K GROUP AND KESKO TODAY

Leading trading sector

Profitable growth

#1

company in Northern

strategy in 3 core

Europe with retail sales

divisions

of over €16bn

Strong financial

Market cap nearly

position with good

€7bn with ~96,000

dividend capacity

shareholders

~45 000 employees,

1,800 stores and

comprehensive digital

services in 8 countries

Sustainability at the

core of the strategy

KESKO IN A NUTSHELL

NET SALES

OPERATING PROFIT

Car trade

Grocery trade

Car trade

€1,241m

€77.8

Grocery trade

€6,310m

€458.6m

Building and

technical trade

Building and

€11,926m

€768.8m

€4,404m

technical trade

€262.4m

BUSINESS OPERATIONS FOCUSED

IN THREE DIVISIONS

€8,333

€6,338

€1,313

million

million

million

GROCERY TRADE

BUILDING AND TECHNICAL TRADE

~1,200 stores in Finland, of which more than

Serves three customer segments: technical

500 offer on-line services, retailer-model

professionals, professional builders, and consumers

#2 in Finnish retail, market share ~36%

~470 stores in total in 8 countries

#1 on the Finnish foodservice market ~46%

#1 in Northern Europe

CAR TRADE

Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Porsche and Bentley Used car sales and services

Sportstrade business in Finland part of the division

#1 in Finland

KESKO'S BUSINESS

MODEL

