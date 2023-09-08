Kesko Oyj is the leading wholesaler and retailer in Finland. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - grocery and convenience goods (51.7%; K-retailer; No. 2 in Finland): owned 1,220 supermarkets and stores under the names K-citymarket, K-supermarket, K-Market, Neste K., etc.; - building, home improvement, DIY and gardening products (40.6%): building materials, interior design materials, gardening products, household appliances, furniture, etc. distributed via 536 outlets primarily under the Onninen, K-rauta, K-Bygg, Byggmakker, Byggarnas Partner and Carlsen Fritzøe brands. The group also offers leisure and sports goods (Intersport and Budget Sport); - automotive (7.7%; K-Auto): cars (Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, CUPRA, Porsche, Bentley and MAN brands), spare parts and original accessories marketed through 46 outlets in Finland. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (81.3%), Nordic countries (14.6%), Baltic countries and Poland (4.1%).