Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Kerry Group plc    KRZ   IE0004906560

KERRY GROUP PLC

(KRZ)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 02/15 11:30:06 am
106.1 EUR   -2.12%
02/15KERRY : 2020 Pretax Profit Falls; Sees Recovery in 2021
DJ
02/15KERRY : 2020 Earnings Fall; Board Lifts FY Dividend
MT
02/15KERRY : Preliminary Statement of Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kerry : 2020 Pretax Profit Falls; Sees Recovery in 2021

02/16/2021 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea

Kerry Group PLC reported Tuesday a fall in pretax profit for 2020 and said that it expects flat to positive volume growth in the first quarter of 2021, with an overall outlook based on a strong recovery and good growth in the full year.

The Ireland-based food company posted pretax profit of 635.3 million euros ($770.6 million) for 2020 compared with EUR645.9 million for the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell to EUR6.95 billion from EUR7.24 billion, it added.

The board declared a final dividend of 60.6 European cents, bringing the total dividend for the year to 86.5 European cents, an increase of 10% on 2019.

"Looking to the year ahead, within Taste & Nutrition, we see strong growth prospects in the retail channel, with continued recovery in food service, underpinned by a very good innovation pipeline and strong customer engagement," the company said, noting that the shorter-term impact from Covid-19 will continue through the first quarter of 2021.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-21 0236ET

All news about KERRY GROUP PLC
02/15KERRY : 2020 Pretax Profit Falls; Sees Recovery in 2021
DJ
02/15KERRY : 2020 Earnings Fall; Board Lifts FY Dividend
MT
02/15KERRY : Preliminary Statement of Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
PU
02/15Earnings Flash (KYGA.L) KERRY GROUP Reports FY20 Revenue EUR6.95B
MT
02/15Earnings Flash (KYGA.L) KERRY GROUP Reports FY20 EPS EUR3.125
MT
02/15KERRY : announces its intention to acquire Biosearch Life
PU
02/14KERRY : to Acquire Biosearch Life Via Friendly Public Tender Offer
MT
02/14KERRY : to Acquire Spain's Biosearch for EUR126.9 Million -- Deal Digest
DJ
02/04MARKET CHATTER : SF Holding Eyes Minority Stake in Hong Kong's Kerry Logistics
MT
01/31JPMORGAN CHASE : Former JPMorgan Banker Acquitted in 'Sons and Daughters' Briber..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 930 M 8 411 M 8 411 M
Net income 2020 555 M 674 M 674 M
Net Debt 2020 1 869 M 2 269 M 2 269 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 0,79%
Capitalization 18 748 M 22 747 M 22 756 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart KERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kerry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 126,50 €
Last Close Price 106,10 €
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edmond Scanlon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerry Behan Global President & Executive Director
Marguerite Larkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Toomey Chairman
Brenda L'Estrange Global Chief Information & Process Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERRY GROUP PLC-10.46%22 747
NESTLÉ S.A.-3.26%315 600
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.61%77 935
DANONE S.A2.75%43 523
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY2.11%43 269
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-2.86%34 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ