  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Kernel Holding S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    KER   LU0327357389

KERNEL HOLDING S.A.

(KER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kernel S A : NAMSEN LIMITED ACQUIRED SHARES OF KERNEL HOLDING S.A.

12/02/2021 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Kernel Holding S.A. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that the Company received on 2 December 2021 a notification pursuant to Art. 70 point 1 in connection with Art. 69 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on public offerings, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to the organized trading system, and public companies (hereinafter "the Act on Public Offerings") and Art. 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, informing that Namsen Limited, a legal entity directly controlled by Andrii Verevskyi, a chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, acquired during 30 November - 2 December 2021 a total of 100,000 shares in Kernel Holding S.A. at an average price of 59.75 PLN per share.

As of 2 December 2021, Namsen Limited holds 33,003,278 shares in the Company representing 39.28% of the share capital and entitling to 33,003,278 votes at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders, representing 40.84% of the total number of votes.

Before the acquisition, Namsen Limited held 32,903,278 shares, representing 39.16% of the share capital of the Company and 40.72% of the total number of votes.

The Company hereby announces that none subsidiary of Namsen Limited holds the Company's shares.

The Company hereby announces that there are no persons referred to in Art. 87 par. 1 point 3 letter c. of the Act on Public Offerings.

Disclaimer

Kernel Holding SA published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 19:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 172 M - -
Net income 2022 387 M - -
Net Debt 2022 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,89x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 1 188 M 1 192 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 614
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart KERNEL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Kernel Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERNEL HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,70 $
Average target price 17,64 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yevgen Osypov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anastasia Usacheva Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrey Mikhaylovych Verevskiy Chairman
Andrei Peshyi Director-Information Technology Department
Yuriy Kovalchuk Director & Director-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERNEL HOLDING S.A.21.70%1 188
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD-24.05%6 116
IOI CORPORATION BERHAD-14.42%5 455
AAK AB (PUBL.)10.39%5 244
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD41.51%2 189
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED14.06%1 713