Finnmetko exhibition: KESLA timber cranes are ideal for bioenergy use

The aim of self-sufficiency in energy production has become more prominent since the start of the war in Ukraine. Wood is a renewable and carbon-neutral energy source, and logging residual and material from early thinnings can be chipped for energy. The demand for chippers has increased in 2022. Besides traditional round timber handling, KESLA cranes can be used for the efficient feeding of chippers or crushers of any make.

Cranes used for feeding chippers must be durable

Chipper feeding includes long continuous operating periods compared to the traditional transport of wood, where the crane is only needed when picking up timber from the site and later at a terminal, for example. It increases the requirements for the durability of cranes in bioenergy use. KESLA cranes are designed with durability in mind from the very beginning.

"Our cranes are mainly made of high-strength steel. Product design has studied the properties of high-strength steel carefully, and the work methods have been selected based on the properties of the material," says Ari Pirhonen, Business Director of Truck and stationary cranes.

"Welding, of course, is an important work phase, and we have ISO 3834-2 certification as proof of the excellent quality of the welds."

Surprisingly, the streamlined design of the cranes, especially at the joints, also improves their fatigue durability.

All models in the Kesla range have passed a fatigue test before entering the market. The fatigue test exposes the crane to extreme stress, revealing any weakness in the structure.

A long reach is a feature many wish to have for their bioenergy crane. KESLA cranes offer a maximum reach of up to 12.5 m, with stabilizers ensuring stability. Stabilizers with a width of 3.8 m are typically preferred on forest roads, whereas extra-wide (4.5 m) options can be used for maximum stability at terminals with more space.

Easy serviceability is naturally important both in traditional and bioenergy use to ensure long service life for the crane. Automatic centralized greasing, which carries out the lubrication of the crane, is particularly popular.

KESLA Vision XL is a slightly more spacious cabin, providing extra comfort in long continuous crane work for larger operators as well. Comfort and ergonomics can be further improved with an optional air seat and armrests.

The temperature can be adjusted as desired by equipping the cabin with heating and air conditioning. Electric control, which is the preferred choice for chipper feeding, can be had with either mini joysticks or vertical levers. The combination of a control valve with generous flow capacity and an electric control system adjusted to your personal preference guarantees excellent efficiency and ergonomics.

Good visibility is ensured by the large window area and the positioning of the cabin on either the right or left side of the pillar, as required. Strong polycarbonate windows secure cabin safety. The cabin can be equipped with the Cyclone air cleaner and F9-level fresh air filtering.

As an alternative for crane cabin, the controls can be installed into the truck cabin.

KESLA cranes are for display on the companys stands 60, 61, 62 and 66 at Finnmetko exhibition. The cranes displayed on Kesla's stand are traditional timber cranes. Bioenergy cranes can be admired on Oy Sawcenter Ab's stand 890 and on PowerForest Oy's stand 230/232.

More information:

Kesla Oyj, Truck and stationary cranes

Ari Pirhonen, Business Director, tel. +358 40 564 8480

