Kesko Oyj : Matti Virtanen appointed as President of Kesko's car trade division and member of Group Management Board

Matti Virtanen, M.Sc. (Tech.), has been appointed as President of Kesko's car trade division and a member of Group Management Board as of 9 April 2021. The current division President and Group Management Board member Johan Friman has decided to leave the company.

'Matti Virtanen has versatile experience of leadership positions in large international companies and the car trade. I trust that he can help accelerate sales growth and profitability improvement in our car trade division,' says Mikko Helander, Kesko's President and CEO.

'I want to thank Johan Friman for his work as President of Kesko's car trade division during a time in which the whole market has undergone a major transformation, and I wish him all success going forward,' says Helander.

Matti Virtanen has previously acted as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation, CEO of Norpe Oy, CEO of Perlos Oy, and held international executive positions at Hewlett Packard, Compaq and Nokia.

