Kerry TJ Logistics : Supplement announcement in relation to the Board's resolution to the budget for constructing a depot on leased land on 2022/5/5

Statement

1.Type of contract:Construction 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company: (1)Counterparty to the contract：Lih Hwa Construction Company Limited (2)Relationship between it and the Company : No 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: (1)Construction in Qianzhen District, Kaohsiung (2)Total contract amount：NT$661,200K (tax included) (3)Starting and ending dates of the contract：2022/07/15~2024/04/01 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion:NA 6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:Business premises 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:NA 11.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.Any other matters that need to be specified:None