Stock KRZ KERRY GROUP PLC
Kerry Group plc

Equities

KRZ

IE0004906560

Food Processing

Real-time Irish S.E.
Other stock markets
 03:09:33 2024-02-19 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
77.88 EUR +1.64% Intraday chart for Kerry Group plc -3.11% -0.99%
08:32am KERRY GROUP : Outlook somewhat disappointing Alphavalue
Feb. 15 FTSE 100 Closes Up As Investors Shrug Off Recession Confirmation DJ
Latest news about Kerry Group plc

FTSE 100 Closes Up As Investors Shrug Off Recession Confirmation DJ
Kerry Group plans new share buyback after 20% profit rise in 2023 AN
US Futures, European Stocks Rise DJ
Kerry Group Pretax Profit Rose; Plans Further Share Buyback DJ
Kerry Group Posts Higher FY23 Profit, Revenue Declines MT
Kerry Group Seeks M&A Investment Opportunities CI
Transcript : Kerry Group plc, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
Earnings Flash (KYGA.L) KERRY GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue EUR8.02B MT
Earnings Flash (KYGA.L) KERRY GROUP Posts Fiscal H1 EPS EUR4.10 MT
Tranche Update on Kerry Group plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 1, 2023. CI
Kerry Group plc Proposes A Final Dividend, Payable on 10 May 2024 CI
Kerry Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Novozymes, Chr. Hansen’s Proposed Merger Secures All Regulatory Approvals MT
KERRY GROUP : Opinion change, from Buy to Add Alphavalue
Celadon Pharma raises GBP2.0 million via placing AN
Novozymes-Chr. Hansen Merger Gets EU Nod After Proposed Asset Sale MT
Kerry Group Buys Novozymes, Chr. Hansen Assets for EUR150 Million DJ
Kerry Group to buy lactase business for EUR150 million AN
JPMorgan raises Rio Tinto to 'overweight' AN
Kerry Group plc agreed to acquire Lactase enzyme business from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Novozymes A/S (CPSE:NZYM B) for ?150 million. CI
Kerry Group plc Announces the Appointment of Msliz Hewitt as Non-Executive Director and as Member of the Audit Committee, with Effect from 1 March 2024 CI
Kerry says share buyback programme to run until end of April AN
Kerry Group plc commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on April 27, 2023. CI
HSBC raises Smith & Nephew to 'buy' AN

Company Profile

Kerry Group plc is a global leader in taste and nutrition serving the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, and a leading supplier of added value brands and customer branded foods to the Irish, UK and selected international markets. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - tastes and nutritional ingredients (84.2%): used in producing beverages, foods and pharmaceutical products; - chilled and frozen food products (15.8%): primarily dairy products, meats, processed meat products, snacking and prepared meals. At the end of 2022, the group had 147 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (6.2%), Europe (25.4%), Americas (48.5%) and Asia/Pacific/Middle East/Africa (19.9%).
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2024-02-22 - Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Kerry Group plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
76.62 EUR
Average target price
96.09 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+25.41%
Sector Other Food Processing

1st Jan change Capi.
KERRY GROUP PLC Stock Kerry Group plc
-2.06% 14 408 M $
NESTLÉ S.A. Stock Nestlé S.A.
-0.37% 294 B $
DANONE Stock Danone
+4.99% 42 369 M $
KRAFT HEINZ Stock Kraft Heinz
-5.90% 42 228 M $
THE HERSHEY COMPANY Stock The Hershey Company
+2.53% 39 092 M $
GENERAL MILLS, INC. Stock General Mills, Inc.
-1.60% 36 402 M $
NESTLÉ INDIA LIMITED Stock Nestlé India Limited
-5.10% 28 892 M $
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY Stock Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
-25.71% 28 616 M $
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD Stock Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co., Ltd
-4.19% 24 226 M $
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC Stock Associated British Foods plc
-3.42% 21 626 M $
Other Food Processing
