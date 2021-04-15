Kerry Group Suspends Discussions With Kerry Co-Operative Creameries

By Adriano Marchese

Kerry Group PLC said Thursday that it has suspended discussions with Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Ltd. regarding a potential transaction.

The Ireland-based food company--which houses Dairygold butter, Charleville cheese and Richmond sausages among its brands--said that the decision is part of a strategic review of its dairy-related businesses in Ireland and the U.K.

The company said the strategic review continues, but cautioned that there is no certainty that it will lead to a transaction.

