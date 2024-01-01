Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited announced that the South-Central Railway has awarded an Order of INR 1,094.65 million to a Joint Venture of the Company i.e. VRRC-KERNEX-CE-RVR JV, for comprehensive signalling and telecommunication works for provision of automatic block signaling system in Vemulapadu - Muddanuru section of Guntakal division in South Central Railway. The Company is partner of the said Joint Venture and the share will be decided at a later stage. Time period by which the order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed: 600 days.
Kernex Microsystems Limited Announces South-Central Railway Awards an Order of INR 1,094.65 Million to A Joint Venture of the Company
January 01, 2024 at 06:17 am EST
