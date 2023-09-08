Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki -
11:29:50 2023-09-07 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
18.05
EUR
+0.39%
+0.17%
-12.46%
Presentaatio: Road Show, Carnegie, Paris
KESKO
SUCCESSFUL STRATEGY EXECUTION DRIVING GROWTH
September 2023
K GROUP AND KESKO TODAY
Leading trading sector
Profitable growth
#1
company in Northern
strategy in
3 core
Europe with retail sales
divisions
of over
€16bn
Strong financial
Market cap nearly
position
with good
€7bn
with ~96,000
dividend capacity
shareholders
~45 000 employees,
1,800 stores
and
comprehensive
digital
services in
8 countries
Sustainability
at the
core of the strategy
KESKO IN A NUTSHELL
NET SALES
OPERATING PROFIT
Car trade
Grocery trade
Car trade
€1,241m
€77.8
Grocery trade
€6,310m
€458.6m
Building and
technical trade
Building and
€11,926m
€768.8m
€4,404m
technical trade
€262.4m
3 Q2 2023 rolling 12 months, division figures include common functions and eliminations
BUSINESS OPERATIONS FOCUSED
IN THREE DIVISIONS
€8,333
€6,338
€1,313
million
million
million
GROCERY TRADE
BUILDING AND TECHNICAL TRADE
~1,200 stores in Finland, of which more than
Serves three customer segments: technical
500 offer on-line services, retailer-model
professionals, professional builders, and consumers
#2 in Finnish retail, market share ~36%
~470 stores in total in 8 countries
#1 on the Finnish foodservice market ~46%
#1 in Northern Europe
4 Retail Sales: Retail and B2B sales Retail sales, Q2 rolling 12 months 2023
CAR TRADE
Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche and Bentley Used car sales and services
Sportstrade business in Finland part of the division
#1 in Finland
