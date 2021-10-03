Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Kernel Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   LU0327357389

KERNEL HOLDING S.A.

(KER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kernel S A : FY2021 Results and Company Presentation

10/03/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kernel Holding S.A.

FY2021 results and company presentation

October 2021

Disclaimer

The information in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company (as defined below) or any of its affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document, or its contents, or otherwise arising in connection with this document. Unless otherwise stated, the data in this presentation has been provided by the Company (as defined below) and its fairness, accuracy or completeness has not been verified by or sourced from any third party.

This presentation may not be reproduced, retransmitted or further distributed to the press or any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose. Failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell or purchase any shares or securities in Kernel Holding S.A. (the "Company"). It is not intended to form the basis upon which any investment decision or any decision to purchase any interest in the Company is made. Information in this document relating to the price at which investments have been bought or sold in the past or the yield on investments cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties or assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities or future projections should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue or happen in the future. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the forward-looking statements contained in this document or to correct any inaccuracies that may become apparent in such forward-looking statements.

This presentation is intended only for persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments.

Neither the presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into the United States of America, its territories or possessions, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, its territories or possessions. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws. The presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States.

This presentation is made to and is directed only at persons in the United Kingdom having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of 'investment professionals' in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 and to those persons in any other jurisdictions to whom it can otherwise lawfully be distributed (such persons being referred to as "relevant persons").

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

www.kernel.ua

Company presentation October 2021

1

Content

  1. FY2021 results and outlook
  2. Kernel today
  3. Balanced growth strategy
  4. Financials

Appendices

FY2021 results

Balanced

and outlook

Kernel today

growth strategy

Financials

1.1 FY2021 highlights

  • Revenue 38% y-o-y to US$ 5,647m reflecting the growth in global grain and sunflower oil prices, as well as active physical trade operations of Avere
  • EBITDA 2.1x y-o-y to US$ 929m
    • Oilseed Processing EBITDA 63% y-o-y to US$ 56m
      • Decline in sales volume y-o-y, and…
      • EBITDA margin at historic low US$ 41 per ton of oil sold, due to reduction of sunflower seed harvest in Ukraine;
    • Infrastructure and Trading EBITDA of US$ 496m EBITDA, up 2.3x y-o-y
      • Avere trading results providing US$ 385m EBITDA
      • Lower y-o-y EBITDA from trading and infrastructure businesses in Ukraine due to the margin decline given the low grain harvest in Ukraine in FY2021;
    • Farming EBITDA of US$ 461m in FY2021, 3.4x y-o-y
      • Growth fueled by rally seen in global grain and oilseeds prices, albeit…
      • …negative impact from lower yields this season for all our key crops.
      • US$ 133 million net gain from revaluation of biological assets, reflecting a positive sentiment towards the earnings attributable to 2021 harvest
  • Net profit attributable to shareholders of US$ 513m
  • Operating profit before W/C changes of US$ 786m, 86% y-o-y,reflecting the growth in the Group's EBITDA.
  • Strong leverage profile as of 30 June 2021:
    • Debt liabilities 4% y-o-y to US$ 1,410m on the back of higher utilization of long-term facility provided by EIB to finance our CapEx program.
    • Net debt 15% y-o-y to US$ 836m
    • Improvement of key leverage metrics:
      • 0.9x Net debt / EBITDA - the lowest for last 5 years
      • 0.6x Adjusted net debt / EBITDA
      • 6.6x EBITDA / interest coverage - the highest for last 10 years

US$ million except EPS

FY2020

FY2021

y-o-y

Income statement highlights

Revenue

4,107

5,647

38%

EBITDA 1

443

929

+2.1x

Net profit attributable to equity holders

118

513

+4.3x

EBITDA margin

10.8%

16.4%

5.7pp

Net margin

2.9%

9.1%

6.2pp

EPS 2, US$

1.42

6.10

+4.3x

Cash flow highlights

Operating profit before working capital changes

422

786

86%

Change in working capital

(10)

(181)

+17.9x

Finance costs paid, net

(135)

(127)

(5%)

Income tax paid

(8)

(18)

+2.2x

Net cash generated by operating activities

269

460

71%

Net cash used in investing activities

(203)

(205)

1%

Financial year ends 30 June

Note 1 Hereinafter, EBITDA is calculated as the sum of the profit from operating activities plus amortization and depreciation.

Note 2 EPS is measured in US$ per share based on 84.0m shares for FY2021 and 83.0m shares for FY2020

Credit metrics

US$ million, except ratios

30 June 2020

30 June 2021

y-o-y

Short-term debt

73

51

(31%)

Long-term debt

172

228

32%

Lease liabilities

310

324

5%

Eurobond

794

806

2%

Debt liabilities

1,350

1,410

4%

Cash and cash equivalents

369

574

56%

Net debt

980

836

(15%)

Readily marketable inventories 3

252

285

13%

of which sunflower oil and meal

96

205

+2.1x

Sunflower seeds

121

43

(65%)

Grains and other RMIs

34

38

11%

Adjusted net debt

729

551

(24%)

Shareholders' equity

1,493

1,946

30%

Net debt / EBITDA 4

2.2x

0.9x

-0.6x

Adjusted net debt / EBITDA 4

1.6x

0.6x

-0.6x

EBITDA / Interest 5

3.0x

6.6x

+1.2x

Note 3 Commodity-type inventories that could easily be converted into cash.

Note 4 Calculated based on 12-month trailing EBITDA.

Note 5 Calculated based on 12-month trailing EBITDA and net finance costs.

www.kernel.ua

Company presentation October 2021

3

FY2021 results

Balanced

and outlook

Kernel today

growth strategy

Financials

1.2 Segment results

Segment volumes, m tons

EBITDA margin

EBITDA, US$ m

3.4

US$ / t of oil sold

152

Oilseed

3.0

3.1

3.2

3.2

100

Processing

83

100

109

67

77

54

1.6

1.5

41

56

1.2

1.4

1.4

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Oilseeds processed

Sunflower oil sales

US$ / t of grain exported from Ukraine

496

7.9

8.28.0

Infrastructure

6.1

6.7

& Trading

4.6

4.55.1

4.14.0

4.2

3.8

3.3

4.3

3.3

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

total

62

excl. Avere

22

26

17

27

22

21

21

23

14

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Avere contribution

216 385

110 101 106

111

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021

Inland silos in-take volumes

Export terminal throughput (Ukraine) Kernel grain export volumes (ex. Avere)

Farming

2.1

2.5

596

385

3.3

3.1

US$ / ha

920

2.9

793

529

513

501

378

344

262

461

63

146

182

134

149

163

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

Acreage harvested, k ha

incl. IFRS16 effect

Key crops productions, m tons

excl. IFRS16 effect

89

397

51

83

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

IFRS16 effect

www.kernel.ua

Company presentation October 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kernel Holding SA published this content on 03 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2021 21:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KERNEL HOLDING S.A.
05:19pKERNEL S A : Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021
PU
05:19pKERNEL S A : Unconsolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021
PU
05:19pKERNEL S A : FY2021 Results and Company Presentation
PU
09/28GLOBAL PALM RESOURCES : Swings to Profit in H1 on Higher Revenue
MT
09/22REA FINANCE B.V. : Half yearly results -2-
DJ
09/22REA FINANCE B.V. : Half yearly results
DJ
09/16KERNEL S A : Fitch Raises Kernel's Outlook to Positive on Conservative Capital Structure
MT
09/08R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Half yearly results -8-
DJ
09/08R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Half yearly results -2-
DJ
09/08R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Half yearly results
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 074 M - -
Net income 2021 343 M - -
Net Debt 2021 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,41x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 1 278 M 1 275 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 440
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart KERNEL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Kernel Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERNEL HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,21 $
Average target price 18,29 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yevgen Osypov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anastasia Usacheva Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrey Mikhaylovych Verevskiy Chairman
Andrei Peshyi Head-Information Technology Department
Yuriy Kovalchuk Director & Director-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERNEL HOLDING S.A.21.70%1 275
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD-27.05%6 015
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD-14.19%5 581
AAK AB (PUBL.)13.04%5 535
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD50.94%2 246
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED28.91%1 919