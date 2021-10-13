Log in
    KRZ   IE0004906560

KERRY GROUP PLC

(KRZ)
  Report
News 
Summary

Kerry : Virtual Capital Markets Day 2021 Opening Presentation

10/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Solving Complex Challenges With Differentiated Solutions

Plan for Today

30

90

MINS

MINS

Strategy

Deep Dive

Sessions

Update

Authentic Taste

and

Plant-Based Innovation

Business

BREAK

Overview

Food Waste Solutions

Health & Bio-Pharma

Emerging Markets

BREAK

30 30

MINSMINS

Performance

Q&A

and Targets

Summary

Session

© Kerry 2021 | 2 |

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

This presentation/announcement may contain forward looking statements with projections regarding, among other things, the Group's strategy, revenues, earnings, trading profit, trading margin, finance costs, tax rate, capital expenditure, dividends, cash flow, net debt or other financial measures, the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the impact of raw material fluctuations and other competitive pressures. These and other forward looking statements reflect management expectations based on currently available data.

However, actual results will be influenced by, among other things, macro-economic conditions, food industry supply and demand issues, foreign exchange fluctuations, raw material and commodity fluctuations, the successful acquisition and integration of new businesses, the successful execution of business transformation programmes and other, as of today, unknown factors. Therefore actual results may differ materially from these projections.

These forward looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No statement in thisipresentation/annoucement is intended as a profit forecast or a profit estimate.

© Kerry 2021 | 3 |

Our Purpose

and Vision

Vision

© Kerry 2021 | 4 |

Creating A World of Sustainable Nutrition

Enabling our Customers Move Along the Sustainable Nutrition Spectrum

Positive &

Balanced Nutrition

Clean

Proactive

Label

Nutrition

Food Safety

& Security

Personalised

Nutrition

Nutrition

Social

Regenerative

Impact

Agriculture

Climate

Circular

Positive

Solutions

Environmental

Sustainable

Customer

& Social

Nutrition

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kerry Group plc published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
