing US$
544 million EBITDA, a large portion of which
was attributable to farming. No doubt, once soft
commodity price cycle normalizes, we shall
see the toll on our earnings especially in the
farming division.
Focusing on the segment performance, our
Oilseed Processing business fell a victim to
weak sunflower seed supply, which was down
17% year-on-year, generating only US$ 56 mil-
lion of EBITDA, down 63% year-on-year. Addi-
tionally, we faced losses on trading position
and farmers' default on pre-crop forward con-
tracts both stipulated by extraordinary price
volatility for vegetable oils and oilseeds. Fi-
nally, there was a limited contribution from the
renewable energy business owing to commis-
sioning delays. Accordingly, EBITDA margin
declined to US$ 41 per ton oil sold, a slump of
59% compared to the previous year.
Infrastructure and Trading segment EBITDA
reached US$ 496 million in FY2021, a 2.3x
growth year-on-year, driven by Avere perfor-
mance. Grain export value chain in Ukraine se-
cured US$ 111 million EBITDA, undermined by
low margins due to poor grain harvest in
Ukraine. Nevertheless, we strengthened our
positions as the largest grain exporter from
Ukraine, delivering 18% of total country's grain
to international marketplace compared to 14%
a year ago. The first full-year operation of our
brand-new grain transshipment terminal in
Chornomorsk port was instrumental to trans-
ship 8.2 million tons of soft commodities.
EBITDA of the Farming segment in FY2021 jumped 3.4x year-on-year, to US$ 461 million. The growth is concurrent with the global price rally outweighing the negative impact of lower crop yields.
It was a second year under COVID-19 re- strictions, and I am pleased to note that our flexible and resilient business model quickly adjusted to new challenges. Supply chains and business processes were not interrupted, and we successfully coped with the pandemic spread control.
At the same time some development-related risks materialized this year. We had to increase the CapEx budget for our new crushing plant in western Ukraine and delay the commissioning of our renewable energy projects.
InOctober-November2020, Kernel successfully completed public liabilities management , improving the Company's debt maturity profile. In the refinancing transaction, the Company tendered US$ 287 million out of US$ 500 million 8.75% 2022 notes outstanding and issued new US$ 300 million 6.75%7-yearnotes. At the time of the new issue, Kernel was priced ca.115pbs inside of the sovereign curve setting a record in the CEEMEA region.
Farmland market in Ukraine finally opened in July 2021, and by September there were transactions for a total area of 24 thousand hectares, which is very low compared to the total farm land area in Ukraine. Clearly, without further liberalization of the legislative base, we should not expect any acceleration of transactions with freehold rights for the farm land in Ukraine.
Last but not least, in compliance with best corporate governance practices on regular rotation of auditors we selected and appointed PwC as a new auditor of Kernel succeeding Deloitte next year.
Sustainability progress
To strengthen our environmental practices, we initiated a project "Climate Corporate Governance and Low-Carbon Pathway" together with EBRD and EY. A case in point assumes identification of opportunities for us to reduce Ker- nel's carbon footprint, set science-based emissions reduction targets and define a corporate climate strategy. The results are to be presented in the next annual report.
Delivering on our social agenda, we gave US$ 4 million for charity in FY2021, supporting local communities in areas of our operations, and invested US$ 1.4 million to protect our employees from COVID-19 pandemic. Over the reporting year, we reached a record-low number of work-related injuries and launched a voluntary medical insurance program for our employees and their children.
