Kerry : Preliminary Results 2020 Presentation

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements This presentation/announcement may contain forward looking statements with projections regarding, among other things, the Group's strategy, revenues, earnings, trading profit, trading margin, finance costs, tax rate, capital expenditure, dividends, cash flow, net debt or other financial measures, the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the impact of raw material fluctuations and other competitive pressures. These and other forward looking statements reflect management expectations based on currently available data. However, actual results will be influenced by, among other things, macro-economic conditions, food industry supply and demand issues, foreign exchange fluctuations, raw material and commodity fluctuations, the successful acquisition and integration of new businesses, the successful execution of business transformation programmes and other, as of today, unknown factors. Therefore actual results may differ materially from these projections. These forward looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Strong Recovery and Continued Strategic Progression Return To Growth Taste & Nutrition ChannelsStrategic Developments Strong progress in volume recovery with Group returning to growth in Q4 • Retail - sustained strong growth

• Foodservice - continued recovery supported by innovations Good progress made across a number of strategic fronts during the year Business Review - Taste & Nutrition FY 2020 Revenue Trading margin €5,753m 14.2%

• Foodservice - continued recovery supported by innovations Good progress made across a number of strategic fronts during the year Business Review - Taste & Nutrition FY 2020 Revenue Trading margin €5,753m 14.2% → Volume reduction of 3.0% in the full year with Q4 growth of 0.7%

→ Foodservice channel volumes declined 19% with continued recovery (Q4: -8%)

→ Retail channel performed well through the year → Beverage, Snacks, Meals and Pharma had strong growth → Nutrition and wellness portfolio performed strongly

→ Developing markets' volumes declined 1.2% (Q4: +3.0%)

→ Trading profit margin decline of 110bps driven by significant operating deleverage and COVID-related costs Taste & Nutrition - End Use Markets Overall performance by EUM impacted by restriction in foodservice channel - most notably Beverage, Meals, Meat and Dairy Retail Channels Beverage EUMs - excellent performance in Americas and Europe with nutritional, plant based and low/no alcohol innovations Food EUMs overall growth driven by Snacks & Meals → Snacks - strong growth in healthier snacking and at-home snacking

→ Meals - strong growth in clean label and natural stocks and broths

→ Bakery & Confectionery - reduction in innovation & impulse purchases

→ Meat - impacted by customer product availability on retail shelves

→ Dairy - product repositioning in the category → Cereal & Sweet - traditional ranges grew with reduction in on-the-go consumption Pharma EUM achieved strong growth driven by cell nutrition and immunity enhancing technologies ¹ Volume growth by End Use Market Food EUMs Beverage EUMs Pharma EUMs Retail channel performanceMeat Snacks Dairy Bakery & Confectionery Meals Cereal, Sweet & Other Taste & Nutrition Business Performance by Region Americas €3.1bn FY: -2.5% | Q4: +0.5% Europe €1.4bn FY: -5.0% | Q4: -0.4% APMEA €1.2bn FY: -1.9% | Q4: +2.8% → North America retail delivered strong growth - led by Beverage, Meals and Snacks

→ North America foodservice recovered well across H2 → Retail delivered good growth in Beverage, Snacks and Meat → Foodservice - continued recovery in Q4 but impacted by restrictions later in the period → Retail performed well with strong growth in H2 led by China and the Middle East → Foodservice - strong recovery continued through Q4

→ LATAM - Strong recovery in Brazil in Q4 with Mexico remaining challenged → Russia and Eastern Europe delivered very good growth → Strategic investments in China and the Middle East Business Review - Consumer Foods → Underlying growth of 2.2% offset by the effect of ready meals contract exit in prior year, resulting in an overall volume reduction of 2.6% FY 2020 Revenue Trading margin €1,279m 7.8%

→ Growth of 8.8% in Q4 with strong performances across portfolio and some stocking benefits

→ Pricing of 1.2% reflective of increases in input costs and market pricing

→ Trading margin +20bps as efficiencies offset COVID-19 impacts and pricing

→ Meat-free continued to grow very strongly, supported by new range extensions Everyday Fresh → Richmond - strong growth in traditional and meat-free offerings

→ Sliced meats impacted by reduced deli counter operations

→ Dairygold and spreadable butter performed well Convenience Meal Solutions → Frozen - good performance across the range → Chilled - softer category demand impacted performance Food to Go → Dairy snacking - Cheestrings delivered strong growth

→ Meat snacking - Fridge Raiders performed very well

→ Oakhouse home delivery meals delivered exceptionally strong growth 2020 Financial Review €7.0bn Revenue €797m Trading Profit Marguerite Larkin, Chief Financial Officer 345.4c Adjusted EPS 2020 Financial Overview €7.0bn Revenue -2.9% volume €797m 2019: €903m Trading profit Trading margin 11.5% 2019: 12.5% Adjusted EPS 345.4c -9.4% constant currency Basic EPS 313.0c -2.3% reported ROACE 9.8% 2019: 11.8% €412m Free cash flow 67% cash conversion Note: Alternative performance measures are calculated as defined in the 2020 Annual Report Group Revenue Analysis Group Revenue Breakdown Group Revenue 2020 Taste & Nutrition Volume Performance by Channel Consumer Group Foods Reported Revenue Taste & Nutrition Volume Performance 1 Volume growth excluding the impact of the ready meals contract exit was 2.2% Retail +4% 5% 4% 4% 2% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Foodservice (19%) (1%) (8%) (15%) (49%) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Group Trading Margin Breakdown Impacted by COVID-19 €903m €797m FY 2019 Operating Deleverage / Portfolio Mix Net COVID-19 Costs / InitiativesNet Price KerryExcel - Net Efficiencies / Investments Currency Acquisitions FY 2020 Trading Margin 12.5% (0.6%) (0.3%) (0.1%) 0.1% (0.1%) - 11.5% Free Cash Flow 2020 2019 €m €m Trading profit 797 903 Depreciation (net) 201 191 Movement in average working capital (103) (89) Pension contributions paid less pension expense (23) (27) Cash flow from operations 872 978 Finance costs paid (net) (74) (81) Income taxes paid (75) (67) Purchase of non-current assets (311) (315) Free cash flow 412 515 Cash conversion 67% 74% © Kerry 2021 | 14 | Strong Credit Metrics with Long Maturity Profile Maturity Profile of Net Debt Undrawn €1.1bn RCF 2020 2025 Strong Credit Metrics 2020 2019 Net debt: EBITDA* 1.9x 1.8x EBITDA: Net interest* 13.8x 13.2x © Kerry 2021 | 15 | *Calculated on a pro-forma basis 2021 2022 2023 2024 Total Net Debt of €1.9bn 2029 On demand & up to 1 year (€533m) < 2 years €105m 2 to 5 years €1,626m > 5 years €747m Evolving Kerry's Global Business Services Driving forward our business enablement strategy Finance & HR Functions New Function Scope Scope → Next Stage of Enablement → Broadening Scope & Depth Certain activities from the following functions → Regulatory → Marketing

→ Procurement → Master Data Management

→ Supply Chain Investing in enhancing: Digital, Analytical and Virtual ways of working KGBS Centres in Malaysia & Mexico Enabling our Business | Enhancing Continuous Excellence | Building and Developing Talent Other Matters KerryconnectFinance CostsPensionNon-Trading ItemsDividendsRaw materials CurrencyNorth America deployment progressed wellDecrease of €9m primarily due to lower interest ratesNet deficit of €44m - increase driven by movements in discount ratesNet charge of €16m primarily due to acquisition integration costsFinal dividend of 60.6 cent proposedMinor input cost inflation driven by Consumer Foods 2020 EPS translation impact: -2.9%

2021 EPS translation outlook: c. -4% Outlook and Future Prospects Edmond Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer Sustainability Imperative Consumers 85% Want to know what their food product contains Nutritional Benefits 68% Pay more attention to nutritional benefits when purchasing food and drink Food Trust & Safety 60% of global consumers say they are influenced by how trustworthy the product feels Industry Sustainability Focus 70% of industry professionals expect consumers to be more concerned about sustainability than pre-COVID Online and Delivery 33% ordered more online from restaurants for home delivery New Dawn of Innovation Focus on meaningful, purposeful innovation Sources: Mintel: How COVID-19 impacts consumer behaviour in Food & BPC |Kerry proprietary research 2020 IGlobal Data May 2020 IInnova Top 10 Trends 2021 |Euromonitor Top 10 Global Consumer Trends Strategic Acquisitions StrategicAcquisition Jining Nature Region APMEA LATAM North America Technologies Savoury Taste Savoury Taste Range of Probiotics End Use Markets Meat, Snacks, Meals Meat, Snacks, Meals Beverage, Supplements Channel Retail Retail / Foodservice Retail and Healthcare © Kerry 2021 | 20 | Strategic Fit → Key market for Kerry

→ Enhances local savoury taste capabilities

→ Recently opened manufacturing facility → Strong local taste capabilities → Enhances Kerry's offering and presence in CACAR region → Strong science-backed technologies

→ Enhances Kerry's penetration in healthcare channel

→ Potential to leverage across applications, geographies, channels Kerry's Proactive Health Positioning Deploying our proactive nutrition portfolio in taste and nutrition solutions Need StateLife Stage Future Prospects Strategic Review The Group is conducting a strategic review of its dairy-related businesses in Ireland and the UK. This business has activities across both Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods businesses. We note that there is no certainty that this review will lead to a transaction. Further communication will be made in due course as appropriate. Outlook Taste & Nutrition: → Strong growth prospects in the retail channel, with continued recovery in foodservice, underpinned by a very good innovation pipeline and strong customer engagement → The shorter-term impact from COVID-19 will continue through Q1, where we are expecting flat to positive volume growth in this quarter, with an overall outlook for strong recovery and good growth in the full year → Consumer Foods: continued category variability and strong performances within the portfolio → We will continue to invest for growth and enablement of our business model, while continuing to pursue M&A opportunities aligned to strategic growth priorities Appendix Revenue Components FY 2020 Volume Taste & Nutrition Consumer Foods (3.0%) (2.6%) 0.1% (0.1%) (2.6%) 1.2% (4.4%) 1.2% 0.0% (0.7%)

0.0% (2.1%) Group (2.9%) 0.3% (0.1%) (2.3%) 1.0% (4.0%) Price Transaction Translation Acquisitions/ Currency Currency Disposals Total Trading Margin by Business 2020 Revenue €m 2020 Trading Profit €m % 2019 Revenue €m 2019 Trading Profit €m % Taste & Nutrition Consumer Foods 5,753.2 1,278.6 814.2 14.2% 7.8% 6,017.6 99.2 1,306.6 918.5 15.3% 98.9 7.6% Eliminations/unallocated (78.4) (116.2) (82.9) (114.7) Group 6,953.4 797.2 11.5% 7,241.3 902.7 12.5% EPS Reconciliation 2020 € cent 2019 € cent Basic EPS Brand related intangible asset amortisation Non-trading items (net of related tax) 313.0 23.6 8.8 320.4 21.4 51.9 Adjusted EPS Retranslating PY adjusted EPS at current year average fx rates 345.4 - 393.7 (12.3) Adjusted EPS in constant currency 345.4 381.4 Total Net Debt as at 31 December 2020 Debt @ Floating Rates @ Fixed Rates €m €m €m Euro 1,861 133 1,728 Sterling 19 19 - US Dollar 597 393 204 Other 31 31 - Gross debt 2,508 576 1,932 Cash (563) (563) - Total net debt 1,945 13 1,932 Gross debt 2020 23% 77% Gross debt 2019 30% 70% Weighted average maturity of debt: 5.2 years Note: Leases are included in floating debt Exchange Rate Movements Average Exchange Rates - 2020 v 2019 AUD BRL GBP CNY MYR MXN RUB ZAR USD (30%) Share Register Shares in issue at 31 December 2020: 176,700,036 Institutional Analysis North America 19% UK 15% Continental Europe | Rest of World 26% Ireland 2% Attachments Original document

