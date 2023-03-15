Kesko Corporation has today transferred a total of 204,774 of its own B shares (KESKOB) held by the Company as treasury shares to members of management and other selected key persons who were included in the target group for the PSP 2021-2024 share-based commitment and incentive plan in the 2021-2022 performance periods. In addition, Kesko has today transferred a total of 93,999 of its own B shares (KESKOB) held by the Company as treasury shares to members of commitment and incentive plan KPSP 2020 and 5,500 of its own B shares (KESKOB) held by the company to members of RSP 2020 plan.

The transfer of the shares is based on a decision by Kesko's Board of Directors, announced in a stock exchange release on 2 February 2023 , to grant own B shares held by the Company on the basis of the fulfilment of the performance criteria for the 2021-2022 performance periods of the PSP 2021-2024 share-based commitment and incentive plan and on the basis of the fulfilment of the performance criteria for the 2020 performance period of the KPSP 2020 and RSP 2020 commitment and incentive plans.

The gross number of shares transferred today was 409,515 for the PSP 2021-2024 program, 187,938 for the KPSP 2020 program and 11,000 for the RSP 2020 program from which the applicable transfer tax and withholding tax has been deducted and the remaining net amount (204,774, 93,999 and 5,500 B shares) has been paid to the recipients in B shares in the Company.

After the transfer of the shares, Kesko holds 2,316,088 of its own B shares as treasury shares.

Further information is available from Matti Mettälä, Executive Vice President, tel. +358 105 322 200.

