Kerry Group plc is a global leader in taste and nutrition serving the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and a leading supplier of added value brands and customer branded foods to the Irish, UK and selected international markets. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - tastes and nutritional ingredients (84.2%): used in producing beverages, foods and pharmaceutical products; - chilled and frozen food products (15.8%): primarily dairy products, meats, processed meat products, snacking and prepared meals. At the end of 2022, the group had 147 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (6.2%), Europe (25.4%), Americas (48.5%) and Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (19.9%).

Sector Food Processing