    KESKOB   FI0009000202

KESKO OYJ

(KESKOB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:23:09 2023-05-02 am EDT
18.52 EUR   -2.02%
10:53aKesko Oyj : toukokuu 2023 (esitys englanniksi)
PU
07:51aKesko Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Timo Ritakallio)
AQ
07:48aKesko Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Toni Pokela)
AQ
Kesko Oyj : , toukokuu 2023 (esitys englanniksi)

05/02/2023 | 10:53am EDT
KESKO

SUCCESSFUL STRATEGY EXECUTION DRIVING GROWTH

May 2023

K GROUP AND KESKO TODAY

Leading trading sector

Profitable growth

#1

company in Northern

strategy in 3 core

Europe with retail sales

divisions

of over €15bn

Strong financial

Market cap nearly

position with good

€7.5bn with ~90,000

dividend capacity

shareholders

~45 000 employees,

1,800 stores and

comprehensive digital

services in 8 countries

Sustainability at the

core of the strategy

2

KESKO IN A NUTSHELL

NET SALES

OPERATING PROFIT

Car trade

Grocery trade

Car trade

€968m

€55,4

Grocery trade

€6,238m

€464.0m

Building and

technical trade

Building and

€4,756m

€11,930m

€797.2m

technical trade

€310.9m

3

Q1 2023, division figures include common functions and eliminations

BUSINESS OPERATIONS FOCUSED

IN THREE DIVISIONS

€8,233

€6,765

€975

million

million

million

GROCERY TRADE

~1,200 stores in Finland, of which more than

500 offer on-line services K-retailers guarantee quality

#2 in Finnish retail, market share ~36%

#1 on the Finnish foodservice market ~44%

4

Retail Sales: Retail and B2B sales

Retail sales, Q1 rolling 12 months 2023

BUILDING AND TECHNICAL TRADE

Serves three customer segments: technical professionals, professional builders, and consumers

~470 stores in total in 8 countries #1 in Northern Europe

CAR TRADE

Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche and Bentley Used car sales and services

#1 in Finland

KESKO'S BUSINESS

MODEL

Disclaimer

Kesko Oyj published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 14:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 12 026 M 13 193 M 13 193 M
Net income 2023 528 M 580 M 580 M
Net Debt 2023 2 146 M 2 354 M 2 354 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 5,80%
Capitalization 7 509 M 8 238 M 8 238 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 17 724
Free-Float 86,2%
