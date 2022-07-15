Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Kerry TJ Logistics Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    2608   TW0002608007

KERRY TJ LOGISTICS COMPANY LIMITED

(2608)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
38.05 TWD   +2.01%
Kerry TJ Logistics : Supplement announcement in relation to the Board's resolution to the budget for constructing a depot on leased land on 2022/5/5

07/15/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Kerry TJ Logistics Company Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 17:12:45
Subject 
 Supplement announcement in relation to the Board's
resolution to the budget for constructing a depot on
leased land on 2022/5/5
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Type of contract:Construction
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
 (1)Counterparty to the contract：Lih Hwa Construction Company Limited
 (2)Relationship between it and the Company : No
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
 (1)Construction in Qianzhen District, Kaohsiung
 (2)Total contract amount：NT$661,200K (tax included)
 (3)Starting and ending dates of the contract：2022/07/15~2024/04/01
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Business premises
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NA
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kerry TJ Logistics Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
