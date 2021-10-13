Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Ireland
  Irish Stock Exchange
  Kerry Group plc
  News
  Summary
    KRZ   IE0004906560

KERRY GROUP PLC

(KRZ)
  Report
Kerry : Virtual Capital Markets Day 2021 Performance and Targets Presentation

10/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT

10/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Performance and Targets

Our Value Creation Framework

© Kerry 2021 | 2

Track Record of Long-Term Growth & Financial Delivery

Strong Growth Since 1986

Revenue

Trading Profit

Adjusted EPS

€7.0bn

€797m

345c

+9%

+13%

+12%

CAGR

CAGR

CAGR

€337m

€14m

7.6c

© Kerry 2021 | 3 | See 2020 Annual Report for definition of metrics

Financial Performance vs Mid-Term Targets

Tracking well before Covid-19 impacted performance in 2020

Volume Growth

Margin Progression

EPS Growth

ROACE

Cash Conversion

3-5%

+30bps

+10%

12%+

80%+

3.2%

15bps

~

8.5%

12%

~ 74%

average

average

average

average

average

2018

2019

2020

2021e

2018

2019

2020

2021e

2018

2019

2020

2021e

2018

2019

2020

2021e

2018

2019

2020

2021e

Trading Profit Margin

© Kerry 2021 | 4 | See 2020 Annual Report for definition of metrics

Key Sustainability Achievements & Performance

Beyond the Horizon

Better for People

Better for Society

Better for the Planet

1bn+

CONSUMERS

>80%

225+

Expanded reach of positive and balanced nutrition to over 1 billion consumers

Of our Taste & Nutrition portfolio delivering positive

or balanced nutrition

Indepth articles published by the

Kerry Health & Nutrition Institute

5%

Ranked #16 of the world's 350

TOP

most influential food and

agriculture companies who are

transforming food systems

1,000+

Extremely vulnerable households

supported by Kerry & Concern

Worldwide through the RAIN

programme in Niger

7,500+

Children benefitting from nutritionally

enhanced meals via partnership with

UN World Food Programme

in Honduras

Reduction in absolute Scope 1 17% and Scope 2 emissions versus

2017 base year

10%

Reduction in Food Waste versus

2017 base year

92%

Of waste volumes diverted from

landfill towards other productive uses

© Kerry 2021 | 5 | The use by Kerry Group plc of any MSCI ESG research LLC or its affiliates ("MSCI") data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Kerry Group by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided 'as-is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kerry Group plc published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 235 M 8 352 M 8 352 M
Net income 2021 653 M 754 M 754 M
Net Debt 2021 1 757 M 2 028 M 2 028 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 20 717 M 23 914 M 23 915 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
EV / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart KERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kerry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 117,15 €
Average target price 132,63 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edmond Scanlon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerry Behan Global President & Executive Director
Marguerite Larkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Toomey Chairman
Brenda L'Estrange Global Chief Information & Process Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERRY GROUP PLC-1.14%23 914
NESTLÉ S.A.8.00%332 962
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.05%83 408
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-34.19%59 925
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.12%44 996
DANONE5.12%42 456