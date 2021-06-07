Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Kernel Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KER   LU0327357389

KERNEL HOLDING S.A.

(KER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kernel S A : Clarification of the situation concerning the agreement concluded between Agrodim and Kernel

06/07/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kernel denies the information about the "seizure" of Agrodim's assets, spread by a number of mass media.

Kernel has never been and is not now a controlling shareholder of the abovementioned farm enterprise. In 2019, mother of the deceased Davydenko V. M. being a sole owner of Agrodim Farm Enterprise sold 75% of its shares. Kernel acquired 24% of the shares, while providing a loan in the amount of USD 11 million to this enterprise and company related to Agrodim. In case of loan repayment, Kernel was obliged to sell its share in Agrodim back to the initial seller.

In 2020, Agrodim defaulted on interest payments, which allowed Kernel to claim the early repayment of the loan. Such circumstances also resulted in the termination of Kernel's obligation to sell the stake in Agrodim back to Davydenko's mother.

Kernel acted exclusively within the framework of legally binding documents governing the provision of credit, and in compliance with all applicable laws.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kernel Holding SA published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 17:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KERNEL HOLDING S.A.
01:29pKERNEL S A  : Clarification of the situation concerning the agreement concluded ..
PU
05/27KERNEL S A  : Q3 FY2021 Results Presentation
PU
05/10Malaysia's April Palm Oil Exports 1.34 Million Tons; Up 13%, MPOB Says
DJ
04/27R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC : Annual report in respect of -11-
DJ
04/23KERNEL S A  : Operations Update for the three months ended 31 March 2021
PU
04/12Malaysia's March Palm Oil Exports 1.18 Million Tons; Up 32%, MPOB Says
DJ
03/31REFILE-TABLE-Malaysia's March palm oil exports rise 27.6% -AmSpec Agri
RE
03/24REFILE-TABLE-Malaysia's March 1-25 palm oil exports rise 10.4% -AmSpec Agri
RE
03/15FACTBOX : Companies developing mRNA treatments and vaccines
RE
03/09Malaysia's February Palm Oil Exports 0.9 Million Tons; Down 5.5%, MPOB Says
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 507 M - -
Net income 2021 375 M - -
Net Debt 2021 757 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,97x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 1 352 M 1 350 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 11 440
Free-Float 54,4%
Chart KERNEL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Kernel Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERNEL HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,51 $
Last Close Price 16,08 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yevgen Osypov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anastasia Usacheva Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrey Mikhaylovych Verevskiy Chairman
Andrei Peshyi Head-Information Technology Department
Yuriy Kovalchuk Director & Director-Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERNEL HOLDING S.A.19.47%1 350
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-12.22%7 346
IOI CORPORATION-7.78%6 114
AAK AB (PUBL.)16.11%5 974
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD54.09%2 348
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED7.03%1 632