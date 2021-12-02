Kernel S A : NAMSEN LIMITED ACQUIRED SHARES OF KERNEL HOLDING S.A.

Kernel Holding S.A. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that the Company received on 2 December 2021 a notification pursuant to Art. 70 point 1 in connection with Art. 69 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on public offerings, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to the organized trading system, and public companies (hereinafter "the Act on Public Offerings") and Art. 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, informing that Namsen Limited, a legal entity directly controlled by Andrii Verevskyi, a chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, acquired during 30 November - 2 December 2021 a total of 100,000 shares in Kernel Holding S.A. at an average price of 59.75 PLN per share.





As of 2 December 2021, Namsen Limited holds 33,003,278 shares in the Company representing 39.28% of the share capital and entitling to 33,003,278 votes at the Company's General Meeting of Shareholders, representing 40.84% of the total number of votes.





Before the acquisition, Namsen Limited held 32,903,278 shares, representing 39.16% of the share capital of the Company and 40.72% of the total number of votes.





The Company hereby announces that none subsidiary of Namsen Limited holds the Company's shares.





The Company hereby announces that there are no persons referred to in Art. 87 par. 1 point 3 letter c. of the Act on Public Offerings.