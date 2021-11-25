Log in
    KER   LU0327357389

KERNEL HOLDING S.A.

(KER)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 11/24
57.2 PLN   +1.96%
03:30pKERNEL S A : Q1 FY2022 Results Presentation
PU
11/22Kernel Notes 2022 Redemption Announcement
AQ
11/18AB-Inbev bets on new barley variants to boost African beer-making capacity
RE
Kernel S A : Q1 FY2022 Results Presentation

11/25/2021 | 03:30pm EST
Kernel Holding S.A.

Q1 FY2022 results and company presentation

November 2021

Disclaimer

The information in this document has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company (as defined below) or any of its affiliates shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this document, or its contents, or otherwise arising in connection with this document. Unless otherwise stated, the data in this presentation has been provided by the Company (as defined below) and its fairness, accuracy or completeness has not been verified by or sourced from any third party.

This presentation may not be reproduced, retransmitted or further distributed to the press or any other person or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose. Failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell or purchase any shares or securities in Kernel Holding S.A. (the "Company"). It is not intended to form the basis upon which any investment decision or any decision to purchase any interest in the Company is made. Information in this document relating to the price at which investments have been bought or sold in the past or the yield on investments cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties or assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities or future projections should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue or happen in the future. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the forward-looking statements contained in this document or to correct any inaccuracies that may become apparent in such forward-looking statements.

This presentation is intended only for persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments.

Neither the presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into the United States of America, its territories or possessions, or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, its territories or possessions. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws. The presentation is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States.

This presentation is made to and is directed only at persons in the United Kingdom having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of 'investment professionals' in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 and to those persons in any other jurisdictions to whom it can otherwise lawfully be distributed (such persons being referred to as "relevant persons").

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

LTM" and "Last twelve months" throughout this presentation means the period of October 2020 - September 2021, inclusively.

www.kernel.ua

Company presentation November 2021

1

Content

  1. Q1 FY2022 results and outlook
  2. Kernel today
  3. Mid-termstrategy
  4. Financials

Appendices

Q1 FY2022

results and

Mid-term

outlook

Kernel today

strategy

Financials

1.1 Q1 FY2022 highlights

  • Revenue 43% y-o-y to US$ 1,343m, driven mainly by stronger sunflower oil and grains sales prices
  • EBITDA 9% y-o-y to US$ 315m
    • Oilseed Processing EBITDA 53% y-o-y to US$ 15m
      • Lower y-o-ysales volume, and…
      • …weaker EBITDA margin due to insufficient supply of sunflower seeds on the market at the end of the season following the poor harvest of sunflower seeds in autumn 2020;
    • Infrastructure and Trading EBITDA of US$ 117m EBITDA, up 5% y-o-y
      • Avere trading results as a main growth driver
      • Lower y-o-y EBITDA from trading and infrastructure businesses in Ukraine due to low origination margin for crops procured in the previous season and poor result of silo segment, caused by lower in-take volumes and growing energy costs;
    • Farming EBITDA of US$ 207m in Q1 FY2022, 29% y-o-y
      • higher contracted prices and sales volumes for July-September 2021 as compared to Q1 FY2021, and
      • ... upward revised yields and prices for crops in the fields contributing to the gain from revaluation of biological assets
  • Net profit attributable to shareholders of US$ 211m
  • Operating profit before W/C changes of US$ 192m, 2% y-o-y
  • Strong leverage profile as of 30 September 2021:
    • Net debt almost unchanged y-o-y at US$ 1,014m

US$ million except EPS

Q1 FY2021

Q1 FY2022

y-o-y

Income statement highlights

Revenue

940

1,343

43%

EBITDA 1

290

315

9%

Net profit attributable to equity holders

204

211

3%

EBITDA margin

31%

23%

(7pp)

Net margin

22%

16%

(6pp)

EPS 2, US$

2.43

2.52

4%

Cash flow highlights

Operating profit before working capital changes

189

192

2%

Change in working capital

(159)

(158)

(1%)

Finance costs paid, net

(23)

(21)

(9%)

Income tax paid

(7)

(5)

(35%)

Net cash generated by operating activities

(0)

8

n/a

Net cash used in investing activities

(36)

(102)

2.8x

Financial year ends 30 June

Note 1 Hereinafter, EBITDA is calculated as the sum of the profit from operating activities plus amortization and depreciation.

Note 2 EPS is measured in US Dollars per share based on 83.8 million shares for Q1 FY2022 and 84.0 million for Q1 FY2021

Credit metrics

US$ million, except ratios

30 Sep 2020

30 Jun 2021 30 Sep 2021

q-o-q

y-o-y

Short-term debt

97

51

178

3.5x

84%

Long-term debt

226

228

222

(3%)

(2%)

Lease liabilities

295

324

341

5%

16%

Eurobond

794

806

807

0%

2%

Debt liabilities

1,412

1,410

1,547

10%

10%

Cash and cash equivalents

395

574

534

(7%)

35%

Net debt

1,017

836

1,014

21%

(0%)

Readily marketable inventories 3

489

285

580

2.0x

19%

of which sunflower oil and meal

92

205

148

(28%)

60%

Sunflower seeds

307

43

182

4.3x

(41%)

Grains and other RMIs

90

38

251

5.7x

2.8x

Adjusted net debt

528

551

433

(21%)

(18%)

Shareholders' equity

1,636

1,946

2,137

10%

31%

  • Improvement of key leverage metrics:
    • 1.1x Net debt / EBITDA;
    • 0.5x Adjusted net debt / EBITDA
    • 7.0x EBITDA / interest coverage

Net debt / EBITDA 4

1.6x

0.9x

1.1x

+0.2x

-0.6x

Adjusted net debt / EBITDA 4

0.8x

0.6x

0.5x

-0.1x

-0.4x

EBITDA / Interest 5

4.3x

6.6x

7.0x

+0.4x

+2.7x

Note 3 Commodity-type inventories that could easily be converted into cash.

Note 4 Calculated based on 12-month trailing EBITDA.

Note 5 Calculated based on 12-month trailing EBITDA and net finance costs.

www.kernel.ua

Company presentation November 2021

3

1.2 Segment results

Segment volumes, m tons

Oilseed

3.1

3.2

3.4

3.2

3.0

Processing

1.4

1.6

1.5

1.4

1.3

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

LTM

Oilseeds processed

Sunflower oil sales

Infrastructure

3.3

4.1

3.8

4.3

4.6

6.1

4.2

6.7

7.9

3.8

8.2

8.0

3.6

8.5

8.1

& Trading

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

LTM

Inland silos in-take volumes

Export terminal throughput (Ukraine)

Kernel grain export from Ukraine

3.3

3.3

2.9

3.2

Farming

2.6

596

529

513

501

499

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 LTM

Acreage harvested, k ha

Key crops productions, m tons

Q1 FY2022

results and

Mid-term

outlook

Kernel today

strategy

Financials

EBITDA margin

EBITDA, US$ m

US$ / t of oil sold

100

152

54

67

109

41

77

31

56

40

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

LTM

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

LTM

US$ / t of grain exported

from Ukraine

62

62

496

502

26

17

27

216

101

106

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

LTM

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

LTM

US$ / ha

920

461

507

344

262

182

149

134

89

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

LTM

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

LTM

www.kernel.ua

Company presentation November 2021

4



Kernel Holding SA published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 726 M - -
Net income 2022 350 M - -
Net Debt 2022 694 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,70x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 1 148 M 1 149 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 10 614
Free-Float 60,8%
