    KRZ   IE0004906560

KERRY GROUP PLC

(KRZ)
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  03:41:21 2023-02-16 am EST
90.18 EUR   +2.48%
02:42aKerry Group Logs Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
02:17aEarnings Flash (KYGA.L) KERRY GROUP Posts FY22 Revenue EUR8.77B
MT
02:17aEarnings Flash (KYGA.L) KERRY GROUP Posts FY22 EPS EUR3.41
MT
Kerry Group 2022 Profit Fell Despite Increased Revenue; Expects Growth in 2023

02/16/2023 | 03:14am EST
By Joe Hoppe


Kerry Group PLC said Thursday that its 2022 pretax profit fell although revenue rose, and that it expects to achieve growth in 2023.

The Ireland-based food company posted a pretax profit of 699.0 million euros ($747.1 million) for 2022 compared with EUR816.3 million a year earlier, reflecting increased depreciation and intangible asset amortization and a loss from trading items.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, however, rose 13% to EUR1.22 billion

Revenue rose to EUR8.77 billion from EUR7.35 billion, reflecting volume growth, price increases and favorable foreign-exchange headwinds in particular, it said.

The board declared a final dividend of 73.4 European cents, bringing the total dividend for the year to 104.8 European cents, an increase of 10% on 2021.

"While recognizing the current market uncertainty, we believe we are strongly positioned to continue to grow our business through this period," Chief Executive Edmond Scanlon said.

The company said it expects to achieve adjusted earnings per share growth in 2022 of 3% to 7% on a constant currency basis.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 0313ET

Analyst Recommendations on KERRY GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 8 658 M 9 239 M 9 239 M
Net income 2022 640 M 683 M 683 M
Net Debt 2022 2 059 M 2 197 M 2 197 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 15 575 M 16 620 M 16 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 88,3%
Technical analysis trends KERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 88,00 €
Average target price 109,55 €
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edmond Scanlon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerry Behan Global President & Executive Director
Marguerite Larkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Moran Chairman
Brenda L'Estrange Global Chief Information & Process Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERRY GROUP PLC4.46%16 620
NESTLÉ S.A.3.88%332 935
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.49%89 515
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.55%48 994
KRAFT HEINZ-2.04%48 850
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-11.92%44 739