Kesko Oyj : K-Lataus network promotes e-mobility in Finland

NATIONWIDE K-LATAUS NETWORK PROMOTES E-MOBILITY IN FINLAND
Tom von Bonsdorff
Vice President, Services and K-Lataus
K-Auto
KESKO'S CAR TRADE IN BRIEF
New car imports and sales, wide
900,000 customers
800
multi-brand used car selection,
K-Lataus EV charging points
strong service and charging business
in Finland
17%
Market leader: market share in new
car sales in Finland 17.0% (2021)
Q3/2022*
2021
2020
Net sales
€898 million
€1,028 million
€893 million
Operating profit
€44.7 million
€52.2 million
€23.4 million
Operating margin
5.0%
5.1%
2.6%
Comparable figures
*rolling 12 months
K-Auto offers the most extensive selection
of new and used electric cars in Finland
MAJOR IMPACT ON CAR TRADE IN FINLAND
NEW DISTRIBUTION MODELS
Significant reduction in total delivered cost
FUEL REVOLUTION
Electrification continues, EU-level regulation promoting change
SUPPLY CHAIN CHALLENGES
Continued disruptions in the supply chain and raw material availability
DIGITALISATION
Focus on efficiency and major change in consumer buying behaviour
NEW COMPETITION
New disrupting competition arriving actively to Europe
ECONOMY
Economic challenges ahead and potential reduction in market demand
STRATEGY FOCUS AREAS
K-Auto is the leading car trade operator
and mobility service provider in Finland
The best
Making car trade
Close collaboration
More efficient
Meeting
Growing
Making K-Auto
customer
digital
with the
cost structure
ambitious
used car sales
the leading brand
experience
Volkswagen Group
sustainability goals
in the business
Comprehensive services: importing, new cars, used cars, services, and K-Lataus
KESKO'S PARTNER
VOLKSWAGEN GROUP ACCELERATING ITS ELECTRIFICATION PUSH
5
