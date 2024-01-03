Stock KRZ KERRY GROUP PLC
Kerry Group plc

Equities

KRZ

IE0004906560

Food Processing

Real-time Irish S.E.
Other stock markets
 04:30:59 2024-01-03 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
78.14 EUR +0.96% Intraday chart for Kerry Group plc -0.28% -0.66%
09:56am KERRY GROUP : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
Dec. 12 Celadon Pharma raises GBP2.0 million via placing AN
Latest news about Kerry Group plc

KERRY GROUP : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
Celadon Pharma raises GBP2.0 million via placing AN
Novozymes-Chr. Hansen Merger Gets EU Nod After Proposed Asset Sale MT
Kerry Group Buys Novozymes, Chr. Hansen Assets for EUR150 Million DJ
Kerry Group to buy lactase business for EUR150 million AN
JPMorgan raises Rio Tinto to 'overweight' AN
Kerry Group plc agreed to acquire Lactase enzyme business from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Novozymes A/S (CPSE:NZYM B) for ?150 million. CI
Kerry Group plc Announces the Appointment of Msliz Hewitt as Non-Executive Director and as Member of the Audit Committee, with Effect from 1 March 2024 CI
Kerry says share buyback programme to run until end of April AN
Kerry Group plc commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on April 27, 2023. CI
HSBC raises Smith & Nephew to 'buy' AN
Deutsche Bank Downgrades Kerry Group to Hold from Buy, Cuts PT MT
UBS says buy SJP; JPMorgan raises Trainline AN
FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.8% dragged by Standard Chartered DJ
Kerry announces EUR300 million buyback but Dairy Ireland outlook sours AN
Kerry Group Sees 2023 Views at Lower End on Tough Backdrop; To Buyback $317 Million in Shares DJ
Kerry Group to Kick Off EUR300 Million Share Repurchase Program MT
Kerry Group Updates FY23 Adjusted Earnings Guidance MT
Kerry sees lower FY earnings growth as prices start to fall RE
Kerry Group plc Appoints Catherine Godson as A Non-Executive Director CI
Kerry Group plc Appoints Genevieve Berger as A Non-Executive Director with Effect from 1 November 2023 CI
Kerry Group plc authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
KERRY GROUP : Target cut by -13.2% Alphavalue
Barclays Downgrades Kerry Group to Equalweight from Overweight, Cuts PT MT
Barclays cuts easyJet and Tate & Lyle AN

Company Profile

Kerry Group plc is a global leader in taste and nutrition serving the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and a leading supplier of added value brands and customer branded foods to the Irish, UK and selected international markets. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - tastes and nutritional ingredients (84.2%): used in producing beverages, foods and pharmaceutical products; - chilled and frozen food products (15.8%): primarily dairy products, meats, processed meat products, snacking and prepared meals. At the end of 2022, the group had 147 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (6.2%), Europe (25.4%), Americas (48.5%) and Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (19.9%).
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2024-02-19 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Kerry Group plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
77.4 EUR
Average target price
96.47 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+24.64%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Food Processing

1st Jan change Capi.
KERRY GROUP PLC Stock Kerry Group plc
-0.56% 14 913 M $
NESTLÉ S.A. Stock Nestlé S.A.
+2.98% 307 B $
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Mondelez International, Inc.
+1.95% 100 B $
KRAFT HEINZ Stock Kraft Heinz
+3.08% 46 756 M $
DANONE Stock Danone
+4.19% 41 886 M $
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY Stock Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
+0.75% 38 809 M $
THE HERSHEY COMPANY Stock The Hershey Company
+3.00% 39 270 M $
GENERAL MILLS, INC. Stock General Mills, Inc.
+2.47% 37 907 M $
NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED Stock Nestlé India Limited
+2.39% 31 524 M $
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD Stock Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd
-1.65% 24 920 M $
Other Food Processing
