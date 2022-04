By Ian Walker

Kerry Group PLC said Monday that it is suspending operations in Russia and Belarus.

The Ireland-based food company said it will continue to pay employees and fulfill its legal obligations during the suspension, which will be managed in an orderly manner.

The company has already scaled back operations in the two countries over the last few weeks, it said.

