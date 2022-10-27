Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Kerry Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRZ   IE0004906560

KERRY GROUP PLC

(KRZ)
  Report
Real-time Irish Stock Exchange  -  03:27 2022-10-27 am EDT
91.48 EUR   -1.21%
03:10aKerry Group 3Q Growth Was 6.6% Thanks to Pricing, Volume Management
DJ
02:54aLONDON BRIEFING: Shell back in black; Lloyds income growth "robust"
AI
02:44aKerry Group Tightens FY22 EPS Guidance Amid Uncertainty in Overall Market Conditions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kerry Group 3Q Growth Was 6.6% Thanks to Pricing, Volume Management

10/27/2022 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kyle Morris


Kerry Group PLC said Thursday that it achieved growth of 6.6% in the third quarter as it manages the inflationary environment through pricing and volume.

The Ireland-based food company said revenue increased by 16.1% in the period, driven by business volume growth of 6.6% and increased pricing of 10.6%, among other things.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin decreased by 40 basis points, primarily driven by the significant impact of passing through input cost inflation.

"Given we have now reported the third quarter, we are updating our full year earnings guidance to 6% to 8% growth on a constant currency basis," Chief Executive Edmond Scanlon said.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 0309ET

All news about KERRY GROUP PLC
03:10aKerry Group 3Q Growth Was 6.6% Thanks to Pricing, Volume Management
DJ
02:54aLONDON BRIEFING: Shell back in black; Lloyds income growth "robust"
AI
02:44aKerry Group Tightens FY22 EPS Guidance Amid Uncertainty in Overall Market Conditions
MT
10/11Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
10/10Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
10/07Kerry Increases its Stake in Proparent B.V.
AQ
10/07Kerry Group To Boost Stake In Proparent To 75% For $20 Million
MT
10/07Kerry Group Increases Stake in Proparent for EUR20 Million
DJ
09/30KERRY GROUP PLC : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
07/29Kerry Group plc acquired Almer Malaysia Sdn Bhd for €267.4 million.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KERRY GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 422 M 8 479 M 8 479 M
Net income 2022 633 M 637 M 637 M
Net Debt 2022 1 985 M 1 999 M 1 999 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 16 388 M 16 498 M 16 498 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart KERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kerry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 92,60 €
Average target price 117,26 €
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edmond Scanlon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerry Behan Global President & Executive Director
Marguerite Larkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tom Moran Chairman
Brenda L'Estrange Global Chief Information & Process Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERRY GROUP PLC-18.23%16 498
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.13%300 023
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.67%81 288
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY38.47%51 090
THE HERSHEY COMPANY21.01%47 991
GENERAL MILLS, INC.16.21%46 474