KESKO HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT Q2/2024

GOOD PERFORMANCE IN A WEAK MARKET

Jorma Rauhala

President and CEO

23 July 2024

KEY EVENTS IN Q2/2024

  • Net sales and profit decreased as expected, cash flow from operating activities strengthened
  • Grocery trade: net sales down, profit at a good level
  • Building and technical trade: profitability weakened as expected due to the weak construction cycle, decline slower than in Q1
  • Car trade: net sales and profit down. In May, Kesko agreed to acquire the operations of the Autotalo Lohja dealership
  • Kesko published an updated strategy: main strategy pillars intact, competitive advantages and objectives for each division refined
  • Changes in Group Management Board: Sami Kiiski appointed as President of building and technical trade; Johanna Ali as President of car trade; Anu Hämäläinen as Chief Financial Officer; and Lasse Luukkainen as EVP, Legal and Sustainability

Q2/2024

Q2/2023

Net sales, € million

3,093.4

3,104.7

Change in net sales, %*

-4.1

-0.8

Operating profit, € million*

178.3

207.6

Operating margin, %*

5.8

6.7

Profit before tax, € million*

150.4

188.9

Earnings per share, basic, €*

0.30

0.38

Cash flow from operating activities,

309.0

285.2

€ million

  • Comparable

2

NET SALES

- €11 million

3,105

2,949

3,093

3,000

2,828

2,902

2,759

million

2,000

€ million

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

11,784 11,704

1,000

0

Q1/23

Q2/23

Q3/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

Q2/24

4,000

2,000

0

2023 Q2/2024

rolling 12 months

3

OPERATING PROFIT

200

million€ 100

0

Operating margin

- €29.3 million

207.6208.1

178.3

170.5

125.9

99.5

Q1/23

Q2/23

Q3/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

Q2/24

4.5%

6.7%

7.1%

5.9%

3.6%

5.8%

800

712.0

656.3

600

€ million

400

200

0

2023

Q2/2024

rolling 12 months

Operating

6.0%

5.6%

margin

4 Comparable figures

RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED

20

17.4

16.5

15.8

15

13.613.4

%

11.4

10

11.8

8.5

5

0

Grocery trade

Building and technical trade

Car trade

Group

2023

Q2/2024

rolling 12 months

5 Comparable figures

FINANCIAL POSITION

Q2/2024

Q2/2023

Cash flow from operating activities, € million

309.0

285.2

Liquid assets, € million

354.4

271.0

Capital expenditure, € million

128.4

161.2

Interest-bearing net debt excl. lease liabilities, € million

847.3

629.6

Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA (excl. IFRS 16 impact, rolling)

1.1

0.7

Lease liabilities, € million

2,038.1

2,002.4

6

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

Q2/2024

Q2/2023

Store sites, € million

68.2

79.2

Acquisitions, € million

-0.0

1.4

IT, € million

5.5

5.6

Other investments, € million

54.7

75.0

Total, € million

128.4

161.2

7

EXPENSES

Expenses up due to the Davidsen acquisition and real estate costs

Q2/2024

Q2/2023

Fixed costs, € million

531.5

494.9

- Employee benefit expenses, € million

217.9

201.9

- Other expenses, € million

172.5

161.2

- Depreciation, € million

141.1

131.7

Cost ratio, %

17.2

15.9

8

Figures excluding items affecting comparability

GROCERY TRADE

PROFITABILITY AT

A GOOD LEVEL

9

GROCERY TRADE

NET SALES

- €28 million

1,624

1,593

1,639

1,596

1,495

1,515

1,500

million

1,000

500

0

Q1/23

Q2/23

Q3/23

Q4/23

Q1/24

Q2/24

6,3526,344

6,000

5,500

million

5,000

4,500

4,000

2023Q2/2024

rolling 12 months

10

