Kernex Microsystems (India) Limited announced that the South-Central Railway has awarded an Order of INR 1,094.65 million to a Joint Venture of the Company i.e. VRRC-KERNEX-CE-RVR JV, for comprehensive signalling and telecommunication works for provision of automatic block signaling system in Vemulapadu - Muddanuru section of Guntakal division in South Central Railway. The Company is partner of the said Joint Venture and the share will be decided at a later stage. Time period by which the order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed: 600 days.