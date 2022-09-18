Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532686   INE202H01019

KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LIMITED

(532686)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
288.45 INR   +0.82%
12:30aKERNEX MICROSYSTEMS INDIA : Appointment
PU
09/14Kernex Microsystems Board to Consider Raising Funds Via Preferential Issue of Securities
MT
09/01Kernex Microsystems Consortium Gets Letter of Acceptance for Project Worth $32 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kernex Microsystems India : Appointment

09/18/2022 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RAJU

Date: 2022.09.18

RAJU MANTHENA

NARAYANA

BADARI NARAYANA

BADARI

Digitally signed by

18th September 2022

To

To

The Listing / Compliance Department

The Listing / Compliance Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Plot No. C/1, G Block, Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 532686

NSE Symbol: KERNEX

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting

Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III, of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its 213th Board Meeting held on 18th September 2022, had, inter-alia considered and approved for:

  1. Issue of upto 13,65,576 equity shares on preferential basis to the persons who comes under Promoter/Promoters group and Non-Promoters subject to the approval of shareholders, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") read with other applicable regulations, if any at a price not being lower than the price determined in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable regulation, if any
  2. Issue of upto 1,59,424 equity shares by conversion of Unsecured Loan to the persons who comes under the category of Promoter Group, on a Preferential basis ("Preferential Issue") subject to the approval of shareholders, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") read with other applicable regulations, if any at a price not being lower than the price determined in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable regulation, if any
  3. issue of upto 6,00,000 share warrants convertible into equal number of equity shares on preferential basis to the person who comes under Non-Promoters subject to the approval of shareholders, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") read with other applicable regulations, if any at a price not being lower than the price determined in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable regulation, if any
  1. Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board of Directors has approved the proposal for the appointment of Sri. Narender Kumar (DIN: 03295345), as an Additional Director under Non-Executive category of the Company.
  2. Authorizing Sri. M B Narayana Raju, Whole-Time Director and Company Secretary to finalize the respective resolutions so as to include the said resolutions in the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting being issued to the shareholders and also to do all the needful to obtain shareholders' approval and to make necessary applications to the stock exchanges to obtain necessary approvals in relation to the above-said preferential issue.

Please find enclosed as Annexure 'A', information required to be disclosed pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEB1 LODR read with Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015.

The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 08:00 A.M. and concluded at 9:30 A.M. Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited

M B Narayana Raju

Whole-Time Director

DIN: 07993925

The details required under the Regulation 30 of listing regulations are read with the SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 for appointment of Sri. Narender Kumar as a Director of the Company:

Particulars

Remarks

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Appointed Sri. Narender Kumar as an Additional Director under

resignation,

removal,

death

or

Non-Executive category

otherwise

Date of

appointment/cessation

(as

18th September 2022

applicable) & term of appointment

Brief profile (in case of appointment);

Sri. Narender Kumar, a national swimming champion, completed his

Bachelor in Technology with Majors in Computer Science &

Engineer from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh in 2003.

During his degree, he was also awarded Advisor's Gold Medal for

all-rounder achievements and performance for the batch of 1999-

2003

He is an investor and advisor too many startups implementing new

age technologies to overcome real life challenges. Existing

investments include Fintech company helping D2C companies with

higher conversions and reduced RTO, Agritech company using IoT to

automate operations, AI company using ANPR to build next

generation Tolling System for the country, Power Sector company

with platform to bring Green Energy to end consumers and an EV

startup building charging infrastructure.

In per-UPI days of 2015, he founded a digital payment company

Trupay. To build Trupay, he successfully raised investment from

international institutional funds. Trupay, a mini-UPI platform, was

the country's first mobile based application that allows multi

banking real time payment solutions in B2B2C ; a Mini-UPI. During

demonetisation, he also contributed to the government's initiative

to expand digital footprints as part of a committee that framed

guidelines for current age digital solutions such as now omnipresent

Universal QR code.

Disclosure

of

relationships between

Sri. Narender Kumar is not related to any of the directors of the

directors (in case of appointment of a

Company.

director).

Information as required under

Sri. Narender Kumar is not debarred from holding the office of a

Circular No. LIST/COMP/14/2018-19

director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

and NSE/CML/2018/02 dated

June 20, 2018 issued by the BSE and

NSE, respectively

Disclaimer

Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 04:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LIMITED
12:30aKERNEX MICROSYSTEMS INDIA : Appointment
PU
09/14Kernex Microsystems Board to Consider Raising Funds Via Preferential Issue of Securitie..
MT
09/01Kernex Microsystems Consortium Gets Letter of Acceptance for Project Worth $32 Million
MT
09/01Kernex Microsystems Limited Receives Order
CI
08/13Kernex Microsystems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
08/02Kernex Microsystems Bags Train Collision Avoidance System Order Worth $3 Million
MT
08/02Kernex Microsystems Limited Announces Receipt of Order for Supply, Installation and Com..
CI
05/29Kernex Microsystems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Ye..
CI
04/25Kernex Microsystems Limited announced that it has received INR 146.9 million in funding..
CI
03/03Kernex Microsystems (India) to Raise Funds Through Preferential Issue of Shares
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 66,5 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
Net income 2022 -172 M -2,16 M -2,16 M
Net Debt 2022 113 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 981 M 50,0 M 50,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,35x
EV / Sales 2022 29,9x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satyanarayana Kalidindi Raju Chief Executive Officer
Ramayya Vutukuri Chief Financial Officer
Ravinuthala Sreenivasa Rao Independent Chairman
M. Rama Krishna Manager-Research & Development
Prasada Rao Kalluri Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERNEX MICROSYSTEMS (INDIA) LIMITED132.62%50
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-31.67%177 913
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-11.96%39 919
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-18.65%35 214
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.49%25 910
NOKIA OYJ-17.68%25 828