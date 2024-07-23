Kesko Oyj is the leading wholesaler and retailer in Finland. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - grocery and convenience goods (53.8%; K-retailer; No. 2 in Finland): owned 1,208 supermarkets and stores under the names K-citymarket, K-supermarket, K-Market, Neste K., etc.; - building, home improvement, DIY and gardening products (35.6%): building materials, interior design materials, gardening products, household appliances, furniture, etc. distributed via 483 outlets primarily under the Onninen, K-rauta, K-Bygg, Byggmakker, Byggarnas Partner and Carlsen Fritzøe brands; - automotive (10.6%; K-Auto): cars (Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, CUPRA, Porsche, Bentley and MAN brands), spare parts and original accessories marketed through 49 outlets in Finland. The group also offers leisure and sports goods (owned 62 stores under the Intersport and Budget Sport names). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (82.4%), Nordic countries (13.7%), Baltic countries (1.1%) and other (2.8%).

