Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Kerry Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRZ   IE0004906560

KERRY GROUP PLC

(KRZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kerry : and Concern Worldwide partnership delivering improved nutrition, health access and farm productivity for Niger communities

05/28/2021 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

28 May 2021

KERRY GROUP

Kerry and Concern Worldwide partnership delivering improved nutrition, health access and farm productivity for Niger communities

Kerry, the world's leading taste and nutrition company, and Concern Worldwide, the Irish humanitarian organisation, have revealed that through their partnership in Niger nearly 500 farmers have been trained over the last year and this has resulted in significant improvements to the region including clean water access, increased food production and improved health and nutrition practices. The Realigning Agriculture to Nutrition (RAIN) programme focuses on improving food and nutrition security while enhancing the livelihoods of the most vulnerable households in Tahoua, a region in the south of Niger. Today's announcement is to mark World Hunger Day (Friday 28 June), and reflects the significant success that the partnership has delivered over the last three years.

Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world with over 9.5 million people affected by extreme poverty. As the country is highly dependent on agriculture, even minor climate shocks directly affect the livelihood of thousands of households. RAIN helps build sustainable futures for farmers by equipping them with the tools and knowledge to enable them to build livelihoods for themselves, while also working to promote key health practices for improved maternal and child nutrition.

As part of the programme farmers are trained in climate smart agriculture techniques, which includes promoting water conservation and improving soil protection and as a result 98.6% of RAIN households have now adopted at least one new conservation agriculture technique. There has also been a marked improvement in crop yields, with the average yield of millet in 2020 reaching 796kg per hectare compared to 568kg in 2019. For the first time, farmers were in a position to sell some of their millet harvest to a local flour mill, generating a source of revenue and creating sustainable livelihoods.

Meanwhile, two community tree nurseries supported the cultivation of fruit and forest trees, with over 15,000 local trees preserved and nurtured and a further 2,600 planted in 2020. The programme has also delivered improved access to clean and portable water, which is now up to 39% of households in the villages RAIN is operating in, compared to 9% before the project started.

Commenting on the success of the programme, Jean Patrick Masquelier, Concern Worldwide's Programme Director in Niger, said: "Three years into our four-year programme we're seeing the incredibly positive impact of RAIN. Some 20,000 kilogrammes of vegetables were produced by 7,000 people in 2020 through our market garden activities, with the average number of different crops per household increasing from 1.5 in 2018 to 4.9 in 2020, greatly improving people's diets and nutritional diversity. Solar powered irrigation systems have been installed in these sites, providing a reliable source of water for vegetable production. The legacy of RAIN is to leave communities with the ability to sustain the achievements made, well after the project ends," he said.

Catherine Keogh, Chief Corporate Affairs and Brand Officer of Kerry Group, added: "Access to healthy food and good nutrition remains difficult for too many people, with the pandemic and climate change making it even more challenging. We are proud to see the positive impact of this programme, enabling farmers and communities to grow more nutritionally diverse food and build more sustainable livelihoods."

Kerry Group's partnership with Concern Worldwide in Niger builds on the success of the previously funded RAIN project in Zambia which concluded in 2015. Concern Worldwide has been working in Niger for the last 18 years, implementing both humanitarian and development programmes in order to provide basic needs and at the same time, improve the resilience of local communities.

ENDS

Kerry Group | Announcement 2021

1

About Kerry

Kerry, the world's leading taste and nutrition company, provides sustainable nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Every day over one billion people around the world enjoy food and beverages containing Kerry's taste and nutrition solutions. The company has offices in 31 countries, 149 manufacturing facilities and employs 26,000 people globally, including over 1,000 food scientists. We aim to be our customers' most valued partner by delivering food and beverage products that meet their consumers' individual taste, nutrition and wellness preferences, while enhancing their lives and contributing to a more sustainable world. For more information, visit kerrygroup.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Media

James Dunny, External Communications Director +353 45 930188 | corpaffairs@kerry.com

Website

www.kerrygroup.com

Kerry Group | Regulatory Announcement 2021

2

Disclaimer

Kerry Group plc published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 10:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KERRY GROUP PLC
06:07aKERRY  : and Concern Worldwide partnership delivering improved nutrition, health..
PU
02:02aKERRY  : Spanish Securities Regulator OKs Kerry Group's Acquisition of Biosearch..
MT
05/14KERRY  : establishes headquarters and innovation hub in Queensland to drive food..
PU
05/13KERRY  : Interim Management Report 2015 Press Release
PU
05/13KERRY  : Preliminary Results 2019 Conference Call Details
PU
05/13KERRY  : Preliminary Results 2018 Conference Call Details
PU
05/13KERRY  : Q3 IMS 2018 Press Release
PU
05/13KERRY  : Q3 IMS 2018 Conference Call Details
PU
05/13KERRY  : Q3 IMS Presentation
PU
05/13KERRY  : Q1 IMS 2018 Conference Call Details
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 305 M 8 902 M 8 902 M
Net income 2021 630 M 768 M 768 M
Net Debt 2021 1 661 M 2 025 M 2 025 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 19 845 M 24 201 M 24 183 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart KERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kerry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 126,09 €
Last Close Price 112,25 €
Spread / Highest target 26,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edmond Scanlon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerry Behan Global President & Executive Director
Marguerite Larkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Toomey Chairman
Brenda L'Estrange Global Chief Information & Process Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERRY GROUP PLC-5.27%24 201
NESTLÉ S.A.6.08%346 643
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.28%88 932
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-15.20%78 017
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY25.30%53 121
DANONE8.35%46 231