Kerry Group 2021 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rose

Kerry Group PLC said Wednesday that its 2021 pretax profit and revenue rose, and that it expects to achieve further growth in 2022.

The Ireland-based food company posted a pretax profit of 816.3 million euros ($927.3 million) for 2021 compared with EUR635.3 million for the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose to EUR7.35 billion from EUR6.95 billion, it said.

The board declared a final dividend of 66.7 European cents, bringing the total dividend for the year to 95.2 European cents, an increase of 10% on 2020.

"While recognizing that current market environment and inflationary pressures continue to present challenges across our industry, Kerry is stronger positioned and more resilient than ever as we enter a new strategic cycle," Chief Executive Edmond Scanlon said.

The company said it expects to achieve adjusted earnings per share growth in 2022 of 5% to 9% on a constant currency basis.

