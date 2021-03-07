Kerry : CAGNY Presentation 2021

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements
This presentation/announcement may contain forward looking statements with projections regarding, among other things, the Group's strategy, revenues, earnings, trading profit, trading margin, finance costs, tax rate, capital expenditure, dividends, cash flow, net debt or other financial measures, the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the impact of raw material fluctuations and other competitive pressures. These and other forward looking statements reflect management expectations based on currently available data.
However, actual results will be influenced by, among other things, macro-economic conditions, food industry supply and demand issues, foreign exchange fluctuations, raw material and commodity fluctuations, the successful acquisition and integration of new businesses, the successful execution of business transformation programmes and other, as of today, unknown factors. Therefore actual results may differ materially from these projections.
These forward looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Our Purpose Inspiring Food, Nourishing Life
Our Vision is to become our customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition
Sustainable Nutrition
Providing food and beverage products that help maintain
good health while protecting people and the planet
Leading Global Business - Meeting Local Consumer Needs
Note: Financial information as per FY2020
Production LocationsEmployeesSales in 150+ countries
The Consumer is at the Centre of Everything We Do
Unique Taste & Nutrition Positioning
As Industry is Moving Towards Integrated Solutions
Kerry continues to lead the way
Single IngredientMultiple Ingredients
Creating A World of Sustainable Nutrition
Enabling our Customers Move Along The Sustainable Nutrition Spectrum
Market & Industry Dynamics
The '&' Consumer
Purpose & Sustainability
&
Shared
&
Made for Me
&
Local
&
Trusted
&
Healthy & Nutritious
&
Tastes Great
Consumers across the world seeking food and beverages that meet all their needs
Customers Looking for a Co-Creation Partner
How we Support our Customers
Proprietary Consumer Insights
Ideation - Launch - Impact
Entering New Categories / Subchannels
Enabling Increased Speed to Market
Delivering Efficiencies Across Operations
Our Unique Business Model - Consumer-led and Customer-centric
People and Culture
End-to-end Sustainability
Technology Strategy - Breadth, Depth & Integration
Sustainability
Partnerships, Impact & Performance
Our Beyond the Horizon Sustainability Goals
Innovation Enabling Sustainable Nutrition for 2 Billion People
+
=
Creating A World of Sustainable Nutrition
Enabling our Customers Move Along The Sustainable Nutrition Spectrum
Innovating Immune Health at Pace
Our Wellmune and flavour application expertise help to deliver a better product and better process that is better for the planet
Our enzymes and alcoholic beverage application expertise help to deliver a better product and better process that is better for the planet
Financials
History of Financial Delivery & Value Creation
Revenue
Trading Profit
€7.0bn
Adjusted EPS
Share Price
Note: Compound annual growth rates 1986 - 2020
€118.50
Drivers of Value Creation
GrowthMarginReturnSustainability
Operating Leverage
&
Portfolio Evolution
&
EfficienciesConsistent Returns
&
Cash Generation
&
Disciplined Capital AllocationPeople
&
Society
Total Shareholder
&
Planet
Return
Strategic Priorities for Growth
|
Authentic
|
Nutrition, Wellness
|
Developing
|
Taste
|
& Functionality
|
Markets
Foodservice
Capital Allocation Framework
Reinvestment
Returning cash to shareholders
Disciplined Capital Allocation Driving Shareholder Return
Strategic Investments Enabling Growth
Sustainable Value Creation Through Acquisitions
Closing
-
• Innovation
-
• Integrated Solutions
-
• Business Model
-
• Track Record
-
• Sustainable Nutrition