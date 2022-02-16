Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Kerry Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRZ   IE0004906560

KERRY GROUP PLC

(KRZ)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 02/16 03:00:33 am
109.45 EUR   +1.77%
02:49aKerry Group 2021 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose
DJ
02:28aFood Group Kerry's FY21 Profit Jumps on Lower Taxes, Finance Costs
MT
02:14aKERRY : Preliminary Results 2021 Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kerry Group 2021 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose

02/16/2022 | 02:49am EST
By Joe Hoppe


Kerry Group PLC said Wednesday that its 2021 pretax profit and revenue rose, and that it expects to achieve further growth in 2022.

The Ireland-based food company posted a pretax profit of 816.3 million euros ($927.3 million) for 2021 compared with EUR635.3 million for the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose to EUR7.35 billion from EUR6.95 billion, it said.

The board declared a final dividend of 66.7 European cents, bringing the total dividend for the year to 95.2 European cents, an increase of 10% on 2020.

"While recognizing that current market environment and inflationary pressures continue to present challenges across our industry, Kerry is stronger positioned and more resilient than ever as we enter a new strategic cycle," Chief Executive Edmond Scanlon said.

The company said it expects to achieve adjusted earnings per share growth in 2022 of 5% to 9% on a constant currency basis.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 0248ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERRY GROUP PLC 0.14% 109.45 Real-time Quote.-5.03%
PLC S.P.A. 1.02% 1.99 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
