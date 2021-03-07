Log in
Kerry : CAGNY Presentation 2021

03/07/2021 | 07:45am EST
Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

This presentation/announcement may contain forward looking statements with projections regarding, among other things, the Group's strategy, revenues, earnings, trading profit, trading margin, finance costs, tax rate, capital expenditure, dividends, cash flow, net debt or other financial measures, the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the impact of raw material fluctuations and other competitive pressures. These and other forward looking statements reflect management expectations based on currently available data.

However, actual results will be influenced by, among other things, macro-economic conditions, food industry supply and demand issues, foreign exchange fluctuations, raw material and commodity fluctuations, the successful acquisition and integration of new businesses, the successful execution of business transformation programmes and other, as of today, unknown factors. Therefore actual results may differ materially from these projections.

These forward looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Our Purpose Inspiring Food, Nourishing Life

Our Vision is to become our customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition

Sustainable Nutrition

Providing food and beverage products that help maintain

good health while protecting people and the planet

  • 1. Kerry Overview

  • 2. Market & Industry Dynamics

Leading Global Business - Meeting Local Consumer Needs

Note: Financial information as per FY2020

Production LocationsEmployeesSales in 150+ countries

The Consumer is at the Centre of Everything We Do

Unique Taste & Nutrition Positioning

As Industry is Moving Towards Integrated Solutions

Kerry continues to lead the way

Integrated Solutions

Single IngredientMultiple Ingredients

Creating A World of Sustainable Nutrition

Enabling our Customers Move Along The Sustainable Nutrition Spectrum

Market & Industry Dynamics

The '&' Consumer

Purpose & Sustainability

&

Shared

&

Made for Me

&

Local

&

Trusted

&

Healthy & Nutritious

&

Tastes Great

Consumers across the world seeking food and beverages that meet all their needs

Customers Looking for a Co-Creation Partner

How we Support our Customers

Proprietary Consumer Insights

Ideation - Launch - Impact

Entering New Categories / Subchannels

Enabling Increased Speed to Market

Delivering Efficiencies Across Operations

© Kerry 2021 | 12 | © Kerry 2020 | 12 |

Our Unique Business Model - Consumer-led and Customer-centric

People and Culture

End-to-end Sustainability

Technology Strategy - Breadth, Depth & Integration

Sustainability

Partnerships, Impact & Performance

Our Beyond the Horizon Sustainability Goals

Innovation Enabling Sustainable Nutrition for 2 Billion People

+

=

Creating A World of Sustainable Nutrition

Enabling our Customers Move Along The Sustainable Nutrition Spectrum

Innovating Immune Health at Pace

Our Wellmune and flavour application expertise help to deliver a better product and better process that is better for the planet

Our enzymes and alcoholic beverage application expertise help to deliver a better product and better process that is better for the planet

Financials

History of Financial Delivery & Value Creation

Revenue

Trading Profit

€797m

€7.0bn

Adjusted EPS

Share Price

345c

Note: Compound annual growth rates 1986 - 2020

€118.50

Drivers of Value Creation

GrowthMarginReturnSustainability

Operating Leverage

&

Portfolio Evolution

&

EfficienciesConsistent Returns

&

Cash Generation

&

Disciplined Capital AllocationPeople

&

Society

Total Shareholder

&

Planet

Return

Strategic Priorities for Growth

Authentic

Nutrition, Wellness

Developing

Taste

& Functionality

Markets

Foodservice

Capital Allocation Framework

Reinvestment

Returning cash to shareholders

Disciplined Capital Allocation Driving Shareholder Return

Strategic Investments Enabling Growth

Sustainable Value Creation Through Acquisitions

Closing

  • Innovation

  • Integrated Solutions

  • Business Model

  • Track Record

  • Sustainable Nutrition

Disclaimer

Kerry Group plc published this content on 18 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 12:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
