Kerry TJ Logistics : Supplement announcement in relation to the Board's resolution to the budget for constructing a depot on leased land on 2022/5/5
07/15/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Provided by: Kerry TJ Logistics Company Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/15
Time of announcement
17:12:45
Subject
Supplement announcement in relation to the Board's
resolution to the budget for constructing a depot on
leased land on 2022/5/5
Date of events
2022/07/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Construction
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:
(1)Counterparty to the contract：Lih Hwa Construction Company Limited
(2)Relationship between it and the Company : No
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount,
anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start
and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important
terms and conditions:
(1)Construction in Qianzhen District, Kaohsiung
(2)Total contract amount：NT$661,200K (tax included)
(3)Starting and ending dates of the contract：2022/07/15~2024/04/01
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its
appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Business premises
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NA
11.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and
opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
