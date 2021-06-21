Kerry : reaches agreement to acquire Niacet for 853m Conference Call Replay Details

Kerry to Acquire Niacet Conference Call
Replay Details
Replay Passcode: 3636911
|
Phone Type
|
Phone Number
|
Country
|
Location
|
Local
|
+33
|
(0)
|
1 70 48 00 94
|
France
|
Paris
|
Local
|
+49
|
(0)
|
69 2000 1800
|
Germany
|
Frankfurt
|
Local
|
+852 5808 3200
|
Hong Kong
|
Hong Kong
|
Local
|
+353 (0) 1 533 9810
|
Ireland
|
Dublin
|
Local
|
+39
|
02 3859 1061
|
Italy
|
Milan
|
Local
|
+81
|
(0)
|
3 4455 9755
|
Japan
|
Tokyo
|
Local
|
+31
|
(0)
|
20 721 8903
|
Netherlands
|
Amsterdam
|
Local
|
+46
|
(0)
|
8 5199 3077
|
Sweden
|
Stockholm
|
Local
|
+41
|
(0)
|
22 567 5709
|
Switzerland
|
Geneva
|
Local
|
+44
|
(0)20 3859 5407
|
United Kingdom
|
London
|
Local
|
+44
|
(0)
|
207 660 0134
|
United Kingdom
|
London
|
Local
|
+1 719-457-0820
|
United States
|
Disclaimer
Kerry Group plc published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 07:52:01 UTC.