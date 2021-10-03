Kernel S A : FY2021 Results and Company Presentation

Disclaimer

The information in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company (as defined below) or any of its affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document, or its contents, or otherwise arising in connection with this document. Unless otherwise stated, the data in this presentation has been provided by the Company (as defined below) and its fairness, accuracy or completeness has not been verified by or sourced from any third party.

This presentation may not be reproduced, retransmitted or further distributed to the press or any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose. Failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell or purchase any shares or securities in Kernel Holding S.A. (the "Company"). It is not intended to form the basis upon which any investment decision or any decision to purchase any interest in the Company is made. Information in this document relating to the price at which investments have been bought or sold in the past or the yield on investments cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties or assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities or future projections should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue or happen in the future. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the forward-looking statements contained in this document or to correct any inaccuracies that may become apparent in such forward-looking statements.

This presentation is intended only for persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments.

Neither the presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into the United States of America, its territories or possessions, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, its territories or possessions. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws. The presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States.

This presentation is made to and is directed only at persons in the United Kingdom having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of 'investment professionals' in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 and to those persons in any other jurisdictions to whom it can otherwise lawfully be distributed (such persons being referred to as "relevant persons").

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.