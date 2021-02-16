Kerry : 2020 Pretax Profit Falls; Sees Recovery in 2021

By Sabela Ojea

Kerry Group PLC reported Tuesday a fall in pretax profit for 2020 and said that it expects flat to positive volume growth in the first quarter of 2021, with an overall outlook based on a strong recovery and good growth in the full year.

The Ireland-based food company posted pretax profit of 635.3 million euros ($770.6 million) for 2020 compared with EUR645.9 million for the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell to EUR6.95 billion from EUR7.24 billion, it added.

The board declared a final dividend of 60.6 European cents, bringing the total dividend for the year to 86.5 European cents, an increase of 10% on 2019.

"Looking to the year ahead, within Taste & Nutrition, we see strong growth prospects in the retail channel, with continued recovery in food service, underpinned by a very good innovation pipeline and strong customer engagement," the company said, noting that the shorter-term impact from Covid-19 will continue through the first quarter of 2021.

