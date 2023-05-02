|
Kesko Oyj : , toukokuu 2023 (esitys englanniksi)
KESKO
SUCCESSFUL STRATEGY EXECUTION DRIVING GROWTH
May 2023
K GROUP AND KESKO TODAY
Leading trading sector
Profitable growth
#1
company in Northern
strategy in 3 core
Europe with retail sales
divisions
of over €15bn
Strong financial
Market cap nearly
position with good
€7.5bn with ~90,000
dividend capacity
shareholders
~45 000 employees,
1,800 stores and
comprehensive digital
services in 8 countries
Sustainability at the
core of the strategy
KESKO IN A NUTSHELL
NET SALES
OPERATING PROFIT
Car trade
|
Grocery trade
|
Car trade
€968m
€55,4
Grocery trade
€6,238m
|
|
€464.0m
|
Building and
technical trade
Building and
€4,756m
|
€11,930m
€797.2m
|
technical trade
€310.9m
3
Q1 2023, division figures include common functions and eliminations
BUSINESS OPERATIONS FOCUSED
IN THREE DIVISIONS
€8,233
€6,765
€975
million
|
|
GROCERY TRADE
~1,200 stores in Finland, of which more than
500 offer on-line services K-retailers guarantee quality
#2 in Finnish retail, market share ~36%
#1 on the Finnish foodservice market ~44%
4
Retail Sales: Retail and B2B sales
Retail sales, Q1 rolling 12 months 2023
BUILDING AND TECHNICAL TRADE
Serves three customer segments: technical professionals, professional builders, and consumers
~470 stores in total in 8 countries #1 in Northern Europe
CAR TRADE
Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche and Bentley Used car sales and services
#1 in Finland
