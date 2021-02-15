Kerry : announces its intention to acquire Biosearch Life

15 February 2021

LEI: 635400TLVVBNXLFHWC59

KERRY GROUP

Kerry Group plc announces its intention to acquire Biosearch Life

Dublin, IRELAND: Kerry Group plc has announced its intention to acquire the Spanish company Biosearch Life.

Based in Granada, Spain and employing over 150 employees, Biosearch Life is a leader in the nutraceutical and functional food sectors. The company has an extensive range of probiotics and is a recognised leader in premium probiotics obtained from human breast milk (Hereditum® brand), scientifically backed innovative botanical extracts (Exxentia®) and natural omega-3 (Eupoly-3® brand).

The acquisition is envisaged to be completed by means of a friendly public tender offer for the shares of Biosearch Life addressed to all of its shareholders and is subject to the prior approval of the Spanish National Securities Markets Commission and, upon its approval, to the acceptance of the offer by Biosearch Life's shareholders. Grupo Lactalis Iberia, S.A., main shareholder of Biosearch Life, has irrevocably undertaken to tender its entire stake representing 29.5% of the share capital of the company into the offer.

For further details on the terms and conditions of the offer please see the offer announcement published on the following link: verDoc.axd (cnmv.es)

ENDS

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media

Catherine Keogh, VP Corporate Affairs & Communications+353 45 930188 | corpaffairs@kerry.com

Investor Relations

Marguerite Larkin, Chief Financial Officer+353 66 7182292 | investorrelations@kerry.ie

William Lynch, Head of Investor Relations+353 66 7182292 | investorrelations@kerry.ie

Websitewww.kerrygroup.com

About Kerry

Kerry, the Taste & Nutrition company, offers solutions that nourish lives all over the world. From humble beginnings as an Irish dairy co-operative, Kerry has grown into a large international food industry leader, with offices in 32 countries, 149 manufacturing facilities and more than 26,000 employees globally, including over 1,000 food scientists. It brings to the table a strong food heritage, coupled with over 40 years of experience, global insights and market knowledge, culinary and applications expertise, as well as a range of unique solutions that anticipate and address customers' needs. For more information, visit kerrygroup.com.

About Biosearch Life

Biosearch Life is a biotechnology company focused on providing innovative solutions worldwide in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and functional food sectors providing a wide range of high-quality products and services which revolve around the concept of a healthy life. The company has a range of products in three primary areas: probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids and botanical extracts. Biosearch Life distributes its products across Europe, Asia and the USA and has an average annual workforce of over 150 employees.