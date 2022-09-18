Kernex Microsystems India : Appointment

Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III, of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its 213th Board Meeting held on 18th September 2022, had, inter-alia considered and approved for:
Issue of upto 13,65,576 equity shares on preferential basis to the persons who comes under Promoter/Promoters group and Non-Promoters subject to the approval of shareholders, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") read with other applicable regulations, if any at a price not being lower than the price determined in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable regulation, if any
Issue of upto 1,59,424 equity shares by conversion of Unsecured Loan to the persons who comes under the category of Promoter Group, on a Preferential basis ("Preferential Issue") subject to the approval of shareholders, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") read with other applicable regulations, if any at a price not being lower than the price determined in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable regulation, if any
issue of upto 6,00,000 share warrants convertible into equal number of equity shares on preferential basis to the person who comes under Non-Promoters subject to the approval of shareholders, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") read with other applicable regulations, if any at a price not being lower than the price determined in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable regulation, if any
Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board of Directors has approved the proposal for the appointment of Sri. Narender Kumar (DIN: 03295345), as an Additional Director under Non-Executive category of the Company.
Authorizing Sri. M B Narayana Raju, Whole-Time Director and Company Secretary to finalize the respective resolutions so as to include the said resolutions in the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting being issued to the shareholders and also to do all the needful to obtain shareholders' approval and to make necessary applications to the stock exchanges to obtain necessary approvals in relation to the above-said preferential issue.
Please find enclosed as Annexure 'A', information required to be disclosed pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEB1 LODR read with Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015.
The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 08:00 A.M. and concluded at 9:30 A.M. Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
For Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited
M B Narayana Raju
Whole-Time Director
DIN: 07993925
The details required under the Regulation 30 of listing regulations are read with the SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 for appointment of Sri. Narender Kumar as a Director of the Company:
Particulars
Remarks
Reason for change viz. appointment,
Appointed Sri. Narender Kumar as an Additional Director under
resignation,
removal,
death
or
Non-Executive category
otherwise
Date of
appointment/cessation
(as
18th September 2022
applicable) & term of appointment
Brief profile (in case of appointment);
Sri. Narender Kumar, a national swimming champion, completed his
Bachelor in Technology with Majors in Computer Science &
Engineer from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh in 2003.
During his degree, he was also awarded Advisor's Gold Medal for
all-rounder achievements and performance for the batch of 1999-
2003
He is an investor and advisor too many startups implementing new
age technologies to overcome real life challenges. Existing
investments include Fintech company helping D2C companies with
higher conversions and reduced RTO, Agritech company using IoT to
automate operations, AI company using ANPR to build next
generation Tolling System for the country, Power Sector company
with platform to bring Green Energy to end consumers and an EV
startup building charging infrastructure.
In per-UPI days of 2015, he founded a digital payment company
Trupay. To build Trupay, he successfully raised investment from
international institutional funds. Trupay, a mini-UPI platform, was
the country's first mobile based application that allows multi
banking real time payment solutions in B2B2C ; a Mini-UPI. During
demonetisation, he also contributed to the government's initiative
to expand digital footprints as part of a committee that framed
guidelines for current age digital solutions such as now omnipresent
Universal QR code.
Disclosure
of
relationships between
Sri. Narender Kumar is not related to any of the directors of the
directors (in case of appointment of a
Company.
director).
Information as required under
Sri. Narender Kumar is not debarred from holding the office of a
Circular No. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19
director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.
