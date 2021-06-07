Kernel S A : Clarification of the situation concerning the agreement concluded between Agrodim and Kernel

Kernel denies the information about the "seizure" of Agrodim's assets, spread by a number of mass media.

Kernel has never been and is not now a controlling shareholder of the abovementioned farm enterprise. In 2019, mother of the deceased Davydenko V. M. being a sole owner of Agrodim Farm Enterprise sold 75% of its shares. Kernel acquired 24% of the shares, while providing a loan in the amount of USD 11 million to this enterprise and company related to Agrodim. In case of loan repayment, Kernel was obliged to sell its share in Agrodim back to the initial seller.

In 2020, Agrodim defaulted on interest payments, which allowed Kernel to claim the early repayment of the loan. Such circumstances also resulted in the termination of Kernel's obligation to sell the stake in Agrodim back to Davydenko's mother.

Kernel acted exclusively within the framework of legally binding documents governing the provision of credit, and in compliance with all applicable laws.