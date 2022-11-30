Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Kesko Oyj
  News
  Summary
    KESKOB   FI0009000202

KESKO OYJ

(KESKOB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:35 2022-11-30 am EST
20.48 EUR   -0.27%
11/25Kesko Oyj : initiates change negotiations in parts of its grocery trade business and in the K HR unit – workforce reductions estimated to impact 37 people
PU
11/25Realisation of the Kesko's Restricted Share Pool RSP 2021
AQ
11/14Kesko's sales grew in October
AQ
Kesko Oyj : K-Lataus network promotes e-mobility in Finland

11/30/2022 | 06:22am EST
NATIONWIDE K-LATAUS NETWORK PROMOTES E-MOBILITY IN FINLAND

Tom von Bonsdorff

Vice President, Services and K-Lataus

K-Auto

KESKO'S CAR TRADE IN BRIEF

New car imports and sales, wide

900,000 customers

800

multi-brand used car selection,

K-Lataus EV charging points

strong service and charging business

in Finland

17%

Market leader: market share in new

car sales in Finland 17.0% (2021)

Q3/2022*

2021

2020

Net sales

€898 million

€1,028 million

€893 million

Operating profit

€44.7 million

€52.2 million

€23.4 million

Operating margin

5.0%

5.1%

2.6%

Comparable figures

*rolling 12 months

K-Auto offers the most extensive selection

of new and used electric cars in Finland

MAJOR IMPACT ON CAR TRADE IN FINLAND

NEW DISTRIBUTION MODELS

Significant reduction in total delivered cost

FUEL REVOLUTION

Electrification continues, EU-level regulation promoting change

SUPPLY CHAIN CHALLENGES

Continued disruptions in the supply chain and raw material availability

DIGITALISATION

Focus on efficiency and major change in consumer buying behaviour

NEW COMPETITION

New disrupting competition arriving actively to Europe

ECONOMY

Economic challenges ahead and potential reduction in market demand

STRATEGY FOCUS AREAS

K-Auto is the leading car trade operator

and mobility service provider in Finland

The best

Making car trade

Close collaboration

More efficient

Meeting

Growing

Making K-Auto

customer

digital

with the

cost structure

ambitious

used car sales

the leading brand

experience

Volkswagen Group

sustainability goals

in the business

Comprehensive services: importing, new cars, used cars, services, and K-Lataus

KESKO'S PARTNER

VOLKSWAGEN GROUP ACCELERATING ITS ELECTRIFICATION PUSH

  • One of the world's biggest car manufacturers
    • intends to spend some €89 billion on e-mobility and digitalisation
    • plans to end the production of combustion engine models in Europe by 2033
    • expects 70% of sales in Europe to come from full electric cars by 2030
  • Volkswagen is the market leader in electric cars in Finland (12.3% of all full electric car registrations in 1-10/2022)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kesko Oyj published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 11:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 798 M 12 200 M 12 200 M
Net income 2022 616 M 637 M 637 M
Net Debt 2022 1 824 M 1 886 M 1 886 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 5,27%
Capitalization 8 118 M 8 394 M 8 394 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 17 785
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart KESKO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Kesko Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KESKO OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,53 €
Average target price 22,67 €
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Matias Helander President & Chief Executive Officer
Jukka Henrik Erlund Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Esa Mikael Kiiskinen Chairman
Arto Hiltunen Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jannica Charlotta Fagerholm Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KESKO OYJ-30.03%8 394
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD12.08%36 170
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-15.12%31 454
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.42%20 288
COLES GROUP LIMITED-4.91%15 214
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.6.17%13 867