Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Kerry Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRZ   IE0004906560

KERRY GROUP PLC

(KRZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kerry : reaches agreement to acquire Niacet for 853m Conference Call Replay Details

06/21/2021 | 03:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kerry to Acquire Niacet Conference Call

Replay Details

Replay Passcode: 3636911

Phone Type

Phone Number

Country

Location

Local

+33

(0)

1 70 48 00 94

France

Paris

Local

+49

(0)

69 2000 1800

Germany

Frankfurt

Local

+852 5808 3200

Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Local

+353 (0) 1 533 9810

Ireland

Dublin

Local

+39

02 3859 1061

Italy

Milan

Local

+81

(0)

3 4455 9755

Japan

Tokyo

Local

+31

(0)

20 721 8903

Netherlands

Amsterdam

Local

+46

(0)

8 5199 3077

Sweden

Stockholm

Local

+41

(0)

22 567 5709

Switzerland

Geneva

Local

+44

(0)20 3859 5407

United Kingdom

London

Local

+44

(0)

207 660 0134

United Kingdom

London

Local

+1 719-457-0820

United States

Disclaimer

Kerry Group plc published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 07:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KERRY GROUP PLC
03:53aKERRY  : reaches agreement to acquire Niacet for 853m Conference Call Replay De..
PU
03:45aKERRY  : to buy preservatives maker Niacet for $1 billion
RE
03:05aFTSE to Open Lower as Investors Remain Nervous
DJ
02:50aKerry Group to Acquire Niacet for $1.01 Billion
DJ
02:29aKERRY  : Enters $1 Billion Deal to Buy Food Preservatives Maker Niacet
MT
02:09aKERRY  : reaches agreement to acquire Niacet for 853m Presentation
PU
02:05aKERRY  : reaches agreement to acquire Niacet for 853m
PU
06/18LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/18FTSE Falls After Weak Retail Sales; Tesco Loses Ground
DJ
06/18KERRY  : to sell Richmond manufacturing business to Pilgrim's Pride for 819m
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 312 M 8 686 M 8 686 M
Net income 2021 625 M 743 M 743 M
Net Debt 2021 1 661 M 1 974 M 1 974 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 18 857 M 22 356 M 22 400 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart KERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kerry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 125,79 €
Last Close Price 106,65 €
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edmond Scanlon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerry Behan Global President & Executive Director
Marguerite Larkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Toomey Chairman
Brenda L'Estrange Global Chief Information & Process Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KERRY GROUP PLC-10.00%22 356
NESTLÉ S.A.10.78%352 671
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.28%89 029
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-19.22%73 513
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY16.85%49 537
DANONE S.A.8.93%45 182