Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ireland
  4. Irish Stock Exchange
  5. Kerry Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KRZ   IE0004906560

KERRY GROUP PLC

(KRZ)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Irish Stock Exchange - 10/26 11:34:09 am
117.25 EUR   -0.55%
02:09aQ3 IMS 2021 Press Release
PU
02:09aQ3 IMS 2021 Presentation
PU
10/14KERRY GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Q3 IMS 2021 Presentation

10/27/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statements

This presentation/announcement may contain forward looking statements with projections regarding, among other things, the Group's strategy, revenues, earnings, trading profit, trading margin, finance costs, tax rate, capital expenditure, dividends, cash flow, net debt or other financial measures, the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, the impact of raw material fluctuations and other competitive pressures. These and other forward looking statements reflect management expectations based on currently available data.

However, actual results will be influenced by, among other things, macro-economic conditions, food industry supply and demand issues, foreign exchange fluctuations, raw material and commodity fluctuations, the successful acquisition and integration of new businesses, the successful execution of business transformation programmes and other, as of today, unknown factors.

Therefore actual results may differ materially from these projections.

These forward looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© Kerry 2021 | 2 |

Interim Management Statement 2021

1

Overview

3

Future

Prospects

Edmond Scanlon,

Marguerite Larkin,

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

2

Performance Review

© Kerry 2021 | 3 |

Continued Strong Growth and Strategic Development

Volume Growth

Continued good growth in meeting evolving consumer and customer needs

8.7%

6.3%

Q3Q3 YTD

Taste & Nutrition Volume Growth

Taste & Nutrition Channels

  • Retail - continued good volume growth
  • Foodservice - strong overall growth with
    Kerry's leading offering for the channel

Retail Channel

(YTD: +5%)

Foodservice

(YTD: +21%)

Strategic Developments

Evolved our leading Taste & Nutrition portfolio and presented our refreshed strategy at recent Capital Markets Day

© Kerry 2021 | 4 |

Q3 YTD 2021 Group Financial Overview

Volume

Pricing

Trading

growth

0.7%

profit margin

8.2%

+60bps

© Kerry 2021 | 5 |

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kerry Group plc published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 06:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KERRY GROUP PLC
02:09aQ3 IMS 2021 Press Release
PU
02:09aQ3 IMS 2021 Presentation
PU
10/14KERRY GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/13KERRY : accelerates sustainability targets in line with Paris Agreement
PU
10/13KERRY : Virtual Capital Markets Day 2021 Opening Presentation
PU
10/13KERRY : Virtual Capital Markets Day 2021 Performance and Targets Presentation
PU
10/13KERRY : Sets Mid-Term Financial Targets, Announces $138.6 Million Transformation Plan
MT
10/13FTSE 100 Falls After Weaker-Than-Forecast GDP Data
DJ
10/13KERRY : Presents its Strategic Update at Virtual Capital Markets Day
PU
10/13UK Recovery Remains Much More Sluggish Than BOE Anticipated
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KERRY GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 229 M 8 388 M 8 388 M
Net income 2021 653 M 758 M 758 M
Net Debt 2021 1 746 M 2 026 M 2 026 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 20 735 M 24 040 M 24 056 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart KERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Kerry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 117,25 €
Average target price 132,29 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edmond Scanlon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerry Behan Global President & Executive Director
Marguerite Larkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Philip Toomey Chairman
Brenda L'Estrange Global Chief Information & Process Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KERRY GROUP PLC-1.05%24 040
NESTLÉ S.A.12.03%349 519
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.20%84 344
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.86%53 045
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.14%44 311
DANONE4.58%42 478