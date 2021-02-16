Kerry : Preliminary Statement of Results for the year ended 31 December 2020 02/16/2021 | 02:29am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Date 16 February 2021 LEI: 635400TLVVBNXLFHWC59 KERRY GROUP PRELIMINARY STATEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 Strong recovery in business performance, with volumes returning to growth in the fourth quarter Kerry Group, the global taste & nutrition and consumer foods group, reports business performance for the year ended 31 December 2020. OVERVIEW  Group revenue of €7.0bn reflecting a volume reduction of 2.9% (Q4: +2.2%)  Taste & Nutrition volumes -3.0% (Q4: +0.7%)  Consumer Foods volumes -2.6% (Q4: +8.8%)

 Pricing +0.3%

 Group trading margin of 11.5% (2019: 12.5%)  Taste & Nutrition trading margin of 14.2% (2019: 15.3%)  Consumer Foods trading margin of 7.8% (2019: 7.6%)

 Adjusted EPS reduction of 9.4% on a constant currency basis to 345.4 cent (-12.3% reported)

 Basic EPS of 313.0 cent (2019: 320.4 cent)

 Final dividend per share of 60.6 cent (total 2020 dividend up 10.1% to 86.5 cent)

 Free cash flow of €412m (2019: €515m)

 Strategic review of Dairy business Edmond Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer "This has been a truly unique year, with the daily lives of people across the world profoundly impacted by the COVID‐19 pandemic. I am exceptionally proud of the response of our people, and how they have supported our customers and local communities throughout the year, aligned to our Purpose, Inspiring Food, Nourishing Life. In the year, there were notable distinctions in business performance by channel. Sustained strong growth was achieved in the retail channel, primarily through growth in authentic cooking, plant-based offerings and health and wellness products. Performance in our foodservice channel was most significantly impacted in the second quarter, as the introduction of restrictions affected our customers' operations. The proactive nature of our business model has been a key driver of our strong recovery through the year, as we supported foodservice customers in adapting their operations and menus to cater for increased consumer demand for takeaway, online and delivery. We made very good progress on a number of strategic fronts. We commenced the strategic development of our Georgia, US facility, which will have world-leading capabilities. We launched our 2030 sustainability strategy - Beyond the Horizon, which details Kerry's sustainability targets and will be central to our growth strategy, as we continue to innovate with our customers and expand our reach of sustainable nutrition solutions. We completed a number of key acquisitions aligned to our strategic growth priorities in the year, and have since announced our intention to acquire Spanish listed Biosearch Life. While uncertainty from COVID-19 continues to impact our customers, consumers and industry, we will continue to co-create with our customers to meet accelerating consumer demands, and look forward to a year of strong recovery and good growth." PRELIMINARY STATEMENT OF RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 The Marketplace This year has seen major changes in the daily lives of consumers across the globe, with purchasing and consumption behaviours significantly disrupted, leading to a much more dynamic marketplace. At-home consumption has been elevated, as consumers adapted to changes in daily routines and work practices. The foodservice channel has been significantly impacted due to restrictions on operations and consumer mobility, leading to increased demand for online and delivery. Our foodservice business was most impacted in the second quarter, as many of our customers were closed for extended periods, with performance significantly improving through the year as they adapted their offerings to cater for the changing marketplace. The COVID-19 pandemic has served to accelerate key trends that were on the rise at the beginning of the year, with increased demand for health and immunity enhancement, plant protein options, and products addressing a diverse range of sustainability criteria. Customers are increasingly focusing on sustainability as an enabler of growth, leading to significant opportunity for Kerry and our differentiated portfolio of sustainable nutrition solutions. As customers adapt to this dynamic operating environment, product portfolios and menu offerings continue to be evaluated, with new product development strategies focused on these rapidly changing consumer demands. These dynamics are leading to significant challenges and opportunities across the industry. Performance Group revenue of €7.0 billion reflected a reported decrease of 4.0%, with an overall volume reduction of 2.9% in the year. This performance reflected a strong recovery since April with a return to volume growth of 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Performance in Taste & Nutrition continued to improve through the year and returned to volume growth in the fourth quarter, while performance in Consumer Foods improved with a very strong finish to the year. The Group reported trading profit of €797.2m (2019: €902.7m) due to the impact of COVID-19. Group trading margin decreased by 100bps to 11.5% as a result of operating deleverage and COVID ‐related costs partially offset by cost mitigation actions, with significant recovery in business margins across the second half of the year. Constant currency adjusted earnings per share decreased by 9.4% to 345.4 cent (2019 currency adjusted: 381.4 cent). Basic earnings per share decreased by 2.3% to 313.0 cent (2019: 320.4 cent). The Board recommends a final dividend of 60.6 cent per share, an increase of 10.0% on the final 2019 dividend. Together with the interim dividend of 25.9 cent per share, this brings the total dividend for the year to 86.5 cent, an increase of 10.1% on 2019. Net capital expenditure amounted to €311m (2019: €315m) and research and development expenditure was €282m (2019: €291m) as the Group continued to invest in its strategic priorities for growth across taste, nutrition, developing markets and foodservice. Group free cash flow of €412m and cash conversion of 67% in the year (2019: €515m / 74%) reflected the impact of COVID-19 and investments to support the ongoing progression of the Kerryconnect programme across our sites in North America. Sustainability In October, we launched our new sustainability strategy - Beyond the Horizon. This details Kerry's key sustainability 2030 commitments and targets, while reflecting how innovation and co-creation will continue to be central to Kerry's growth strategy. Our aim is to increase our reach to over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030, which will be achieved by deploying and enhancing Kerry's solutions across the nutrition spectrum. Beyond the Horizon reflects our vision to become our customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition. Business Reviews Taste & Nutrition Sustained strong growth in retail, with continued good recovery in our foodservice business 2020 Performance Revenue €5,753m -3.0%1 Trading margin 14.2% -110bps 1 volume performance  Overall volume reduction of 3.0%, with a return to growth of 0.7% in Q4

 Retail channel delivered strong growth of 3.8%, led by Beverage and Pharma EUMs, with Food EUM performance driven by Snacks and Meals

 Foodservice channel volumes declined 19% with continued recovery through H2 (Q3: -15% | Q4: -8%)

 Trading margin decrease in the year principally driven by operating deleverage and net COVID‐related costs, with continued recovery in H2 aligned to the improvement in business volumes Taste & Nutrition reported revenue was €5.8 billion, reflecting a reported decrease of 4.4%, primarily due to lower volumes and adverse translation currency, partially offset by contribution from business acquisitions. Taste & Nutrition began the year strongly before the global spread of COVID‐19. While performance was most impacted in the second quarter, business volumes recovered well since then and returned to growth in the fourth quarter. We saw a significant change in the nature of innovation through the year, as product ideation, collaboration and co-creation was adapted to cater for virtual engagement through this period. Kerry's nutrition and wellness technology portfolio had a very good performance within the retail channel through customised solutions incorporating our broad protein portfolio, fermented ingredients, probiotics and immunity enhancing technologies. Business volumes in the foodservice channel declined 19% in the year, with many out‐of‐home food and beverage outlets closed for an extended period of time. This impact was the primary driver of overall performance in developing markets, where business volumes declined by 1.2%. In the year, we completed a number of key strategic acquisitions. These included Bio-K Plus International Inc., a leading biotechnology company with a number of probiotics in beverage and supplement applications in Canada, and we acquired Jining Nature Group in China and Tecnispice, S.A. in Guatemala, both of which are local leaders in savoury taste in their respective markets within APMEA and LATAM. Americas Region  Overall volume reduction of 2.5%, with a return to growth of 0.5% in Q4

 Retail channel delivered strong growth - led by the Beverage EUM and Meals and Snacks within the Food EUM

 Foodservice performance recovered well across H2 Revenue in the region was €3.1 billion, reflecting a reported decrease of 3.5%, with lower business volumes of 2.5%, positive pricing of 0.1%, an adverse translation currency impact of 3.0% and contribution from business acquisitions of 1.9%. The retail channel in North America achieved strong growth in the year. This was led by an excellent performance across the Beverage EUM, where Kerry's immunity enhancing technologies, broad protein portfolio and natural extracts were deployed in a number of nutritional, low/no alcohol and plant ‐based beverage launches. Within the Food EUM, Meals achieved very strong growth through clean label innovations incorporating Kerry's natural stocks and broths, with a number of plant-based launches also supporting growth. Overall Meat performance was impacted in the year by customer product availability on retail shelves, while Snacks performed well through more at-home consumption and increased demand for healthier options. The foodservice channel in North America was impacted considerably in the second quarter, however performance has seen a significant improvement since then, led by quick service restaurant chains, while dine-in restaurants and independent operators were more challenged. This improvement in performance has been supported by health and wellness innovations and limited time offerings. In LATAM, the foodservice channel was impacted later in the year, but recovered well through the fourth quarter. Brazil returned to growth led by beverage and ice‐cream, while market conditions in Mexico and CACAR remained more challenged. Pharma achieved very strong growth globally, with cell nutrition performing well and immunity enhancing technologies delivering excellent growth in the year. Europe Region  Overall volume reduction of 5.0%, with business volumes of -0.4% in Q4 reflecting further recovery

 Retail channel delivered good growth in Beverage EUM and Snacks and Meat within the Food EUM

 Foodservice continued to recover but was impacted by restrictions late in the year Revenue in the region was €1.4 billion, reflecting a reported decrease of 5.6%, with lower business volumes of 5.0%, an adverse transaction currency impact of 0.1%, an adverse translation currency impact of 0.9% and contribution from business acquisitions of 0.4%. This was the most impacted region from COVID-related restrictions in the foodservice channel in the second quarter, but has recovered well since then with customers reopening and operating at varying capacities through the second half of the year. Kerry's improvement in the foodservice channel was supported by a number of launches incorporating the Radicle™ portfolio of plant-based technologies. The retail channel performed well, with Beverage achieving good growth in nutritional and low/no alcohol beverage categories. Within the Food EUM, Snacks had strong growth through clean label and healthier innovations in savoury applications with a number of large customers. Dairy performance was impacted by product repositioning in the category and supply/demand dynamics in global dairy markets. Meat performed well in the year, driven by strong growth and business development in plant‐based alternatives, as ranges continued to expand within the category. Russia and Eastern Europe delivered a very good performance in the year, led by Snacks and Meat within the Food EUM. APMEA Region  Overall volume reduction of 1.9%, with growth of 2.8% in Q4

 Retail channel performed well with strong growth in H2 within the Food EUM through Snacks and Dairy

 Foodservice continued strong recovery through Q4 Revenue in the region was €1.2 billion, reflecting a reported decrease of 5.2%, with lower business volumes of 1.9%, an adverse transaction currency impact of 0.2%, an adverse translation currency impact of 3.5% and contribution from business acquisitions of 0.4%. Overall performance in the region further improved in the fourth quarter, having returned to growth in the previous quarter. This growth was led by China and the Middle East, while there remained variations in performance across the region aligned to local conditions. The foodservice channel continued to recover through the year as restrictions on mobility eased. The retail channel performed well, led by the Food EUM of Snacks, where we saw a lot of innovation in the category across the region. Demand increased for indulgent offerings as consumers spent more time at home, while healthier snacks with nutritional claims also had a strong performance in the year, benefitting from increasing emphasis on ingredient label declarations for children in China. Meals was more challenged, as many consumers opted for more traditional food offerings during the initial period where restrictions were in place. Dairy had strong growth from increased demand with regional leaders for Kerry's clean label solutions, with Meat also performing well, particularly in the Middle East. The Group continued to make good progress in expanding its capacity and deploying technology capabilities in China and the Middle East, while also moving into the new Technology & Innovation Centre in Shanghai. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kerry Group plc published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:28:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about KERRY GROUP PLC 02/15 KERRY : 2020 Pretax Profit Falls; Sees Recovery in 2021 DJ 02/15 KERRY : 2020 Earnings Fall; Board Lifts FY Dividend MT 02/15 KERRY : Preliminary Statement of Results for the year ended 31 December 2020 PU 02/15 Earnings Flash (KYGA.L) KERRY GROUP Reports FY20 Revenue EUR6.95B MT 02/15 Earnings Flash (KYGA.L) KERRY GROUP Reports FY20 EPS EUR3.125 MT 02/15 KERRY : announces its intention to acquire Biosearch Life PU 02/14 KERRY : to Acquire Biosearch Life Via Friendly Public Tender Offer MT 02/14 KERRY : to Acquire Spain's Biosearch for EUR126.9 Million -- Deal Digest DJ 02/04 MARKET CHATTER : SF Holding Eyes Minority Stake in Hong Kong's Kerry Logistics MT 01/31 JPMORGAN CHASE : Former JPMorgan Banker Acquitted in 'Sons and Daughters' Briber.. DJ

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 6 930 M 8 411 M 8 411 M Net income 2020 555 M 674 M 674 M Net Debt 2020 1 869 M 2 269 M 2 269 M P/E ratio 2020 33,5x Yield 2020 0,79% Capitalization 18 748 M 22 747 M 22 756 M EV / Sales 2020 2,98x EV / Sales 2021 2,81x Nbr of Employees 26 000 Free-Float 87,3% Chart KERRY GROUP PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KERRY GROUP PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 126,50 € Last Close Price 106,10 € Spread / Highest target 33,8% Spread / Average Target 19,2% Spread / Lowest Target -4,81% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Edmond Scanlon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Gerry Behan Global President & Executive Director Marguerite Larkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Philip Toomey Chairman Brenda L'Estrange Global Chief Information & Process Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KERRY GROUP PLC -10.46% 22 747 NESTLÉ S.A. -3.26% 315 600 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. -5.61% 77 935 DANONE S.A 2.75% 43 523 THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 2.11% 43 269 GENERAL MILLS, INC. -2.86% 34 925