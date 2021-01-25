Keros Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation January 2021
01/25/2021 | 05:58pm EST
Corporate Presentation
January 2021
Disclaimer
Statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "projects," "would" and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: Keros' expectations regarding its growth, strategy, progress and timing of its preclinical studies and clinical trials for KER-050, KER- 047 and KER-012, including its regulatory plans; the potential impact of COVID-19 on Keros' ongoing and planned preclinical studies, clinical trials, business and operations; and the potential of Keros' proprietary discovery approach. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: Keros' limited operating history and historical losses; Keros' ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of its product candidates; Keros' dependence on the success of its lead product candidates, KER-050 and KER-047; that Keros may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar uses; Keros' ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; Keros' dependence on third parties in connection with manufacturing, clinical trials and pre-clinical studies; and risks relating to the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises.
These and other risks are described more fully in Keros' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on November 10, 2020, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and the Company's own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third -party sources. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.
Harnessing the Powerful Biology of the TGF-β Superfamily
Clinical-stagebiopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target the TGF-β superfamily
Approach validated by marketed products, Infuse (BMP2) for spinal fusion and Reblozyl® (modified activin receptor IIB) for treatment of anemia in β-thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndromes
Leveraging our extensive experience in TGF-β superfamily protein structure, function and protein engineering to generate a clinical pipeline of differentiated therapeutics:
Designed to address ineffective hematopoiesis by modulating TGF-β superfamily signaling
Potential to correct multiple cytopenias in patients with MDS and myelofibrosis (MF)
KER-047: Activin receptor-likekinase-2 (ALK2) inhibitor being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance, including iron deficiency anemia (IDA) and iron-refractory iron deficiency anemia (IRIDA), as well as fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP)
Expect to initiate two Phase 2 trials in 2021 - one in patients with IDA and one in patients with IRIDA
Potential to treat anemia associated with chronic inflammation
KER-012: Proprietary selective activin receptor ligand trap in preclinical development for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)
Keros is Developing Differentiated Clinical Assets in Hematological and Musculoskeletal Disorders
Phase of Development
Next
Program
Asset
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Status
Milestones*
Initiated Phase 2
Initial data:
KER-050
Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)
clinical trial
mid-2021
(therapeutic protein)
Completed Phase
Initiate Phase 2
Myelofibrosis (MF)
Hematology
1 clinical trial
clinical trial: 2021
Iron deficiency anemia
KER-047
Anemia from high hepcidin
Completed
Initiate Phase 2
expanded Phase 1
trials in IDA and
(small molecule)
clinical trial
IRIDA: 2021
Musculoskeletal
Fibrodysplasia Ossificans
Progressiva (FOP)
Pulmonary arterial
Initiate Phase 1
Preclinical Pipeline
KER-012
hypertension
Ongoing preclinical
clinical trial:
(therapeutic protein)
studies
Bone disorders
H2 2021
* Anticipated clinical milestones are subject to the impact of COVID-19 on our business.
KER-050
A novel treatment designed to address diseases arising from ineffective hematopoiesis
Myelodysplastic syndromes
Myelofibrosis
Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Overview
Hematologic malignancy predominantly affecting the elderly, resulting in multiple cytopenias (anemia, thrombocytopenia, neutropenia) due to ineffective hematopoiesis
60,000-170,000MDS patients in U.S.*
15,000-20,000newly diagnosed MDS patients in U.S. each year*
90% of patients are anemic and 40-65% have thrombocytopenia
Platelet transfusion for thrombocytopenia
Anemia treatments include red blood cell (RBC) transfusions, erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) and Reblozyl®
ESAs only impact early progenitors in red blood cell lineage and benefit is limited to patients with low transfusion burden and low endogenous EPO levels
Reblozyl® approved for treatment of anemia inRS positive patients
Approximately 15% of all MDS patients are RS positive and have defects in terminal maturation
38% responders vs 13% placebo
Similar to ESAs, benefit primarily in low transfusion burden
*MDS Foundation
KER-050 is a Modified ActRII Fusion Protein
Activin receptors are expressed on hematopoietic cells and modulate differentiation of precursor cells
KER-050is a ligand trap composed of a modified extracellular domain of activin receptor IIA (ActRIIA) fused to the Fc region of human IgG
KER-050is designed to increase RBC and platelet production by inhibiting the signaling of ligands through activin receptors
Preclinical data demonstrate that increased RBCs by potentially increasing differentiation through multiple stages of erythropoiesis
Observed increases in platelets also potentially supports action throughout the thrombopoiesis pathway
Phase 1 clinical trial of KER-050 recapitulated preclinical data with observed rapid, sustained and dose-dependent increases in RBCs and platelets
7
Treatment with RKER-50 Increased Erythropoiesis by Potentially Promoting Maturation at Multiple Stages and Increased Serum Erythropoietin
In a preclinical study conducted in mice, a single, subcutaneous 10 mg/kg dose of a mouse version of KER-050(RKER-050) resulted in:
Rapid increase in RBCs
Sustained increase continuing to at least 14 days post-dose
2-3-foldincrease in circulating erythropoietin
KER-050potentially acts on multiple stages across the RBC differentiation spectrum, including common myeloid cells
Increase in Red Blood Cells and Reticulocytes in Mice
Observed Increase in Serum Erythropoietin in Mice
Serum Erythropoietin
12 hours post-dose
Hemoglobin
Reticulocyte Count
20
**
500
*
+18%
+9%
HGB (g/dL)
400
15
300
Reticulocyte(K/L)∝
10
200
-050
-050
Vehicle
Vehicle
RKER
RKER
Day 7 post-dose
Hemoglobin
20
✱✱
(K/∝L)
HGB(g/dL)
+13%
Reticulocyte
15
10
-050
Vehicle
RKER
Reticulocyte Count
400
NS
300
200
Vehicle -050
RKER
Day 14 post-dose
Hemoglobin
20
✱✱
(g/dL)
+9.5%
15
HGB
10
Vehicle
-050
RKER
Reticulocyte (K/∝L)
Reticulocyte Count
500 ✱✱
+20%
400
300
200
Vehicle
-050
RKER
400
Veh
Epo
****
RKER-050
**
300
pg/ml
*
200
EPO
100
0
0
5
10
15
Days Post-RKER-050 Treatment
* P value <0.05; ** P value <0.01; **** P value <0.0001
KER-050 Completed First-in-human Trial
First-in-humantrial was designed to explore the safety, tolerability and PK in healthy volunteers with a secondary objective to evaluate changes in PD (hematology and bone biomarkers)
Observed that KER-050 drug levels were dose proportional in Part 1 of the KER-050 Phase 1 clinical trial, with a mean half-life of approximately 12 days
The half-life coupled with the pharmacodynamic effect observed in the hematologic parameters support the potential for administration of monthly or less frequent dosing
Observed to be well tolerated at dose levels up to 4.5 mg/kg, the highest dose level tested
Notable adverse event:
Reversible, mild hypertension events observed only in subjects with an approximately 3 g/dL increase in hemoglobin
9
KER-050 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Recapitulated Learnings from Preclinical Studies
Single, subcutaneous administration of KER-050 in healthy volunteers
Observed rapid increase in red blood cell parameters is supportive of acceleration of maturation of late-stage precursors
Reticulocytes, red blood cells and hemoglobin
Observed sustained increase from single dose supports monthly or less frequent dosing
Increases in RBC observed through day 29 are supportive of KER-050 acting on multiple stages of erythropoiesis
Maximum drug levels were observed on day 4
KER-050 Treatment was Observed to Lead to Clinically Meaningful Changes in Platelets after a Single Dose
Mean Change from Baseline in Platelets at Each Dose
60
cells/L
40
9
in Platelets X 10
(Mean ± SEM)
20
0
Change
-20
-40
-1
2
4
7
15
21
29
Days Post-Dose
30 x 109 cells/L
20 x 109 cells/L
Placebo 0.05 mg/kg 0.5 mg/kg 1.5 mg/kg 4.5 mg/kg
KER-050 has a Potentially Differentiated Mechanism of Action
Robust and sustained increases observed in RBCs, hemoglobin and reticulocytes support the potential for administration of monthly or less frequent dosing
Observed sustained response potentially supports the dual mechanism of promoting early and late stages of erythropoiesis
KER-050
Clinically meaningful increase observed in platelets after a single dose, which we believe differentiates KER- 050 from other agents that only affect RBCs
Initiated a Phase 2 Trial of KER-050 in MDS
Open label Phase 2 trial in two parts to explore changes in hematology with treatment in patients with MDS
Red blood cell parameters
Platelets
12-weektreatment with monthly dosing and
12-week follow up
Part 1: Dose escalation to evaluate response in RS positive and non-RS patients
Part 2: Dose confirmation
Part 1: Dose Escalation
Part 2: Dose Confirmation
(Open Label)
(Open Label)
Dose 1
Dose 2
Dose TBD based on Part 1
Dose 3
Dose 4
Treatment in Parts 1 and 2: 12 weeks
Safety follow up: 12 weeks
Myelofibrosis (MF) is Characterized by Ineffective Hematopoiesis
Molecular abnormalities in JAK-STAT pathway result in expansion of RBC and platelet precursors and subsequent ineffective hematopoiesis
Megakaryocyte accumulation/breakdown is implicated in the inducement of bone marrow fibrosis
KER-050increased RBCs and platelets in our Phase 1 clinical trial
Plan to initiate a Phase 2 trial in MF in 2021, evaluating effect on platelets and RBCs
We believe that KER-050 has the potential to address ineffective hematopoiesis, which is central to MF
16,000-18,500
Prevalence of MF patients in US*
>3,000
New MF patients diagnosed each year**
Transfusion
Thrombo-
Jakafi Related Grade
Anemia
Dependence
cytopenia
3/4 Anemia
51%
38%
26%
45%
Within 1 year of diagnosis
~100 %
Nearly all MF patients will become transfusion- dependent***
*Gangat 2011;**Srour 2016; ***Naymagon 2017
KER-047
A novel treatment designed to address:
Anemia resulting from iron imbalance
Iron deficiency anemia
IRIDA
Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP)
15
KER-047: A Potentially Potent and Selective ALK2 Inhibitor
Small molecule inhibitor of the activin receptor-likekinase-2 (ALK2) kinase domain
Potency: Low nanomolar IC50
Selectivity: Highly selective over kinases outside of the TGF-β superfamily as well as other, structurally similar TGF-β receptors
Data from cell-based reporter assays established > 20-fold potency for ALK2 compared to ALK1 and ALK5, which have 77% and 65% homology to ALK2, respectively (Kingsley, D.M., 1994)
PK/ADME: Suitable for 1x daily oral dosing
KER-047
Invitrogen kinase screen at 1 µM
ALK2 Regulates Hepcidin and Iron Homeostasis
ALK2 signaling in the liver controls hepcidin expression, a hormone that controls iron homeostasis
Excessive ALK2 signaling results in high hepcidin and a shortage of iron availability for RBC production
ALK2 signaling requires BMP ligand and the co-receptor hemojuvelin
Hepcidin expression is tightly regulated and controls expression of the ALK2 suppressor protease MT-2
The genetic disease iron-refractory iron deficiency anemia (IRIDA) is characterized by loss of MT-2
High hepcidin has also been implicated in anemia of chronic disease
Modulating ALK2 signaling will normalize high hepcidin levels, restore serum iron and ameliorate anemia
Keros ALK2 Inhibitors Shown to Resolve Anemia in the Mouse Model of IRIDA
TMPRSS6 encodes MT-2, the protease that suppresses ALK2 signaling
MT-2/TMPRSS6deficiency results in
IRIDA
siRNA knockdown of TMPRSS6 in mice mimics changes seen in human IRIDA patients
Increases hepcidin and reduces hemoglobin
Our small molecule ALK2 inhibitor reversed high hepcidin and ameliorated anemia resulting from TMPRSS6 deficiency in wild-type mice
Mouse IRIDA Model Protocol Timeline
Mouse IRIDA Model Data
KER-047: Expanded Phase 1 Clinical Trial Recapitulated the Observations from Preclinical Studies
All single ascending and multiple ascending dose cohorts evaluated (including additional cohort) ("expanded trial")
The objective of the Phase 1 clinical trial was to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic effects of single and multiple ascending dose levels of KER-047 in healthy volunteers
In the multiple ascending dose cohorts, KER-047 was administered as daily doses of 50-350 mg for approximately 7 days
Multiple pharmacodynamic biomarkers were included to assess KER-047's inhibition of ALK2
Reduction in hepcidin was observed at each dose level tested in Part 2 of the expanded trial
Observed rapid and dose-related increases in serum iron and transferrin saturation in the expanded trial
We believe iron mobilization led to increased iron bioavailability for incorporation into reticulocyte hemoglobin. These erythroid precursors potentially would continue maturation into hemoglobin-rich red blood cells
We also observed decreases in lymphocytes following peak increases in serum iron in the expanded trial
Reductions in total cholesterol, low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and high-density lipoproteins were observed in Part 2 of the expanded trial. The reductions in total cholesterol and LDL were achieved rapidly with a mean reduction of greater than 20% at the highest dose, following seven days of dosing.
There were no serious adverse events reported in either part of this expanded trial
Most common adverse events observed: abdominal discomfort, chills, decreased appetite, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, gastroenteritis, headache, lymphopenia, myalgia, nausea, neutropenia, pyrexia, rhinorrhea, tonsilitis, upper abdominal pain and vomiting
Phase 2 Trials to Provide Proof-of-Concept for Treatment of Anemia Resulting from Iron Imbalance, Including IDA and IRIDA
Iron Deficiency Anemia
KER-047is designed to re-establish normal iron homeostasis by mobilizing iron out of tissues, thereby ameliorating anemia
We expect to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with iron deficiency anemia in 2021
IRIDA
KER-047is designed to normalize high hepcidin levels, restore serum iron and ameliorate anemia
We expect to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with IRIDA in 2021
ALK2 Mutation is a Driver of FOP
FOP is a rare genetic disease in which muscles and connective tissues transform into bone
No cure or effective treatments
Most patients are confined to a wheelchair by third decade of life
Typical life expectancy - 40 years
Caused by single amino acid mutations in ALK2 that lead to gain-of-function
KER-047is designed to target ALK2
Preclinical studies conducted in young animals demonstrated that ALK2 inhibition did not result in growth plate ablation or synovial joint malformations
An example of FOP progression
6
9
11
13
20
40
Age (years)
KER-012
A preclinical program designed to address
Bone loss disorders such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta
Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)
22
KER-012: Preclinical Product Candidate
Proprietary selective activin receptor ligand trap in preclinical development for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and bone disorders
In preclinical studies, KER-012:
Demonstrated high affinity for, and potent inhibition of, ligands involved in the regulation of bone homeostasis
Increased bone mineral density and trabecular bone volume in wild-type mice and mice with established osteoporosis
Did not increase red blood cell production in cynomolgus monkeys
In a rat model of PAH, rats receiving a rodent version of KER-012(RKER-012) were protected from the thickening of the right ventricular wall
In addition, rats receiving RKER-012 were protected from PAH-associated bone loss
We believe KER-012 has the potential to increase the signaling of BMP pathways by inhibiting activin A and activin B signaling and, consequently, treat diseases such as PAH that are associated with reduced BMP signaling
23
Keros Summary
We Believe Keros is Positioned for Clinical and Commercial Success
Keros is focused on the development of novel TGF-β therapeutics
Robust biology that has been validated in the clinic
Keros is well-positioned to harness the potential of the TGF-β superfamily
ActRII program (KER-050) is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with MDS and we expect to initiate a Phase 2 trial in patients with MF in 2021
Multiple Phase 2 trials for ALK2 program (KER-047) expected to commence in 2021
KER-012is a selective activin receptor ligand trap expected to enter a Phase 1 trial in H2 2021
Clinical programs have potentially differentiated mechanism of action
Our discovery approach has the potential to identify additional molecules with differentiated profiles from existing third-party products and product candidates
Pipeline of preclinical assets: bone, muscle and pulmonary
Anticipated Key Milestones*
KER-050
•
Announce initial data for Phase 2 trial in MDS
Mid-2021
•
Initiate Phase 2 trial in myelofibrosis
2021
KER-047
•
Initiate Phase 2 trial in IDA
2021
•
Initiate Phase 2 trial in IRIDA
2021
KER-012
•
Present preclinical data on PAH at major conference
2021
•
Initiate Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers
H2 2021
*Anticipated preclinical and clinical milestones are subject to the impact of COVID-19 on our business.
Keros Therapeutics Inc published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 22:57:03 UTC