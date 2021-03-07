Kerry : Preliminary Results 2020 Presentation

FY 2020
Preliminary Statement of Results
16 February 2021
This presentation/announcement may contain forward looking statements with projections regarding, among other things, the Group's strategy, revenues, earnings, trading profit, trading margin, finance costs, tax rate, capital expenditure, dividends, cash flow, net debt or other financial measures, the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the impact of raw material fluctuations and other competitive pressures. These and other forward looking statements reflect management expectations based on currently available data.
However, actual results will be influenced by, among other things, macro-economic conditions, food industry supply and demand issues, foreign exchange fluctuations, raw material and commodity fluctuations, the successful acquisition and integration of new businesses, the successful execution of business transformation programmes and other, as of today, unknown factors. Therefore actual results may differ materially from these projections.
These forward looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Strong Recovery and Continued Strategic Progression
Return To Growth
Taste & Nutrition ChannelsStrategic Developments
Strong progress in volume recovery with Group returning to growth in Q4
Good progress made across a number of strategic fronts during the year
Business Review - Taste & Nutrition
FY 2020
Revenue Trading margin
€5,753m 14.2%
-
→ Volume reduction of 3.0% in the full year with Q4 growth of 0.7%
-
→ Foodservice channel volumes declined 19% with continued recovery (Q4: -8%)
-
→ Retail channel performed well through the year
→ Beverage, Snacks, Meals and Pharma had strong growth → Nutrition and wellness portfolio performed strongly
-
→ Developing markets' volumes declined 1.2% (Q4: +3.0%)
-
→ Trading profit margin decline of 110bps driven by significant operating deleverage and COVID-related costs
Taste & Nutrition - End Use Markets
Overall performance by EUM impacted by restriction in foodservice channel - most notably Beverage, Meals, Meat and Dairy
Retail Channels
Beverage EUMs - excellent performance in Americas and Europe with nutritional, plant based and low/no alcohol innovations
Food EUMs overall growth driven by Snacks & Meals
-
→ Snacks - strong growth in healthier snacking and at-home snacking
-
→ Meals - strong growth in clean label and natural stocks and broths
-
→ Bakery & Confectionery - reduction in innovation & impulse purchases
-
→ Meat - impacted by customer product availability on retail shelves
-
→ Dairy - product repositioning in the category
→
Cereal & Sweet - traditional ranges grew with reduction in on-the-go consumption
Pharma EUM achieved strong growth driven by cell nutrition and immunity enhancing technologies
¹ Volume growth by End Use Market
Food EUMs
Beverage EUMs
Pharma EUMs
Retail channel performanceMeat
Snacks
Dairy
Bakery & Confectionery
Meals
Cereal, Sweet & Other
Taste & Nutrition
Business Performance by Region
Americas
€3.1bn
FY: -2.5% | Q4: +0.5%
Europe
€1.4bn
FY: -5.0% | Q4: -0.4%
APMEA
€1.2bn
FY: -1.9% | Q4: +2.8%
-
→ North America retail delivered strong growth - led by Beverage, Meals and Snacks
-
→ North America foodservice recovered well across H2
-
→ Retail delivered good growth in Beverage, Snacks and Meat
-
→ Foodservice - continued recovery in Q4 but impacted by restrictions later in the period
-
→ LATAM - Strong recovery in Brazil in Q4 with Mexico remaining challenged
Business Review - Consumer Foods
-
→ Underlying growth of 2.2% offset by the effect of ready meals contract exit in prior year, resulting in an overall volume reduction of 2.6%
FY 2020
Revenue Trading margin
€1,279m 7.8%
-
→ Growth of 8.8% in Q4 with strong performances across portfolio and some stocking benefits
-
→ Pricing of 1.2% reflective of increases in input costs and market pricing
-
→ Trading margin +20bps as efficiencies offset COVID-19 impacts and pricing
-
→ Meat-free continued to grow very strongly, supported by new range extensions
Everyday Fresh
-
→ Richmond - strong growth in traditional and meat-free offerings
-
→ Sliced meats impacted by reduced deli counter operations
-
→ Dairygold and spreadable butter performed well
Convenience Meal Solutions
→ Frozen - good performance across the range
→ Chilled - softer category demand impacted performance
Food to Go
-
→ Dairy snacking - Cheestrings delivered strong growth
-
→ Meat snacking - Fridge Raiders performed very well
-
→ Oakhouse home delivery meals delivered exceptionally strong growth
2020 Financial Review
€7.0bn
Revenue
€797m
Trading Profit
Marguerite Larkin, Chief Financial Officer
345.4c
Adjusted EPS
|
2020 Financial Overview
|
€7.0bn
|
Revenue
|
-2.9% volume
|
€797m
|
2019: €903m
|
Trading profit
|
Trading margin
|
11.5%
|
2019: 12.5%
|
Adjusted EPS
|
345.4c
|
-9.4% constant currency
|
Basic EPS
|
313.0c
|
-2.3% reported
|
ROACE
|
9.8%
|
2019: 11.8%
|
€412m
|
Free cash flow
|
67% cash conversion
Note: Alternative performance measures are calculated as defined in the 2020 Annual Report
Group Revenue Analysis
Group Revenue Breakdown
Group Revenue 2020
Taste & Nutrition Volume Performance by Channel
Group
Foods
Reported Revenue
Taste & Nutrition
Volume Performance
1 Volume growth excluding the impact of the ready meals contract exit was 2.2%
|
Retail +4%
5% 4%
4%
2%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
|
Foodservice (19%)
(1%)
(8%) (15%)
(49%)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Group Trading Margin Breakdown
Impacted by COVID-19 €903m
€797m
FY 2019
Operating Deleverage / Portfolio Mix
Net COVID-19 Costs / InitiativesNet Price
KerryExcel - Net Efficiencies / Investments
Currency
Acquisitions
FY 2020
Trading Margin
12.5%
(0.6%)
(0.3%)
(0.1%)
0.1%
(0.1%)
-
11.5%
Free Cash Flow
|
2020
|
2019
|
€m
|
€m
|
Trading profit
|
797
|
903
|
Depreciation (net)
|
201
|
191
|
Movement in average working capital
|
(103)
|
(89)
|
Pension contributions paid less pension expense
|
(23)
|
(27)
|
Cash flow from operations
|
872
|
978
|
Finance costs paid (net)
|
(74)
|
(81)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(75)
|
(67)
|
Purchase of non-current assets
|
(311)
|
(315)
|
Free cash flow
|
412
|
515
|
Cash conversion
|
67%
|
74%
|
Strong Credit Metrics with Long Maturity Profile
Maturity Profile of Net Debt
|
2025
|
Strong Credit Metrics
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net debt: EBITDA*
|
1.9x
|
1.8x
|
EBITDA: Net interest*
|
13.8x
|
13.2x
|
|
*Calculated on a pro-forma basis
2021
2022
2023
2024
Total Net Debt of €1.9bn
2029
|
On demand & up to 1 year
(€533m)
|
< 2 years €105m
|
2 to 5 years
€1,626m
|
> 5 years €747m
Evolving Kerry's Global Business Services
Driving forward our business enablement strategy
Finance & HR Functions
New Function Scope
Scope
|
→ Next Stage of Enablement → Broadening Scope & Depth
|
Certain activities from the following functions
-
→ Regulatory
→ Marketing
-
→ Procurement
→ Master Data Management
-
→ Supply Chain
|
Investing in enhancing: Digital, Analytical and Virtual ways of working
KGBS Centres in Malaysia & Mexico
Enabling our Business | Enhancing Continuous Excellence | Building and Developing Talent
Other Matters
KerryconnectFinance CostsPensionNon-Trading ItemsDividendsRaw materials
CurrencyNorth America deployment progressed wellDecrease of €9m primarily due to lower interest ratesNet deficit of €44m - increase driven by movements in discount ratesNet charge of €16m primarily due to acquisition integration costsFinal dividend of 60.6 cent proposedMinor input cost inflation driven by Consumer Foods
Outlook and Future Prospects
Edmond Scanlon,
Chief Executive Officer
Sustainability Imperative
Consumers
85%
Want to know what their food product contains
Nutritional Benefits
68%
Pay more attention to nutritional benefits when purchasing food and drink
Food Trust & Safety
60%
of global consumers say they are influenced by how trustworthy the product feels
Industry
Sustainability Focus
70% of industry professionals expect consumers to be more concerned about sustainability than pre-COVID
Online and Delivery
33% ordered more online from restaurants for home delivery
New Dawn of Innovation
Focus on meaningful, purposeful innovation
Sources: Mintel: How COVID-19 impacts consumer behaviour in Food & BPC |Kerry proprietary research 2020
IGlobal Data May 2020
IInnova Top 10 Trends 2021
|Euromonitor Top 10 Global Consumer Trends
Strategic Acquisitions
StrategicAcquisition
|
Region
|
APMEA
|
LATAM
|
North America
|
Technologies
|
Savoury Taste
|
Savoury Taste
|
Range of Probiotics
|
End Use Markets
|
Meat, Snacks, Meals
|
Meat, Snacks, Meals
|
Beverage, Supplements
|
Channel
|
Retail
|
Retail / Foodservice
|
Retail and Healthcare
|
|
Strategic Fit
|
|
→ Strong local taste capabilities
→ Enhances Kerry's offering and presence in CACAR region
|
-
→ Strong science-backed technologies
-
→ Enhances Kerry's penetration in healthcare channel
-
→ Potential to leverage across applications, geographies, channels
Kerry's Proactive Health Positioning
Deploying our proactive nutrition portfolio in taste and nutrition solutions
Need StateLife Stage
Future Prospects
Strategic Review
The Group is conducting a strategic review of its dairy-related businesses in Ireland and the UK. This business has activities across both Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods businesses. We note that there is no certainty that this review will lead to a transaction. Further communication will be made in due course as appropriate.
Outlook
Taste & Nutrition:
→ Strong growth prospects in the retail channel, with continued recovery in foodservice, underpinned by a very good innovation pipeline and strong customer engagement
→ The shorter-term impact from COVID-19 will continue through Q1, where we are expecting flat to positive volume growth in this quarter, with an overall outlook for strong recovery and good growth in the full year
→ Consumer Foods: continued category variability and strong performances within the portfolio
→ We will continue to invest for growth and enablement of our business model, while continuing to pursue M&A opportunities aligned to strategic growth priorities
Appendix
Revenue Components FY 2020
Volume
|
Taste & Nutrition
Consumer Foods
|
(3.0%)
(2.6%)
|
0.1%
(0.1%)
(2.6%)
-
1.2% (4.4%)
1.2%
0.0%
(0.7%)
-
0.0% (2.1%)
|
Group
|
(2.9%)
|
0.3%
(0.1%)
(2.3%)
1.0%
(4.0%)
Price
|
Transaction
|
Translation
|
Acquisitions/
|
Currency
|
Currency
|
Disposals
Total
Trading Margin by Business
2020 Revenue €m
2020 Trading
Profit €m
%
2019 Revenue €m
2019 Trading
Profit €m
%
Taste & Nutrition
Consumer Foods
5,753.2
1,278.6
814.2
14.2% 7.8%
6,017.6
99.2
1,306.6
918.5 15.3%
98.9 7.6%
Eliminations/unallocated
(78.4)
(116.2)
(82.9)
(114.7)
Group
6,953.4
797.2
11.5%
7,241.3
902.7 12.5%
EPS Reconciliation
|
2020 € cent
|
2019 € cent
|
Basic EPS
Brand related intangible asset amortisation
Non-trading items (net of related tax)
|
313.0
23.6
8.8
|
320.4
21.4
51.9
|
Adjusted EPS
Retranslating PY adjusted EPS at current year average fx rates
|
345.4
-
|
393.7
(12.3)
|
Adjusted EPS in constant currency
|
345.4
|
381.4
Total Net Debt as at 31 December 2020
|
Debt
|
@ Floating Rates
|
@ Fixed Rates
|
€m
|
€m
|
€m
|
Euro
|
1,861
|
133
|
1,728
|
Sterling
|
19
|
19
|
-
|
US Dollar
|
597
|
393
|
204
|
Other
|
31
|
31
|
-
|
Gross debt
|
2,508
|
576
|
1,932
|
Cash
|
(563)
|
(563)
|
-
|
Total net debt
|
1,945
|
13
|
1,932
|
Gross debt
|
2020
|
23%
|
77%
|
Gross debt
|
2019
|
30%
|
70%
Weighted average maturity of debt: 5.2 years
Note: Leases are included in floating debt
Exchange Rate Movements
Average Exchange Rates - 2020 v 2019
AUD
BRL
GBP
CNY
MYR
MXN
RUB
ZAR
USD
Share Register
Shares in issue at 31 December 2020: 176,700,036
Institutional Analysis
North America 19%
UK 15%
Continental Europe | Rest of World 26%
Ireland 2%