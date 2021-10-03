Kernel S A : Unconsolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2021

KERNEL HOLDING S.A.

9, rue de Bitbourg L-1273 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg B 109173

Report of the board of directors to the shareholders' ordinary general meeting deliberating on the approval of the annual accounts to be held on 10 December 2021

Dear Shareholders,

Kernel Holding S.A., (the "Company") was incorporated in Luxembourg on 15 June 2005 as a Société Anonyme ("S.A.") subject to the Luxembourg law for an unlimited period of time. Effective 12 April 2013.

On 8 February 2021, the Company has transferred its registered office to 9 rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg.

The Company is registered with the "Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés" in Luxembourg under the number B 109173.

The subsidiaries of Kernel Holding S.A. (forming together with the Company, the "Group") holds assets primarily in Ukraine and operate across the agricultural value chain.

The Group operates in farming, grain origination, storage, transport and marketing, and in the production, refining, bottling and marketing of sunflower oil.

The Group's goal is the continuous development of profitable and sustainable business that enhances its position a leader in the field of low-cost production, sourcing, processing and handling of agricultural commodities, bridging the resource-rich Black Sea region with large international consumer markets.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge and belief:

The consolidated financial statements of Kernel Holding S.A. presented in this Annual Report and established in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union give a true and fair view of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies; and

The Board of Directors Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and position of the Company and the undertakings included within the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties it faces.

Overview

Kernel Holdings S.A. being a holding company with no operational activity, the overview below is mainly done from the Group perspective, taking into account the performance of Kernel Holding S.A. as well as its subsidiaries.

During the year ended 30 June 2021, the Group generated USD 928,667 thousand EBITDA (up by 2,1x y-o-y) and USD 512,708 thousand net profit attributable to shareholders of Kernel Holding S.A. (up by 4.3x y-o-y).

Annual accounts for the year ended