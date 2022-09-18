Kernex Microsystems India : Appointment

issue of upto 6,00,000 share warrants convertible into equal number of equity shares on preferential basis to the person who comes under

Issue of upto 1,59,424 equity shares by conversion of Unsecured Loan to the persons who comes under the category of Promoter Group, on a Preferential basis ("Preferential Issue") subject to the approval of shareholders, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") read with other applicable regulations, if any at a price not being lower than the price determined in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations and other applicable regulation, if any

Issue of upto 13,65,576 equity shares on preferential basis to the persons who comes under Promoter/Promoters group and

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III, of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its 213th Board Meeting held on 18th September 2022, had, inter-alia considered and approved for:

Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Board of Directors has approved the proposal for the appointment of Sri. Narender Kumar (DIN: 03295345), as an Additional Director under Non-Executive category of the Company. Authorizing Sri. M B Narayana Raju, Whole-Time Director and Company Secretary to finalize the respective resolutions so as to include the said resolutions in the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting being issued to the shareholders and also to do all the needful to obtain shareholders' approval and to make necessary applications to the stock exchanges to obtain necessary approvals in relation to the above-said preferential issue.

Please find enclosed as Annexure 'A', information required to be disclosed pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEB1 LODR read with Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015.

The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 08:00 A.M. and concluded at 9:30 A.M. Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge.

