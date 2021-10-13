Kerry : Virtual Capital Markets Day 2021 Performance and Targets Presentation
Our Value Creation Framework
Track Record of Long-Term Growth & Financial Delivery
Strong Growth Since 1986
Revenue
Trading Profit
Adjusted EPS
€7.0bn
€797m
345c
+9%
+13%
+12%
CAGR
CAGR
CAGR
© Kerry 2021 | 3 | See 2020 Annual Report for definition of metrics
Financial Performance vs Mid-Term Targets
Tracking well before Covid-19 impacted performance in 2020
Volume Growth
Margin Progression
EPS Growth
ROACE
Cash Conversion
3-5%
+30bps
+10%
12%+
80%+
✓
3.2%
15bps
~
8.5%
✓ 12%
~ 74%
average
average
average
average
average
2018
2019
2020
2021e
2018
2019
2020
2021e
2018
2019
2020
2021e
2018
2019
2020
2021e
2018
2019
2020
2021e
Trading Profit Margin
© Kerry 2021 | 4 | See 2020 Annual Report for definition of metrics
Key Sustainability Achievements & Performance
Beyond the Horizon
Expanded reach
of positive and balanced nutrition to over 1 billion consumers
Of our Taste & Nutrition portfolio delivering
positive
or balanced nutrition
Indepth articles published by the
Kerry Health & Nutrition Institute
5
%
Ranked
#16 of the world's 350
TOP
most influential food and
agriculture companies who are
transforming food systems
1,000
+
Extremely vulnerable households
supported by
Kerry & Concern
Worldwide
through the RAIN
programme in Niger
7,500
+
Children benefitting from nutritionally
enhanced meals via partnership with
UN World Food Programme
in Honduras
Reduction in absolute Scope 1
17 % and Scope 2 emissions versus
2017 base year
10
%
Reduction in Food Waste versus
2017 base year
92
%
Of waste volumes diverted from
landfill towards other productive uses
© Kerry 2021 | 5 | The use by Kerry Group plc of any MSCI ESG research LLC or its affiliates ("MSCI") data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Kerry Group by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided 'as-is' and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Kerry Group plc published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:41:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
