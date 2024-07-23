Half year financial report 1.1. 30.6.2024: Presentation
July 23, 2024 at 01:13 am EDT
KESKO HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT Q2/2024
GOOD PERFORMANCE IN A WEAK MARKET
Jorma Rauhala
President and CEO
23 July 2024
KEY EVENTS IN Q2/2024
Net sales and profit decreased as expected, cash flow from operating activities strengthened
Grocery trade: net sales down, profit at a good level
Building and technical trade: profitability weakened as expected due to the weak construction cycle, decline slower than in Q1
Car trade: net sales and profit down. In May, Kesko agreed to acquire the operations of the Autotalo Lohja dealership
Kesko published an updated strategy: main strategy pillars intact, competitive advantages and objectives for each division refined
Changes in Group Management Board: Sami Kiiski appointed as President of building and technical trade; Johanna Ali as President of car trade; Anu Hämäläinen as Chief Financial Officer; and Lasse Luukkainen as EVP, Legal and Sustainability
Q2/2024
Q2/2023
Net sales, € million
3,093.4
3,104.7
Change in net sales, %*
-4.1
-0.8
Operating profit, € million*
178.3
207.6
Operating margin, %*
5.8
6.7
Profit before tax, € million*
150.4
188.9
Earnings per share, basic, €*
0.30
0.38
Cash flow from operating activities,
309.0
285.2
€ million
Comparable
2
NET SALES
- €11 million
3,105
2,949
3,093
3,000
2,828
2,902
2,759
€ million
2,000
€ million
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
11,784 11,704
1,000
0
Q1/23
Q2/23
Q3/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
Q2/24
4,000
2,000
0
2023 Q2/2024
rolling 12 months
3
OPERATING PROFIT
200
million€ 100
0
Operating margin
- €29.3 million
207.6208.1
178.3
170.5
125.9
99.5
Q1/23
Q2/23
Q3/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
Q2/24
4.5%
6.7%
7.1%
5.9%
3.6%
5.8%
800
712.0
656.3
600
€ million
400
200
0
2023
Q2/2024
rolling 12 months
Operating
6.0%
5.6%
margin
4 Comparable figures
RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED
20
17.4
16.5
15.8
15
13.613.4
%
11.4
10
11.8
8.5
5
0
Grocery trade
Building and technical trade
Car trade
Group
2023
Q2/2024
rolling 12 months
5 Comparable figures
FINANCIAL POSITION
Q2/2024
Q2/2023
Cash flow from operating activities, € million
309.0
285.2
Liquid assets, € million
354.4
271.0
Capital expenditure, € million
128.4
161.2
Interest-bearing net debt excl. lease liabilities, € million
847.3
629.6
Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA (excl. IFRS 16 impact, rolling)
1.1
0.7
Lease liabilities, € million
2,038.1
2,002.4
6
CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
Q2/2024
Q2/2023
Store sites, € million
68.2
79.2
Acquisitions, € million
-0.0
1.4
IT, € million
5.5
5.6
Other investments, € million
54.7
75.0
Total, € million
128.4
161.2
7
EXPENSES
Expenses up due to the Davidsen acquisition and real estate costs
Q2/2024
Q2/2023
Fixed costs, € million
531.5
494.9
- Employee benefit expenses, € million
217.9
201.9
- Other expenses, € million
172.5
161.2
- Depreciation, € million
141.1
131.7
Cost ratio, %
17.2
15.9
8
Figures excluding items affecting comparability
GROCERY TRADE
PROFITABILITY AT
A GOOD LEVEL
9
GROCERY TRADE
NET SALES
- €28 million
1,624
1,593
1,639
1,596
1,495
1,515
1,500
million€
1,000
500
0
Q1/23
Q2/23
Q3/23
Q4/23
Q1/24
Q2/24
6,3526,344
6,000
5,500
million
5,000
€
4,500
4,000
2023Q2/2024
rolling 12 months
10
Kesko Oyj is the leading wholesaler and retailer in Finland. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- grocery and convenience goods (53.8%; K-retailer; No. 2 in Finland): owned 1,208 supermarkets and stores under the names K-citymarket, K-supermarket, K-Market, Neste K., etc.;
- building, home improvement, DIY and gardening products (35.6%): building materials, interior design materials, gardening products, household appliances, furniture, etc. distributed via 483 outlets primarily under the Onninen, K-rauta, K-Bygg, Byggmakker, Byggarnas Partner and Carlsen Fritzøe brands;
- automotive (10.6%; K-Auto): cars (Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, CUPRA, Porsche, Bentley and MAN brands), spare parts and original accessories marketed through 49 outlets in Finland. The group also offers leisure and sports goods (owned 62 stores under the Intersport and Budget Sport names).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (82.4%), Nordic countries (13.7%), Baltic countries (1.1%) and other (2.8%).