KERRY GROUP PLC

(KRZ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 03/05 11:30:07 am
106 EUR   -0.84%
KERRY  : CAGNY Presentation 2021
PU
KERRY  : Preliminary Results 2020 Press Release
PU
KERRY  : Preliminary Results 2020 Presentation
PU
Kerry : Preliminary Results 2020 Presentation

03/07/2021 | 07:45am EST
FY 2020

Preliminary Statement of Results

16 February 2021

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

This presentation/announcement may contain forward looking statements with projections regarding, among other things, the Group's strategy, revenues, earnings, trading profit, trading margin, finance costs, tax rate, capital expenditure, dividends, cash flow, net debt or other financial measures, the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the impact of raw material fluctuations and other competitive pressures. These and other forward looking statements reflect management expectations based on currently available data.

However, actual results will be influenced by, among other things, macro-economic conditions, food industry supply and demand issues, foreign exchange fluctuations, raw material and commodity fluctuations, the successful acquisition and integration of new businesses, the successful execution of business transformation programmes and other, as of today, unknown factors. Therefore actual results may differ materially from these projections.

These forward looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Strong Recovery and Continued Strategic Progression

Return To Growth

Taste & Nutrition ChannelsStrategic Developments

Strong progress in volume recovery with Group returning to growth in Q4

  • Retail - sustained strong growth

  • Foodservice - continued recovery supported by innovations

Good progress made across a number of strategic fronts during the year

Business Review - Taste & Nutrition

FY 2020

Revenue Trading margin

€5,753m 14.2%

  • Volume reduction of 3.0% in the full year with Q4 growth of 0.7%

  • Foodservice channel volumes declined 19% with continued recovery (Q4: -8%)

  • Retail channel performed well through the year

    Beverage, Snacks, Meals and Pharma had strong growth Nutrition and wellness portfolio performed strongly

  • Developing markets' volumes declined 1.2% (Q4: +3.0%)

  • Trading profit margin decline of 110bps driven by significant operating deleverage and COVID-related costs

Taste & Nutrition - End Use Markets

Overall performance by EUM impacted by restriction in foodservice channel - most notably Beverage, Meals, Meat and Dairy

Retail Channels

Beverage EUMs - excellent performance in Americas and Europe with nutritional, plant based and low/no alcohol innovations

Food EUMs overall growth driven by Snacks & Meals

  • Snacks - strong growth in healthier snacking and at-home snacking

  • Meals - strong growth in clean label and natural stocks and broths

  • Bakery & Confectionery - reduction in innovation & impulse purchases

  • Meat - impacted by customer product availability on retail shelves

  • Dairy - product repositioning in the category

Cereal & Sweet - traditional ranges grew with reduction in on-the-go consumption

Pharma EUM achieved strong growth driven by cell nutrition and immunity enhancing technologies

¹ Volume growth by End Use Market

Food EUMs

Beverage EUMs

Pharma EUMs

Retail channel performanceMeat

Snacks

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Meals

Cereal, Sweet & Other

Taste & Nutrition

Business Performance by Region

Americas

€3.1bn

FY: -2.5% | Q4: +0.5%

Europe

€1.4bn

FY: -5.0% | Q4: -0.4%

APMEA

€1.2bn

FY: -1.9% | Q4: +2.8%

  • North America retail delivered strong growth - led by Beverage, Meals and Snacks

  • North America foodservice recovered well across H2

    • Retail delivered good growth in Beverage, Snacks and Meat

    • Foodservice - continued recovery in Q4 but impacted by restrictions later in the period

      • Retail performed well with strong growth in H2 led by China and the Middle East

      • Foodservice - strong recovery continued through Q4

  • LATAM - Strong recovery in Brazil in Q4 with Mexico remaining challenged

  • Russia and Eastern Europe delivered very good growth

  • Strategic investments in China and the Middle East

Business Review - Consumer Foods

  • Underlying growth of 2.2% offset by the effect of ready meals contract exit in prior year, resulting in an overall volume reduction of 2.6%

    FY 2020

    Revenue Trading margin

    €1,279m 7.8%

  • Growth of 8.8% in Q4 with strong performances across portfolio and some stocking benefits

  • Pricing of 1.2% reflective of increases in input costs and market pricing

  • Trading margin +20bps as efficiencies offset COVID-19 impacts and pricing

  • Meat-free continued to grow very strongly, supported by new range extensions

Everyday Fresh

  • Richmond - strong growth in traditional and meat-free offerings

  • Sliced meats impacted by reduced deli counter operations

  • Dairygold and spreadable butter performed well

Convenience Meal Solutions

Frozen - good performance across the range

Chilled - softer category demand impacted performance

Food to Go

  • Dairy snacking - Cheestrings delivered strong growth

  • Meat snacking - Fridge Raiders performed very well

  • Oakhouse home delivery meals delivered exceptionally strong growth

2020 Financial Review

€7.0bn

Revenue

€797m

Trading Profit

Marguerite Larkin, Chief Financial Officer

345.4c

Adjusted EPS

2020 Financial Overview

€7.0bn

Revenue

-2.9% volume

€797m

2019: €903m

Trading profit

Trading margin

11.5%

2019: 12.5%

Adjusted EPS

345.4c

-9.4% constant currency

Basic EPS

313.0c

-2.3% reported

ROACE

9.8%

2019: 11.8%

€412m

Free cash flow

67% cash conversion

Note: Alternative performance measures are calculated as defined in the 2020 Annual Report

Group Revenue Analysis

Group Revenue Breakdown

Group Revenue 2020

Taste & Nutrition Volume Performance by Channel

Consumer

Group

Foods

Reported Revenue

Taste & Nutrition

Volume Performance

1 Volume growth excluding the impact of the ready meals contract exit was 2.2%

Retail +4%

5% 4%

4%

2%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Foodservice (19%)

(1%)

(8%) (15%)

(49%)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Group Trading Margin Breakdown

Impacted by COVID-19 903m

€797m

FY 2019

Operating Deleverage / Portfolio Mix

Net COVID-19 Costs / InitiativesNet Price

KerryExcel - Net Efficiencies / Investments

Currency

Acquisitions

FY 2020

Trading Margin

12.5%

(0.6%)

(0.3%)

(0.1%)

0.1%

(0.1%)

-

11.5%

Free Cash Flow

2020

2019

€m

€m

Trading profit

797

903

Depreciation (net)

201

191

Movement in average working capital

(103)

(89)

Pension contributions paid less pension expense

(23)

(27)

Cash flow from operations

872

978

Finance costs paid (net)

(74)

(81)

Income taxes paid

(75)

(67)

Purchase of non-current assets

(311)

(315)

Free cash flow

412

515

Cash conversion

67%

74%

© Kerry 2021 | 14 |

Strong Credit Metrics with Long Maturity Profile

Maturity Profile of Net Debt

Undrawn €1.1bn

RCF

2020

2025

Strong Credit Metrics

2020

2019

Net debt: EBITDA*

1.9x

1.8x

EBITDA: Net interest*

13.8x

13.2x

© Kerry 2021 | 15 |

*Calculated on a pro-forma basis

2021

2022

2023

2024

Total Net Debt of €1.9bn

2029

On demand & up to 1 year

(€533m)

< 2 years €105m

2 to 5 years

1,626m

> 5 years €747m

Evolving Kerry's Global Business Services

Driving forward our business enablement strategy

Finance & HR Functions

New Function Scope

Scope

Next Stage of Enablement Broadening Scope & Depth

Certain activities from the following functions

  • Regulatory

    Marketing

  • Procurement

    Master Data Management

  • Supply Chain

Investing in enhancing: Digital, Analytical and Virtual ways of working

KGBS Centres in Malaysia & Mexico

Enabling our Business | Enhancing Continuous Excellence | Building and Developing Talent

Other Matters

KerryconnectFinance CostsPensionNon-Trading ItemsDividendsRaw materials

CurrencyNorth America deployment progressed wellDecrease of €9m primarily due to lower interest ratesNet deficit of €44m - increase driven by movements in discount ratesNet charge of €16m primarily due to acquisition integration costsFinal dividend of 60.6 cent proposedMinor input cost inflation driven by Consumer Foods

  • 2020 EPS translation impact: -2.9%

  • 2021 EPS translation outlook: c. -4%

Outlook and Future Prospects

Edmond Scanlon,

Chief Executive Officer

Sustainability Imperative

Consumers

85%

Want to know what their food product contains

Nutritional Benefits

68%

Pay more attention to nutritional benefits when purchasing food and drink

Food Trust & Safety

60%

of global consumers say they are influenced by how trustworthy the product feels

Industry

Sustainability Focus

70% of industry professionals expect consumers to be more concerned about sustainability than pre-COVID

Online and Delivery

33% ordered more online from restaurants for home delivery

New Dawn of Innovation

Focus on meaningful, purposeful innovation

Sources: Mintel: How COVID-19 impacts consumer behaviour in Food & BPC |Kerry proprietary research 2020

IGlobal Data May 2020

IInnova Top 10 Trends 2021

|Euromonitor Top 10 Global Consumer Trends

Strategic Acquisitions

StrategicAcquisition

Jining Nature

Region

APMEA

LATAM

North America

Technologies

Savoury Taste

Savoury Taste

Range of Probiotics

End Use Markets

Meat, Snacks, Meals

Meat, Snacks, Meals

Beverage, Supplements

Channel

Retail

Retail / Foodservice

Retail and Healthcare

© Kerry 2021 | 20 |

Strategic Fit

  • Key market for Kerry

  • Enhances local savoury taste capabilities

  • Recently opened manufacturing facility

Strong local taste capabilities

Enhances Kerry's offering and presence in CACAR region

  • Strong science-backed technologies

  • Enhances Kerry's penetration in healthcare channel

  • Potential to leverage across applications, geographies, channels

Kerry's Proactive Health Positioning

Deploying our proactive nutrition portfolio in taste and nutrition solutions

Need StateLife Stage

Future Prospects

Strategic Review

The Group is conducting a strategic review of its dairy-related businesses in Ireland and the UK. This business has activities across both Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods businesses. We note that there is no certainty that this review will lead to a transaction. Further communication will be made in due course as appropriate.

Outlook

Taste & Nutrition:

Strong growth prospects in the retail channel, with continued recovery in foodservice, underpinned by a very good innovation pipeline and strong customer engagement

The shorter-term impact from COVID-19 will continue through Q1, where we are expecting flat to positive volume growth in this quarter, with an overall outlook for strong recovery and good growth in the full year

Consumer Foods: continued category variability and strong performances within the portfolio

We will continue to invest for growth and enablement of our business model, while continuing to pursue M&A opportunities aligned to strategic growth priorities

Appendix

Revenue Components FY 2020

Volume

Taste & Nutrition

Consumer Foods

(3.0%)

(2.6%)

0.1%

(0.1%)

(2.6%)

  • 1.2% (4.4%)

    1.2%

    0.0%

    (0.7%)

  • 0.0% (2.1%)

Group

(2.9%)

0.3%

(0.1%)

(2.3%)

1.0%

(4.0%)

Price

Transaction

Translation

Acquisitions/

Currency

Currency

Disposals

Total

Trading Margin by Business

2020 Revenue €m

2020 Trading

Profit €m

%

2019 Revenue €m

2019 Trading

Profit €m

%

Taste & Nutrition

Consumer Foods

5,753.2

1,278.6

814.2

14.2% 7.8%

6,017.6

99.2

1,306.6

918.5 15.3%

98.9 7.6%

Eliminations/unallocated

(78.4)

(116.2)

(82.9)

(114.7)

Group

6,953.4

797.2

11.5%

7,241.3

902.7 12.5%

EPS Reconciliation

2020 € cent

2019 € cent

Basic EPS

Brand related intangible asset amortisation

Non-trading items (net of related tax)

313.0

23.6

8.8

320.4

21.4

51.9

Adjusted EPS

Retranslating PY adjusted EPS at current year average fx rates

345.4

-

393.7

(12.3)

Adjusted EPS in constant currency

345.4

381.4

Total Net Debt as at 31 December 2020

Debt

@ Floating Rates

@ Fixed Rates

€m

€m

€m

Euro

1,861

133

1,728

Sterling

19

19

-

US Dollar

597

393

204

Other

31

31

-

Gross debt

2,508

576

1,932

Cash

(563)

(563)

-

Total net debt

1,945

13

1,932

Gross debt

2020

23%

77%

Gross debt

2019

30%

70%

Weighted average maturity of debt: 5.2 years

Note: Leases are included in floating debt

Exchange Rate Movements

Average Exchange Rates - 2020 v 2019

AUD

BRL

GBP

CNY

MYR

MXN

RUB

ZAR

USD

(30%)

Share Register

Shares in issue at 31 December 2020: 176,700,036

Institutional Analysis

North America 19%

UK 15%

Continental Europe | Rest of World 26%

Ireland 2%

Financials
Sales 2020 6 930 M 8 254 M 8 254 M
Net income 2020 555 M 662 M 662 M
Net Debt 2020 1 869 M 2 226 M 2 226 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
Yield 2020 0,79%
Capitalization 18 730 M 22 314 M 22 310 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 87,3%
Technical analysis trends KERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 126,64 €
Last Close Price 106,00 €
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edmond Scanlon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerry Behan Global President & Executive Director
Marguerite Larkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Toomey Chairman
Brenda L'Estrange Global Chief Information & Process Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERRY GROUP PLC-9.79%22 314
NESTLÉ S.A.-5.52%298 113
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.71%78 485
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.36%46 297
DANONE S.A5.43%43 849
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-5.97%34 717
